☀️ Morning digest on September 11

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on new directions to make the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership deeper, more substantive and effective at their talks in Paris on September 10 (local time).

At the talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on September 10 (local time).(Photo: VNA)

President Macron congratulated Vietnam on the major achievements it has made in socio-economic development in recent years. Hailing Vietnam’s growing role and stature in the region and on the international stage, the leader highlighted the longstanding ties between the two peoples and affirmed France’s readiness to stand alongside Vietnam in its new era of development. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries in Paris on the afternoon of September 10 (local time).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron witness the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

The documents include a cooperation agreement in the healthcare sector between the Vietnamese Ministry of Health and the French Ministry of Health, Families, Autonomy and Persons with Disabilities; a joint statement between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the French Ministry of the Interior on cooperation and capacity building in the field of civil security; and a Letter of Intent between the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology and the French Ministry of Economy, Finance, Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty on the provision of Earth observation satellites. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam held a meeting with French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu in Paris on September 10, during which the two leaders expressed their delight at the substantive development of bilateral relations, particularly since the two countries upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.



General Secretary and President Lam congratulated France on its socio-economic development achievements and highly valued the country’s role and initiatives in addressing global challenges. Briefing the French Prime Minister on Vietnam’s development vision towards its 2030 and 2045 goals, he affirmed that France is one of Vietnam’s leading important partners in Europe, and expressed his wish that the two sides maximise their complementary strengths to deepen the new cooperation framework. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam held meetings with leaders of Serbia, the Republic of the Congo, Bulgaria, Finland and Luxembourg, and the President of the European Commission (EC), on September 10 on the sidelines of the International Space Summit in Paris, France, seeking to advance cooperation with these important partners.



Meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the top Vietnamese leader affirmed that Vietnam always treasures its traditional friendship with Serbia, and highly values Serbia’s participation in the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam has proposed establishing a “space for development and resilience” network, stressing that outer space must serve peace and people while being used responsibly, safely and sustainably for the benefit of humanity.



The top Vietnamese leader made the proposal while delivering a keynote address opening the high-level thematic session on building a new space for a rapidly changing world at the International Space Summit in Paris, France, on September 10 (local time). Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with National Secretary of the French Communist Party (PCF) Fabien Roussel in Montreuil on September 10, expressing hope that the PCF will continue to leverage its role and prestige to make practical contributions to strengthening political trust and promoting cooperation between the two countries.



General Secretary and President Lam congratulated Roussel on the success of the PCF’s 40th Congress and his re-election as National Secretary. The top Vietnamese leader stressed that the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two Parties constitute a valuable legacy and an important foundation for Vietnam-France relations. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 10 chaired a working session with the Ministry of Finance and relevant ministries and agencies on draft laws amending a number of articles of the Law on Investment, the amended Law on Bidding, the consolidated Law on State Budget, and the Law on Development of Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises, as well as issues related to land finance and land prices in relevant draft laws.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (centre) chairs a working session with the Ministry of Finance and relevant ministries and agencies on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the session, PM Hung said the laws are closely interrelated, have reciprocal impacts and remove bottlenecks, helping improve the legal framework, unlock resources, create new space and room for development, and contribute to achieving double-digit growth and sustainable development targets. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man met with Mongolian Prime Minister and Chairman of the Mongolian People’s Party Nyam-Osor Uchral in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 as part of his official visit to Mongolia.

Welcoming NA President Man and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on their official visit, PM Nyam-Osor Uchral spoke highly of the significance of the visit in promoting the development of the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership. Read full story



- Da Nang officially launched the photography contest “Global Eyes on Da Nang” at APEC Park on September 10, inviting people from around the world to capture the central coastal city from their own perspectives.



Speaking at the launch ceremony, Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee and head of the contest’s organising committee, said the competition aims to showcase diverse perspectives from the foreign community, diplomatic missions, international organisations, press agencies, professional and amateur photographers, and visitors./. Read full story