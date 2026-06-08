Environment

Conservation project set to protect endangered elephant herds

WWF VN said the non-refundable grant worth 23.9 billion VND (908,000 USD) will help provide conservation and protection solutions for the wild elephant community, including by creating safe migratory corridors, improving habitat and reducing conflict between humans and wildlife.

An endangered Asian elephant in the wild in the Central Highlands region in Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of Animals Asia)
An endangered Asian elephant in the wild in the Central Highlands region in Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of Animals Asia)

Da Nang (VNS/VNA) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has approved a conservation project to help protect the endangered elephant herds in Da Nang city and Dak Lak province – both in central Vietnam – as part of the Vietnam Elephant Conservation Action Plan to 2035 funded by the World Wide Fund for Nature Vietnam (WWF VN).

WWF VN said the non-refundable grant worth 23.9 billion VND (908,000 USD) will help provide conservation and protection solutions for the wild elephant community, including by creating safe migratory corridors, improving habitat and reducing conflict between humans and wildlife.

The project also aims to provide GPS tracking collars and more sources of food and minerals in the environment, as well as create isolated “green” fences to help avoid conflict between local farmers and wild elephant herds.

According to WWF VN, at least one elephant has been given a tracking collar under a joint effort between the National Park of Yok Don and the Mondulkiri Project Elephant Sanctuary in Cambodia.

Previously, a series of projects funded by international partners was implemented to protect the wild elephant community in the formerly Quang Nam province (now part of Da Nang city), including construction of an elephant-deterrent honey locust fence by the US Forest Service starting in 2020.

Another prior project involved empowering local communities and raising awareness to prevent habitat destruction, poaching and human-elephant conflicts in the Nong Son Elephant Species and Habitat Conservation Area, now located in Da Nang.

The initiative was undertaken from 2024–25 and was supported by the US charity LVDI International Incorporated and HiVOOC company of Vietnam.

Last month, two baby elephants were captured in photographs by a camera trap system in the Nong Son conservation area.

Nong Son was set up under the US Agency for International Development-funded Green Annamites Project, assisting Vietnam’s transition to climate-smart and low-emissions development through improved forest protection, enhanced biodiversity conservation and increased resilience of communities.

The conservation area covers 18,977ha of critical habitat for Asian elephants and helps protect one of the last groups of the endangered species in central Vietnam.

Local rangers reported a herd of eight Asian elephants living in Nong Son, including a mature male, one semi-mature male, three mature females, two semi-mature females and a one-year-old calf.

Communities living in a buffer zone near an elephant protection area in Nong Son commune have been offered education programmes to raise awareness of the campaign to protect the endangered Asian elephant and other wildlife species in the region.

The herd of eight Asian elephants – an endangered species listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature – has been found to coexist in harmony with humans in the protected zone, the local rangers department reported.

WWF VN has previously implemented projects in central Vietnam, including the Elephant Species Habitat Conservation Area in the former Quang Nam province’s Nong Son district; the Green Annamites Project; the Saola Nature Reserve in Quang Nam and another in Hue; and phase one of the Forest Restoration and Livelihood Development Project.

Da Nang, which now includes the former Quang Nam province, has made efforts to conserve its rich biodiversity and ecological systems, including Song Thanh National Park, the UNESCO-recognised world biosphere reserve at Cham Islands-Hoi An and reserves for saola (Pseudoryx nghetinhensis), or Asian bicorns, in central Vietnam.

Other protected landscapes include several created for Ngoc Linh ginseng in Son Tra, Ba Na Nui Chua, and South Hai Van./.

VNA
#WWF #conservation project #endangered species #elephants #Da Nang #elephant conservation Da Nang
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Residents of Dong Nai province visit the exhibition on Vietnam's elephants. (Photo: VNA)

Elephant Conservation Week 2025 launched in southern Dong Nai province

However, human–elephant conflict remains a pressing challenge that requires stronger and more coordinated action. The Elephant Conservation Week is expected to raise awareness, deepen understanding of elephants' behaviour, and foster greater compassion towards the species, contributing to long-term conservation.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Quoc Tri speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam diversifies financing mechanisms for nature conservation

Initiatives on biodiversity finance, carbon credits, public – private partnerships, nature-based tourism, and private sector investment are creating more opportunities to increase resources for ecosystem conservation and restoration, said an official.

See more

The national campaign launched to mobilise public action for a greener, cleaner and more beautiful Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

National environmental protection campaign calls for public action

Hoai stressed that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility of authorities, businesses, organisations and citizens, calling on the public to adopt practical measures such as reducing litter, limiting single-use plastics, conserving resources, planting trees and sorting waste at source.

Members of the “Kindness for Sa Can” project collect plastic waste at the Sa Can estuary in Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)

Front calls on entire people to join hands in environmental protection campaign

In the appeal, the VFF Central Committee's Presidium noted that environmental protection has been identified by the Party and State as a strategic priority. The 14th National Party Congress highlighted the need to harmonise economic, cultural and social development with environmental protection and improvements in living standards.

Officers release the rare elongated tortoise (Indotestudo elongata) back into its natural habitat in the Ta Thiet historical forest area. (Photo: VNA)

Rare elongated tortoise released into the wild in Dong Nai

The elongated tortoise is one of the most beautiful and rare terrestrial tortoise species, listed in both the Vietnam Red Data Book and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. It typically inhabits tropical and subtropical forests and plays an important role in maintaining ecological balance. However, due to illegal trade and habitat loss, its wild population has been declining sharply.

Cai Khe ward of Can Tho city is under water after a storm (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho pushes JICA-funded drainage project to deliver results in 18 months

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded technical cooperation project on drainage management for climate resilience in Can Tho aims to improve planning capacity for wastewater collection, enhance operations and management of existing treatment plants, and the city’s ability to run public awareness campaigns.

Plastic waste poses a growing challenge to communities and societies around the world, including Vietnam. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Wide range of activities planned for 2026 environment and marine awareness campaign

A series of environmental and marine-related events to held in the central province of Nghe An from June 4-6 will generate a broad social impact, helping transform awareness into action and commitments into concrete results, and contributing to Vietnam’s goals of green growth, circular economy development, net-zero emissions and harmonious coexistence between people and nature.

At the working session (Photo: VNA)

AFD, Lang Son move to fast-track climate resilience project

The climate resilience and sustainable infrastructure project in Lang Son consists of two main components, focusing on sustainable infrastructure and environmental improvement; and technical assistance and capacity building, with AFD experts expected to train project management officials and local agencies in disaster response and climate adaptation.

People wear sun-protective clothing when going outside in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Forecast of more intense heat and complex typhoons in summer

The number and activity of tropical cyclones and depressions over the East Sea, internationally known as the South China Sea, and their direct impacts on mainland Vietnam are expected to be comparable to the multi-year average. The long-term average over the East Sea is 5.2 typhoons, with 1.9 making landfall.

An overview of the seminar reviewing the project’s implementation during the 2021–2026 period (Photo: VNA)

Hue project prevents over 933 tonnes of plastic waste leakage

Launched in 2021 with funding from the Norwegian people through WWF-Norway and WWF-Vietnam, the “Hue – Plastic Smart City in Central Vietnam” project aims to help Hue protect rivers, wetlands and coastal ecosystems from plastic pollution while building the city into a model plastic-reduced urban area in central Vietnam.

The Dong Thap Muoi Ecological Reserve spans more than 106 hectares and is set to be expanded by an additional 60 hectares in the near future. (Photo: VNA)

Local initiatives drive Vietnam’s push to protect biodiversity for sustainable future

Vietnam has established a network of 180 terrestrial and marine nature reserve covering more than 2.67 million hectares. These sites are being further strengthened to improve ecological connectivity, restore habitats and conserve endangered species. Forest cover remains stable at over 42%, contributing to water protection, climate adaptation and carbon absorption.

All the animals underwent health checks and assessments of their ability to adapt to the natural environment before being safely released. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri releases 13 wild animals back into nature

The animals included two masked palm civets, four stump-tailed macaques, and seven rhesus macaques. All belong to Group IIB under Circular No. 85/2025/TT-BNNMT issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on the management of endangered, precious and rare species, as well as the implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The clouded monitor (Varanus nebulosus) weighs approximately two kilograms and measures around 70 centimetres in length. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri hands over rare clouded monitor to rescue centre

The animal was identified as a clouded monitor (Varanus nebulosus), weighing approximately two kilograms and measuring around 70 centimetres in length. The species belongs to Group IB — a category of endangered and rare forest wildlife species given the highest level of protection in Vietnam, with all forms of commercial exploitation and use strictly prohibited.

The female stump-tailed macaque undergoes a health check by authorities before being released back into the wild. (Photo published VNA)

Rare stump-tailed macaque released into the wild

The stump-tailed macaque, scientifically known as Macaca arctoides, is classified as a rare and endangered species under Group IIB in Vietnam’s regulations on endangered wildlife management.

A graphic image of the Nui Thoong high-tech waste treatment and waste-to-energy plant project. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Hanoi breaks ground on 200-million-USD waste-to-energy plant

Designed to process 2,000 tonnes of waste per day and generate 45MW of electricity for the national grid, the project is the first high-tech waste-to-energy plant in southwestern Hanoi, where large-scale solid waste treatment facilities have long been lacking.