Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on September 11

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,596 VND/USD on September 11, up 5 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,876 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,316 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw increases.



At 8:30 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,740 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,120 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from the September 10 morning session./.

VNA