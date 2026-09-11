Politics

Vietnam–India relations expected to gain fresh boost towards more substantive cooperation

There remains a huge room for the two sides to form new growth drivers in science – technology, innovation, digital transformation, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and energy – areas matching Vietnam’s development needs and India’s growing strengths, according to Ambassador Trinh Minh Manh.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) receives Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group of India in Hanoi on July 30, 2025 (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary To Lam (R) receives Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group of India in Hanoi on July 30, 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s participation in the 18th BRICS Summit and bilateral engagements in India on September 12–13 are expected to give a fresh impetus to the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, as bilateral ties continue to develop extensively, substantively and effectively.

Strong and wide-ranging bilateral ties

Vietnam and India share a long-standing traditional friendship that has been nurtured and continuously developed by generations of leaders of both countries. The two countries established diplomatic ties on January 7, 1972, opening up a new chapter in their friendship and cooperation.

The relationship has been strengthened by ideological affinities between President Ho Chi Minh and Mahatma Gandhi, as well as the close and faithful friendship between Ho Chi Minh and Jawaharlal Nehru – India’s first Prime Minister. These ties laid a solid foundation for bilateral relations, bringing the two nations shoulder to shoulder through the upheavals of history.

The two countries wholeheartedly supported and assisted each other during their struggles for national independence, and later in national reconstruction, reform and socio-economic development.

Bilateral ties have steadily advanced through key milestones – the Joint Declaration on the Framework of Comprehensive Cooperation as they enter for the 21st Century in May 2003, the establishment of the Strategic Partnership in July 2007, and its elevation to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in September 2016.

The relationship reached a new level in May 2026 during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to India, when the two sides agreed to elevate bilateral relations to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the spirit of "shared vision, strategic convergence, substantive cooperation", heralding a new phase of development for bilateral tiess.

They also agreed to strive for balanced and sustainable bilateral trade of 25 billion USD by 2030 and to remove trade barriers to facilitate market access.

Over the past decade, India has been one of Vietnam’s leading comprehensive strategic partners in the region, with the two sides enjoying a high level of political trust, many shared strategic interests, and a longstanding foundation of cultural and people-to-people bonds.

Meanwhile, Vietnam is an important partner of India in the latter’s Act East Policy and in the Indo-Pacific region, based on shared interests and the promotion of peace, stability and prosperity in the region. These are important stepping stones for further advancing Vietnam–India relations in a stronger, more effective and deeper manner, while fully tapping into the potential and strengths of both countries.

Over the past decade, since the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, political trust has been consolidated, defence – security cooperation become a strategic pillar, and economic, trade and investment ties continued to grow.

India is currently Vietnam’s eighth-largest trading partner while Vietnam is India’s fifth-largest partner in ASEAN. Their trade more than tripled from 5.4 billion USD in 2016 to 16.46 billion USD in 2025. In the first seven months of 2026, it hit 11.78 billion USD, up 28.4% year on year.

As of June 2026, India had 524 valid investment projects worth 1.183 billion USD in Vietnam, ranking 26th among 154 countries and territories investing in the Southeats Asian country. Vietnam had 30 projects in India with a total investment of nearly 150.5 million USD as of March 2026, including Vingroup’s electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu.

Cooperation has also advanced in science – technology, education – training, culture and people-to-people exchanges. Nearly 500,000 Indian visitors travelled to Vietnam in the first half of 2026, up 45.5% year on year. India continues to provide Vietnam with nearly 200 short- and long-term scholarships annually, and support the conservation and restoration of the Cham Towers at the UNESCO-listed My Son heritage site in central Da Nang city.

Science and technology collaboration has gained new momentum in several areas suited to the countries' needs, particularly innovation, robotics, startups, nuclear energy, and biotechnology.

At multilateral forums, Vietnam and India have also closely coordinated and supported each other, especially within the framework of the United Nations and at ASEAN-led regional forums.

Making Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership substantive

Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Nepal and Bhutan Trinh Minh Manh said PM Hung’s working visit comes shortly after General Secretary and President Lam’s state visit to India in May, and at a time bilateral ties enter a new phase. The Vietnamese PM’s meetings with Indian leaders on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit will provide an important opportunity to push ahead with realising high-level agreements and common perceptions.

The immediate priority is to give stronger momentum to economic cooperation, striving to raise bilateral trade to 25 billion USD by 2030, while further facilitating access for goods from the two countries to each other’s markets and promoting bilateral investment, Manh said.

There remains a huge room for the two sides to form new growth drivers in science – technology, innovation, digital transformation, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and energy – areas matching Vietnam’s development needs and India’s growing strengths, he added.

The diplomat expects the two countries to further step up infrastructure, aviation, logistics and supply chain connectivity, helping align economic ties more closely with their high level of political trust./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam–India relations #fresh boost #substantive cooperation #PM Le Minh Hung #18th BRICS Summit India Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes role as BRICS’ partner: ambassador

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh said Vietnam’s consistent participation in BRICS activities at a high level since becoming a partner country in June 2025 demonstrates the importance it attaches to the cooperation mechanism.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang speaks at a discussion session on reforming multilateral systems and global governance, held on May 15, 2026, as part of the expanded BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in India. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam ready to strengthen BRICS connection with Asia-Pacific

Hang called on countries to act responsibly in accordance with international law and the UN Charter; respect the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states; refrain from using or threatening to use force; and settle disputes peacefully through dialogue. She also underscored the importance of ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation through straits in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

See more

Giulio Chinappi, an Italian political analyst from the Centre for Mediterranean Eurasia Studies (CeSEM) (Photo: VNA)

Top leader’s visits to Russia, France highlight Vietnam’s breakthrough development vision: expert

Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Italy, Giulio Chinappi, an Italian political analyst from the Centre for Mediterranean Eurasia Studies (CeSEM) said the state visit to Russia came at a special time as the two countries look towards more than 75 years of diplomatic relations. This trip successfully linked the solid legacy of traditional friendship with a modern foreign policy vision directly serving Vietnam’s future development needs.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) and French Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans Catherine Vautrin exchange an agreement on cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the French Ministry for the Armed Forces and Veterans. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, France seek to deepen defence cooperation

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang said Vietnam-France defence ties have continued to grow, with cooperation expanding in various areas, including high-level delegation exchanges; the deputy-minister-level strategic dialogue and defence cooperation mechanism; military medicine; education and training; search and rescue; UN peacekeeping operations; maritime cooperation; and defence industry.

The talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on September 10. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France seek to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms, and explore deeper sectoral cooperation to meet development needs in the new context.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron meet with the press on September 10 in Paris. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader, French President meet press ahead of talks in Paris

Vietnam and France need to make full use of their respective strengths, capitalise on their complementary advantages, elevate strategic areas of cooperation to a higher level, and establish new frameworks for bilateral cooperation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam suggested.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (left) and French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu meet in Paris on September 10. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader meets with French Prime Minister

The two leaders agreed to actively exchange all-level delegations, soon establish new cooperation mechanisms commensurate with the level of bilateral ties, and effectively implement the Vietnam-France Action Plan for 2026-2028. They concurred to continue strengthening cooperation in defence and security, United Nations peacekeeping operations, and in preventing and combating organised transnational crime, among other areas.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and delegates attend the International Space Summit in Paris, France, on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader proposes space network for development and resilience at International Space Summit

In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam highly valued French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative to organise the International Space Summit, which provides an opportunity for countries to exchange views and help shape a new vision in which the development of capabilities goes hand in hand with responsibility, and national interests are aligned with the common interests of the international community.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (left) and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on September 10 (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, France seek to deepen comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with France, one of its leading partners in Europe and on the international stage, and wishes to continue close coordination with France to deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, spouse of President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man (right) and Gantsetseg Tsendsuren, spouse of Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt (left) at the official welcome ceremony on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Spouses of Vietnamese, Mongolian top legislators hold meeting

Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, spouse of President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man, had a meeting with Gantsetseg Tsendsuren, spouse of Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt, in Ulaanbaatar on September 10.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has a working session with Mongolian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Development Jadamba Enkhbayar in Ulaanbaatar on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM works with Mongolian counterpart

The two sides noted that Vietnam-Mongolia relations have seen substantial progress across a variety of fields, particularly since the two countries established a Comprehensive Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to Mongolia in September 2024.

SCAVI Hue, a wholly French-invested company owned by Financière B’Lao, specialises in manufacturing underwear, sportswear and protective clothing at Phong Dien Industrial Park in Hue. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France seek new impetus for comprehensive strategic partnership

The official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam from September 9-12 demonstrates the close ties the two countries have built and maintained, according to Dr. Sophie Boisseau du Rocher, a member of the Asie21 research group and former researcher at the Centre for Asian Studies of the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, lay a wreath at the Ho Chi Minh Monument in Montreau Park in Montreuil. (Photo published by VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader lays wreath at Ho Chi Minh Monument in France

In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam recalled the late leader’s years abroad seeking a path to national liberation and thanked the French people for their support during his years in France. He called Montreau Park a “red address” and sacred return site with deep historical meaning for Vietnamese visitors to France.