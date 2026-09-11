Sci-Tech

Hanoi approves controlled pilot of two technology projects

The two projects involve an intelligent autonomous transportation system developed by Phenikaa-X JSC and a technology for producing mixed rare-earth oxides with a purity of over 95% on a semi-industrial scale developed by the Mining Technology and Construction Consultancy JSC.

Demonstration of an autonomous electric street sweeper. (Photo: VNA)
Demonstration of an autonomous electric street sweeper. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi has decided to allow the controlled pilot of two technology projects, with the municipal People’s Committee announcing the decisions at a ceremony held at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park on September 10.

The two projects involve an intelligent autonomous transportation system developed by Phenikaa-X JSC and a technology for producing mixed rare-earth oxides with a purity of over 95% on a semi-industrial scale developed by the Mining Technology and Construction Consultancy JSC.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Truong Viet Dung said the significance of the two projects went beyond the specific technologies being piloted, as Hanoi is also testing a new approach to technology governance.

Instead of waiting for technologies to become fully mature before developing regulations, the city is creating a limited space where new technologies can be tested under controlled conditions, risks can be managed, data can be collected, and policies can be refined based on practical experience.

He stressed that a sandbox is not a mechanism for granting special favors to new technologies, but a tool for the State and businesses to work together to bring innovative products into practical use more quickly while ensuring safety and accountability.

vnanet-r2.jpg
Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Truong Viet Dung (first, right) presents decisions to representatives of the two businesses. (Photo: VNA)

For the transport project, the pilot is expected to run for 24 months. The city requires the pilot to go beyond assessing whether autonomous buses, robotaxis and other types of robots can operate successfully. The pilot must clarify their safety, stability, ability to handle different situations, and compatibility with existing infrastructure. The results must also provide a basis for determining the conditions required for commercialisation and the wider deployment of the technology.

Meanwhile, the pilot for the other project will last 18 months. Le Van Tuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mining Technology and Construction Consultancy JSC, said the project is the result of about a decade of research by Vietnamese scientists.

The trial will assess the company’s ability to master the technology, the stability of the production line, product quality and the efficiency of raw material, chemical and energy use. Waste, environmental impacts and radiation safety will also be strictly monitored./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park #Phenikaa-X JSC #intelligent autonomous transportation system #Hanoi #rare earth Ha Noi
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