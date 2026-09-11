Ninh Binh establishes Kim Bang white-rumped langur conservation area

Ninh Binh (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the northern province of Ninh Binh has decided to establish a conservation area to conserve and develop the limestone mountain forest ecosystem and endemic, endangered, precious and rare plant and animal species, particularly the white-rumped langur population.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Anh Dung signed Decision No. 3343/QD-UBND dated September 10, 2026, on the establishment of the Kim Bang White-Rumped Langur Conservation Area.

Covering a total area of 3,182ha, the conservation area comprises 3,016.81ha of natural forest, 64.25ha of plantation forest and 100.94ha of land without forest, with no water surface area. It is located in the Ly Thuong Kiet, Tam Chuc and Nguyen Uy wards of Ninh Binh province.

Under the decision, the conservation area is divided into three functional zones, namely a strictly protected zone covering 1,807.4ha; an ecological restoration zone covering 1,358.8ha; and a service and administrative zone covering 15.8ha.

The establishment of the conservation area aims to conserve and develop the limestone mountain forest ecosystem and endemic, endangered, precious and rare plant and animal species, particularly the white-rumped langur population. It will also contribute to environmental protection, the maintenance of ecological functions and sustainable development in the area.

Forest rangers patrol and monitor forests in the Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

The Ninh Binh provincial People’s Committee has asked provincial departments and agencies, the People’s Committees of the Ly Thuong Kiet, Tam Chuc and Nguyen Uy wards, and relevant agencies and units to coordinate with the Department of Agriculture and Environment in managing and protecting the forests in accordance with their assigned functions, tasks and authority.

The province aims to maintain the integrity of the existing natural forest area, particularly sites with high conservation value and important habitats, while conserving biodiversity and endemic, endangered, precious and rare plant and animal species recorded in the area.

It also plans to gradually improve forest quality by strengthening forest management, protection, development and the restoration of degraded ecosystems; raise public awareness and encourage community participation in nature conservation; and gradually develop ecotourism associated with biodiversity conservation and the promotion of the area’s natural values./.​