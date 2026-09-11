Politics

Algerian FM: Algeria, Vietnam need to step up implementation of agreed commitments

Speaking highly of new developments in bilateral relations, particularly since the two countries established a strategic partnership, the minister said that an important task at present is to bring economic cooperation in line with the quality of their political relations and the depth of their historical ties.

Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, the National Community Abroad and African Affairs Ahmed Attaf hosts a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vu Duy Long on September 10 (Photo: VNA)
Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, the National Community Abroad and African Affairs Ahmed Attaf hosts a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vu Duy Long on September 10 (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) - Algeria and Vietnam need to step up efforts to implement their agreed commitments, particularly by strengthening connections between the two countries' business communities, Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, the National Community Abroad and African Affairs Ahmed Attaf has said.

At a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vu Duy Long at the headquarters of the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 10, Minister Attaf warmly welcomed and congratulated the ambassador on his appointment to Algeria.

Speaking highly of new developments in bilateral relations, particularly since the two countries established a strategic partnership, the minister said that an important task at present is to bring economic cooperation in line with the quality of their political relations and the depth of their historical ties.

He expressed his impression of Vietnam's development achievements, saying that Algeria could draw from Vietnam's development experiences.

Ambassador Long presented a copy of the Letter of Credence and thanked the Algerian side and Minister Attaf personally for their warm reception. He conveyed greetings from Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung to Minister Attaf and reiterated the invitation for high-ranking Algerian leaders to visit Vietnam in the coming period.

He affirmed that one of the key priorities during his tenure is to coordinate with Algerian authorities to effectively implement the Vietnam-Algeria strategic partnership; and expand cooperation in areas with considerable potential, including defence, security, trade, investment, agriculture and biotechnology, as well as other fields that match the needs and strengths of both sides.

He also expressed his wish to further promote oil and gas cooperation between the Vietnam National Industry – Energy Group (Petrovietnam) and the Algeria National Oil and Gas Group (Sonatrach).

The diplomat took this occasion to ask the Algerian side to continue paying attention to and creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community living and working in Algeria.

Minister Attaf affirmed that the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs would actively coordinate with, support and facilitate Ambassador Long's fulfilment of his duties. He also expressed his belief that the ambassador would play an active role in promoting the agreements reached, contributing to further deepening the Vietnam-Algeria Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner./.

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