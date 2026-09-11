Politics

PM’s attendance at BRICS Summit affirms Vietnam’s role, responsible contributions at multilateral mechanisms

This marks the first BRICS Summit attended by Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and the second time Vietnam has participated in the summit as a BRICS partner country, demonstrating Vietnam’s growing role and responsible contributions to global issues and the future of the region and the world.

The BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, India, on May 14, 2026. (Photo: ANI/VNA)
The BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, India, on May 14, 2026. (Photo: ANI/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-level Vietnamese delegation will attend the 18th BRICS Summit and hold bilateral engagements in India on September 12-13, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This marks the first BRICS Summit attended by Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and the second time Vietnam has participated in the summit as a BRICS partner country, demonstrating Vietnam’s growing role and responsible contributions to global issues and the future of the region and the world.

Established in 2006 and formally named BRICS in 2010 after its five founding members – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the grouping has expanded to 11 members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

BRICS has also established a partner-country mechanism involving 10 countries, including Vietnam. Partner countries can regularly participate in special sessions, foreign ministerial-level meetings and other high-level events; and contribute to the group’s official documents.

Vietnam announced its decision to become a BRICS partner during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to Russia in May 2025. Brazil, which chaired BRICS in 2025, officially announced Vietnam as the group’s 10th partner country on June 18, 2025.

Vietnam has actively participated in BRICS-related activities even before becoming a partner, including then Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s attendance at the expanded BRICS Summits in October 2024 in Russia, and in July 2025 in Brazil.

As a BRICS partner, Vietnam has pursued an active and responsible approach, promoting multilateralism, international law, international solidarity and cooperation, while enhancing the role and voice of developing countries. It has also engaged in initiatives in areas aligned with its priorities, including digital transformation, science and technology, innovation and sustainable development.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Nepal and Bhutan Trinh Minh Manh said that PM Hung’s first participation in the summit demonstrates Vietnam’s strong support for India’s BRICS chairmanship. Against the backdrop of growing uncertainties in the global economic and political landscape, the Vietnamese delegation’s presence also reflects the country’s backing of multilateralism and conveys a message of solidarity, cooperation and shared responsibility for peace, stability and sustainable development.

Manh noted that this year’s theme on Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability closely aligns with Vietnam’s development priorities. This provides scope for Vietnam to share its experience and promote practical initiatives in areas of common interest, including digital transformation, science and technology, innovation, human resource development, the green economy, clean energy, enhanced connectivity and sustainable supply chains.

Through such engagement, Vietnam aims to contribute to the overall success of BRICS while promoting its role as a bridge and helping strengthen the voice of developing countries on the basis of openness, inclusiveness and transparency, while complementing existing multilateral mechanisms.

Vietnam’s engagement with BRICS has also expanded beyond political, economic and sectoral cooperation to culture, people-to-people exchanges and community connectivity. During India’s BRICS 2026 chairmanship, Vietnam has actively participated in the BRICS Fair, BRICS Symphony Concert, and BRICS cycling and running events. These activities have helped showcase Vietnam’s country, people and culture, foster mutual understanding and people-to-people ties, and strengthen the social foundations for long-term cooperation among BRICS members and partner countries.

Professor Reena Marwah of the University of Delhi, who is also Secretary-General of the Association of Asia Scholars, assessed that the combination of Vietnam’s rising position in Southeast Asia, its upgraded partnership with India and its BRICS partner status gives the country additional strategic options. BRICS can serve as a complementary channel for Vietnam to promote South-South cooperation, diversify its partnerships and engage more deeply in emerging areas such as supply-chain resilience, development finance, digital technology and green transition, she added./.

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