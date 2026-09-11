Business

Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on September 11

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,876 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,316 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,596 VND/USD on September 11. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,596 VND/USD on September 11. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,596 VND/USD on September 11, up 5 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,876 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,316 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw increases.

At 8:30 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,740 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,120 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from the September 10 morning session./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #reference exchange rate #USD/VND exchange rate #commercial banks
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