Politics

☀️ Morning digest on September 11

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on September 11

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on new directions to make the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership deeper, more substantive and effective at their talks in Paris on September 10 (local time).

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At the talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on September 10 (local time).(Photo: VNA)

President Macron congratulated Vietnam on the major achievements it has made in socio-economic development in recent years. Hailing Vietnam’s growing role and stature in the region and on the international stage, the leader highlighted the longstanding ties between the two peoples and affirmed France’s readiness to stand alongside Vietnam in its new era of development. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries in Paris on the afternoon of September 10 (local time).

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron witness the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

The documents include a cooperation agreement in the healthcare sector between the Vietnamese Ministry of Health and the French Ministry of Health, Families, Autonomy and Persons with Disabilities; a joint statement between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the French Ministry of the Interior on cooperation and capacity building in the field of civil security; and a Letter of Intent between the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology and the French Ministry of Economy, Finance, Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty on the provision of Earth observation satellites. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam held a meeting with French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu in Paris on September 10, during which the two leaders expressed their delight at the substantive development of bilateral relations, particularly since the two countries upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

General Secretary and President Lam congratulated France on its socio-economic development achievements and highly valued the country’s role and initiatives in addressing global challenges. Briefing the French Prime Minister on Vietnam’s development vision towards its 2030 and 2045 goals, he affirmed that France is one of Vietnam’s leading important partners in Europe, and expressed his wish that the two sides maximise their complementary strengths to deepen the new cooperation framework. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam held meetings with leaders of Serbia, the Republic of the Congo, Bulgaria, Finland and Luxembourg, and the President of the European Commission (EC), on September 10 on the sidelines of the International Space Summit in Paris, France, seeking to advance cooperation with these important partners.

Meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the top Vietnamese leader affirmed that Vietnam always treasures its traditional friendship with Serbia, and highly values Serbia’s participation in the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam has proposed establishing a “space for development and resilience” network, stressing that outer space must serve peace and people while being used responsibly, safely and sustainably for the benefit of humanity.

The top Vietnamese leader made the proposal while delivering a keynote address opening the high-level thematic session on building a new space for a rapidly changing world at the International Space Summit in Paris, France, on September 10 (local time). Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with National Secretary of the French Communist Party (PCF) Fabien Roussel in Montreuil on September 10, expressing hope that the PCF will continue to leverage its role and prestige to make practical contributions to strengthening political trust and promoting cooperation between the two countries.

General Secretary and President Lam congratulated Roussel on the success of the PCF’s 40th Congress and his re-election as National Secretary. The top Vietnamese leader stressed that the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two Parties constitute a valuable legacy and an important foundation for Vietnam-France relations. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 10 chaired a working session with the Ministry of Finance and relevant ministries and agencies on draft laws amending a number of articles of the Law on Investment, the amended Law on Bidding, the consolidated Law on State Budget, and the Law on Development of Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises, as well as issues related to land finance and land prices in relevant draft laws.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (centre) chairs a working session with the Ministry of Finance and relevant ministries and agencies on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the session, PM Hung said the laws are closely interrelated, have reciprocal impacts and remove bottlenecks, helping improve the legal framework, unlock resources, create new space and room for development, and contribute to achieving double-digit growth and sustainable development targets. Read full story

- National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man met with Mongolian Prime Minister and Chairman of the Mongolian People’s Party Nyam-Osor Uchral in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 as part of his official visit to Mongolia.

Welcoming NA President Man and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on their official visit, PM Nyam-Osor Uchral spoke highly of the significance of the visit in promoting the development of the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership. Read full story

- Da Nang officially launched the photography contest “Global Eyes on Da Nang” at APEC Park on September 10, inviting people from around the world to capture the central coastal city from their own perspectives.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee and head of the contest’s organising committee, said the competition aims to showcase diverse perspectives from the foreign community, diplomatic missions, international organisations, press agencies, professional and amateur photographers, and visitors./. Read full story

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☀️ Morning digest on September 10

☀️ Morning digest on September 10

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, NA President Tran Thanh Man's visit to Inter-Level School No. 14 named after President Ho Chi Minh in Ulaanbaatar, and the see-off ceremony for the Vietnamese sports delegation to the 20th ASIAD are among news highlights on September 9 evening.

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At the talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on September 10 (local time).(Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France seek to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms, and explore deeper sectoral cooperation to meet development needs in the new context.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron meet with the press on September 10 in Paris. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader, French President meet press ahead of talks in Paris

Vietnam and France need to make full use of their respective strengths, capitalise on their complementary advantages, elevate strategic areas of cooperation to a higher level, and establish new frameworks for bilateral cooperation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam suggested.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (left) and French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu meet in Paris on September 10. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader meets with French Prime Minister

The two leaders agreed to actively exchange all-level delegations, soon establish new cooperation mechanisms commensurate with the level of bilateral ties, and effectively implement the Vietnam-France Action Plan for 2026-2028. They concurred to continue strengthening cooperation in defence and security, United Nations peacekeeping operations, and in preventing and combating organised transnational crime, among other areas.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and delegates attend the International Space Summit in Paris, France, on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader proposes space network for development and resilience at International Space Summit

In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam highly valued French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative to organise the International Space Summit, which provides an opportunity for countries to exchange views and help shape a new vision in which the development of capabilities goes hand in hand with responsibility, and national interests are aligned with the common interests of the international community.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (left) and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on September 10 (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, France seek to deepen comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with France, one of its leading partners in Europe and on the international stage, and wishes to continue close coordination with France to deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, spouse of President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man (right) and Gantsetseg Tsendsuren, spouse of Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt (left) at the official welcome ceremony on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Spouses of Vietnamese, Mongolian top legislators hold meeting

Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, spouse of President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man, had a meeting with Gantsetseg Tsendsuren, spouse of Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt, in Ulaanbaatar on September 10.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has a working session with Mongolian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Development Jadamba Enkhbayar in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM works with Mongolian counterpart

The two sides noted that Vietnam-Mongolia relations have seen substantial progress across a variety of fields, particularly since the two countries established a Comprehensive Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to Mongolia in September 2024.

SCAVI Hue, a wholly French-invested company owned by Financière B’Lao, specialises in manufacturing underwear, sportswear and protective clothing at Phong Dien Industrial Park in Hue. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France seek new impetus for comprehensive strategic partnership

The official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam from September 9-12 demonstrates the close ties the two countries have built and maintained, according to Dr. Sophie Boisseau du Rocher, a member of the Asie21 research group and former researcher at the Centre for Asian Studies of the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, lay a wreath at the Ho Chi Minh Monument in Montreau Park in Montreuil. (Photo published by VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader lays wreath at Ho Chi Minh Monument in France

In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam recalled the late leader’s years abroad seeking a path to national liberation and thanked the French people for their support during his years in France. He called Montreau Park a “red address” and sacred return site with deep historical meaning for Vietnamese visitors to France.

National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man (right) meets with Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

NA President meets Mongolian Prime Minister

The Vietnamese National Assembly stands ready to remove institutional barriers and obstacles to facilitate Vietnam-Mongolia economic and trade cooperation, said National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 10

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 10

NA President Tran Thanh Man's activities during his official visit to Mongolia, Vietnam spending over 4 billion USD on meat and fishery imports in eight months, and the Government targeting 45-50 million international visitors by 2030 are among news highlights on September 10.

NA President Tran Thanh Man (L) and Chairwoman of the Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group J. Bayarmaa at their meeting in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

NA President meets Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group leader

Building on the past gains and common perceptions reached by leaders of both countries and their legislatures, NA President Tran Thanh Man proposed that the Mongolia–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group remains a friendship bridge and drive substantive cooperation between the two parliaments.