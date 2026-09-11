Environment

Ninh Binh establishes Kim Bang white-rumped langur conservation area

Covering a total area of 3,182ha, the conservation area comprises 3,016.81ha of natural forest, 64.25ha of plantation forest and 100.94ha of land without forest, with no water surface area. It is located in the Ly Thuong Kiet, Tam Chuc and Nguyen Uy wards of Ninh Binh province.

White-rumped langurs are rescued and conserved at the Endangered Primate Rescue Centre (EPRC) in Cuc Phuong National Park. (Photo: VNA)
White-rumped langurs are rescued and conserved at the Endangered Primate Rescue Centre (EPRC) in Cuc Phuong National Park. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the northern province of Ninh Binh has decided to establish a conservation area to conserve and develop the limestone mountain forest ecosystem and endemic, endangered, precious and rare plant and animal species, particularly the white-rumped langur population.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Anh Dung signed Decision No. 3343/QD-UBND dated September 10, 2026, on the establishment of the Kim Bang White-Rumped Langur Conservation Area.

Covering a total area of 3,182ha, the conservation area comprises 3,016.81ha of natural forest, 64.25ha of plantation forest and 100.94ha of land without forest, with no water surface area. It is located in the Ly Thuong Kiet, Tam Chuc and Nguyen Uy wards of Ninh Binh province.

Under the decision, the conservation area is divided into three functional zones, namely a strictly protected zone covering 1,807.4ha; an ecological restoration zone covering 1,358.8ha; and a service and administrative zone covering 15.8ha.

The establishment of the conservation area aims to conserve and develop the limestone mountain forest ecosystem and endemic, endangered, precious and rare plant and animal species, particularly the white-rumped langur population. It will also contribute to environmental protection, the maintenance of ecological functions and sustainable development in the area.

vnanet-vv.jpg
Forest rangers patrol and monitor forests in the Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

The Ninh Binh provincial People’s Committee has asked provincial departments and agencies, the People’s Committees of the Ly Thuong Kiet, Tam Chuc and Nguyen Uy wards, and relevant agencies and units to coordinate with the Department of Agriculture and Environment in managing and protecting the forests in accordance with their assigned functions, tasks and authority.

The province aims to maintain the integrity of the existing natural forest area, particularly sites with high conservation value and important habitats, while conserving biodiversity and endemic, endangered, precious and rare plant and animal species recorded in the area.

It also plans to gradually improve forest quality by strengthening forest management, protection, development and the restoration of degraded ecosystems; raise public awareness and encourage community participation in nature conservation; and gradually develop ecotourism associated with biodiversity conservation and the promotion of the area’s natural values./.​

VNA
#Nông nghiệp #Ninh Binh #Kim Bang White-Rumped Langur Conservation Area #white-rumped langur Ninh Binh
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The rare spot-billed pelicans reappear at Tram Chim National Park in Dong Thap province after a six-year absence. (Photo: VNA)

Wildlife protection drive delivers encouraging conservation gains

Implemented under Plan 628, a joint initiative between the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the campaign marks a shift towards a more coordinated and long-term approach to protecting wildlife and natural resources.

An endangered Asian elephant in the wild in the Central Highlands region in Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of Animals Asia)

Conservation project set to protect endangered elephant herds

WWF VN said the non-refundable grant worth 23.9 billion VND (908,000 USD) will help provide conservation and protection solutions for the wild elephant community, including by creating safe migratory corridors, improving habitat and reducing conflict between humans and wildlife.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Quoc Tri speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam diversifies financing mechanisms for nature conservation

Initiatives on biodiversity finance, carbon credits, public – private partnerships, nature-based tourism, and private sector investment are creating more opportunities to increase resources for ecosystem conservation and restoration, said an official.

See more

The forum takes place in Hanoi on August 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote cooperation to deliver on net-zero commitments

Sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing, nuclear power, science and advanced technologies are playing an increasingly important role in national competitiveness and economic development of each country. They also offer considerable room for Vietnam and the RoK to expand professional exchanges, share experience and promote cooperation, particularly among their energy experts.

Storm Narra's projected path as of 7:00 on August 22. (Photo: National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

Storm brings heavy rains to northern Vietnam

Storm Narra, the fourth to hit the East Sea this year, brought strong winds and heavy rains to northern Vietnam on early August 22, with some areas forecast to receive more than 500mm of rain as the storm moves slowly over the northern waters of the East Sea.

A view of the meeting between Phu Tho authorities and a visiting delegation from Germany's KfW Development Bank in the province on August 20, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho, German bank discuss wastewater treatment plan for Da River's left bank

The project is being implemented in the former Hoa Binh city, now Hoa Binh ward. It has a total investment of 688.7 billion VND (26.38 million USD), including 507.3 billion VND in ODA and 181.4 billion VND in counterpart funding. Major components include a wastewater treatment plant, pumping stations, a collection network, and connection infrastructure.

Construction workers reinforce steel and pour concrete to cover the underground drainage channel, helping collect rainwater and tackle flooding in Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

A new “shield” against climate change

Smart urban areas are no longer simply about technology; they are becoming a tool that enables authorities to forecast risks, adapt quickly and protect their residents.

Vietnam is exerting efforts to cope with climate change. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam approves carbon credit pact with Singapore under Paris Agreement

Signed on September 16, 2025, the Implementation Agreement on carbon credits collaboration under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement on climate change affirms Vietnam and Singapore’s pioneering role and commitment to close cooperation in the international carbon market, making a substantive contribution to global climate response.

A view of Vo Cuong ward, Bac Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh earmarks over 1.7 billion USD for environmental protection

By 2030, Bac Ninh aims to ensure that all operating industrial clusters and industrial parks have centralised wastewater treatment systems meeting standards, while at least 95% of wastewater in Grade-I urban areas and 70% in Grade-II urban areas is collected and treated to required standards.

Many inland canals in Can Tho city dries up following a prolonged period of extreme heat. (Photo: VNA)

Government adopts action programme on environmental protection, climate resilience

The programme aims to translate the Party's orientations into concrete actions while strengthening environmental governance, enhancing climate resilience, and promoting a green, circular and low-carbon economy. It will serve as the basis for ministries, sectors and localities to formulate implementation plans for the 2026–2030 period, with a vision to 2045.