Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 11

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 11

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The most important task for Vietnam and France at this point is to jointly build a new quality of economic cooperation – one that is more substantive, balanced, technology-intensive, closely integrated and capable of delivering more specific and practical benefits to businesses and people in both countries, stated General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron meet with executives of some leading French and Vietnamese businesses in Paris on September 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The top Vietnamese leader made the remark while joining French President Emmanuel Macron at a meeting with executives of some leading French and Vietnamese businesses in Paris on the evening of September 10 (local time). Read full story

- President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, together with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, left Ulaanbaatar on the afternoon of September 11 (local time), concluding their official visit to Mongolia at the invitation of Chairman of the State Great Hural Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse.

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President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga leave Ulaanbaatar on September 11, concluding their official visit to Mongolia. (Photo: VNA)

Seeing off the delegation at Chinggis Khaan International Airport were Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan; Chairwoman of the Mongolia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group J. Bayarmaa; Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Nguyen Tuan Thanh; and embassy officials and staff. Read full story

- Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang held talks with French Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans Catherine Vautrin in Paris on September 10, focusing on measures to further deepen bilateral defence cooperation.

The talks took place during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation. Read full story

- Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung held a working session with Andrey Slepnev, Minister in charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), on September 9 to discuss the progress of bilateral trade cooperation and orientations for the coming period.

The meeting took place with the framework of the state visit to Russia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam. Read full story

- Egypt has decided to grant visas on arrival to Vietnamese citizens, Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohamed Abou Bakr Saleh announced at a ceremony marking the 81st National Day of Vietnam in Cairo on September 10 (local time).

This decision reflected Egypt’s commitment to promoting tourism exchanges and people-to-people ties with Vietnam, Saleh said, highly valuing growing interest from the business communities of both countries in investment and tourism opportunities. Read full story

- Hanoi has decided to allow the controlled pilot of two technology projects, with the municipal People’s Committee announcing the decisions at a ceremony held at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park on September 10.

The two projects involve an intelligent autonomous transportation system developed by Phenikaa-X JSC and a technology for producing mixed rare-earth oxides with a purity of over 95% on a semi-industrial scale developed by the Mining Technology and Construction Consultancy JSC. Read full story

- French sporting goods retailer and manufacturer Decathlon expects General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to France to open new investment opportunities in Vietnam, with a focus on strengthening production capacity and expanding its distribution network.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Paris on the occasion of the visit, Frédéric Merlevede, Decathlon’s Global Production Director, highlighted the Vietnamese leader's official visit and the new momentum in Vietnam-France relations for his group's development prospects in Vietnam. Read full story

- The People’s Committee of the northern province of Ninh Binh has decided to establish a conservation area to conserve and develop the limestone mountain forest ecosystem and endemic, endangered, precious and rare plant and animal species, particularly the white-rumped langur population.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Anh Dung signed Decision No. 3343/QD-UBND dated September 10, 2026, on the establishment of the Kim Bang White-Rumped Langur Conservation Area. Read full story

- Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports reached 6.02 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, putting the sector on track to approach the 10 billion USD mark for the full year if quality and traceability are maintained.

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Fruit and vegetable shipments hit around 6.02 billion USD during the first eight months of 2026, up 24.9% year-on-year. (Photo: VNA)

The strong performance came as Vietnam's total agro-forestry-fishery exports neared 49.31 billion USD during the period, up 7% from a year earlier. Fruit and vegetable shipments alone hit around 6.02 billion USD, up 24.9% year-on-year./. Read full story

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☕ Afternoon briefing on September 10

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 10

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President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga leave Ulaanbaatar on September 11, concluding their official visit to Mongolia. (Photo: VNA)

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