Politics

Vietnam, France seek to deepen defence cooperation

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang said Vietnam-France defence ties have continued to grow, with cooperation expanding in various areas, including high-level delegation exchanges; the deputy-minister-level strategic dialogue and defence cooperation mechanism; military medicine; education and training; search and rescue; UN peacekeeping operations; maritime cooperation; and defence industry.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) and French Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans Catherine Vautrin exchange an agreement on cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the French Ministry for the Armed Forces and Veterans. (Photo published by VNA)
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) and French Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans Catherine Vautrin exchange an agreement on cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the French Ministry for the Armed Forces and Veterans. (Photo published by VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang held talks with French Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans Catherine Vautrin in Paris on September 10, focusing on measures to further deepen bilateral defence cooperation.

The talks took place during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation.

Giang noted that this is the second official visit to France by the Vietnamese leader since 2024, demonstrating the strong political determination of the two countries’ leaders to further deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership in a substantive and effective manner.

He said Vietnam-France defence ties have continued to grow, with cooperation expanding in various areas, including high-level delegation exchanges; the deputy-minister-level strategic dialogue and defence cooperation mechanism; military medicine; education and training; search and rescue; UN peacekeeping operations; maritime cooperation; and defence industry.

Giang thanked the French Ministry for the Armed Forces and Veterans for providing scholarships to the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence in 2025 and 2026 in fields needed by the Vietnamese side.

France has also supported Vietnam in improving the capacity of its personnel participating in UN peacekeeping operations through training courses, regularly sent experts to work with Vietnam’s Peacekeeping Department, and supported the deployment of Vietnamese officers to the European Union Training Mission in the Central African Republic, he said.

For her part, Vautrin affirmed that France attaches importance to its comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam. She highlighted the two countries’ longstanding historical and cultural ties and expressed France’s wish to strengthen sustainable strategic trust.

France is ready to accompany Vietnam, support each other’s strategic ideas and initiatives, and work together to strengthen strategic autonomy, she said.

The French minister welcomed the continued development of bilateral defence cooperation, describing it as an important pillar of overall Vietnam-France relations. She said cooperation has been expanded in a practical and effective direction in line with agreements reached by the two countries’ senior leaders and defence ministries.

Giang called on France to continue providing Vietnam with undergraduate and postgraduate training, internships, professional training, and opportunities to attend conferences and seminars. He also proposed that France continue sending experts to provide technical support and teaching at the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations and coordinate training courses in Vietnam.

Vietnam is ready to receive French military personnel to attend international defence officials’ courses and Vietnamese-language courses, as well as military medical trainees for internships at military hospitals under the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, he said.

He welcomed a delegation from the French Ministry for the Armed Forces and Veterans to the third Vietnam International Defence Expo in Hanoi in this December.

He also proposed that the two sides accelerate the signing of a memorandum of understanding on searching for Vietnamese and French service members who remain unaccounted for and exchanging wartime memorabilia, creating a framework for cooperation in this humanitarian field.

The two sides agreed to further deepen bilateral defence ties, with a focus on delegation exchanges, particularly at senior levels; maintaining strategic consultations and dialogue mechanisms; training cooperation; UN peacekeeping; and defence industry cooperation.

At the talks, Giang and Vautrin signed an agreement between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the French Ministry for the Armed Forces and Veterans on cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnam-France #defence cooperation #military medicine #French Ministry for the Armed Forces and Veterans #Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence France Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

At the talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on September 10 (local time).(Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France seek to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms, and explore deeper sectoral cooperation to meet development needs in the new context.

SCAVI Hue, a wholly French-invested company owned by Financière B’Lao, specialises in manufacturing underwear, sportswear and protective clothing at Phong Dien Industrial Park in Hue. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France seek new impetus for comprehensive strategic partnership

The official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam from September 9-12 demonstrates the close ties the two countries have built and maintained, according to Dr. Sophie Boisseau du Rocher, a member of the Asie21 research group and former researcher at the Centre for Asian Studies of the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron meet with the press on September 10 in Paris. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader, French President meet press ahead of talks in Paris

Vietnam and France need to make full use of their respective strengths, capitalise on their complementary advantages, elevate strategic areas of cooperation to a higher level, and establish new frameworks for bilateral cooperation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam suggested.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (left) and French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu meet in Paris on September 10. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader meets with French Prime Minister

The two leaders agreed to actively exchange all-level delegations, soon establish new cooperation mechanisms commensurate with the level of bilateral ties, and effectively implement the Vietnam-France Action Plan for 2026-2028. They concurred to continue strengthening cooperation in defence and security, United Nations peacekeeping operations, and in preventing and combating organised transnational crime, among other areas.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and delegates attend the International Space Summit in Paris, France, on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader proposes space network for development and resilience at International Space Summit

In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam highly valued French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative to organise the International Space Summit, which provides an opportunity for countries to exchange views and help shape a new vision in which the development of capabilities goes hand in hand with responsibility, and national interests are aligned with the common interests of the international community.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (left) and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on September 10 (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, France seek to deepen comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with France, one of its leading partners in Europe and on the international stage, and wishes to continue close coordination with France to deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, spouse of President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man (right) and Gantsetseg Tsendsuren, spouse of Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt (left) at the official welcome ceremony on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Spouses of Vietnamese, Mongolian top legislators hold meeting

Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, spouse of President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man, had a meeting with Gantsetseg Tsendsuren, spouse of Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt, in Ulaanbaatar on September 10.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has a working session with Mongolian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Development Jadamba Enkhbayar in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM works with Mongolian counterpart

The two sides noted that Vietnam-Mongolia relations have seen substantial progress across a variety of fields, particularly since the two countries established a Comprehensive Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to Mongolia in September 2024.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, lay a wreath at the Ho Chi Minh Monument in Montreau Park in Montreuil. (Photo published by VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader lays wreath at Ho Chi Minh Monument in France

In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam recalled the late leader’s years abroad seeking a path to national liberation and thanked the French people for their support during his years in France. He called Montreau Park a “red address” and sacred return site with deep historical meaning for Vietnamese visitors to France.

National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man (right) meets with Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

NA President meets Mongolian Prime Minister

The Vietnamese National Assembly stands ready to remove institutional barriers and obstacles to facilitate Vietnam-Mongolia economic and trade cooperation, said National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 10

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 10

NA President Tran Thanh Man's activities during his official visit to Mongolia, Vietnam spending over 4 billion USD on meat and fishery imports in eight months, and the Government targeting 45-50 million international visitors by 2030 are among news highlights on September 10.

NA President Tran Thanh Man (L) and Chairwoman of the Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group J. Bayarmaa at their meeting in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

NA President meets Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group leader

Building on the past gains and common perceptions reached by leaders of both countries and their legislatures, NA President Tran Thanh Man proposed that the Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group remains a friendship bridge and drive substantive cooperation between the two parliaments.

Michel Criaud, a member of the French National Assembly’s Defence Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France strengthen cooperation based on dialogue, trust

The Vietnam-France relationship is rooted in history but, more importantly, has been strengthened through sincere dialogue, mutual respect and forward-looking cooperation. The two countries have built solid ties in areas including economy, higher education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.