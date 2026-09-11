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Vietnam's fruit, vegetable exports eye 10 billion USD milestone

To reach 9.5–10 billion USD, the most important thing is to strictly comply with market requirements, according to an insider.

Fruit and vegetable shipments hit around 6.02 billion USD during the first eight months of 2026, up 24.9% year-on-year. (Photo: VNA)
Fruit and vegetable shipments hit around 6.02 billion USD during the first eight months of 2026, up 24.9% year-on-year. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports reached 6.02 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, putting the sector on track to approach the 10 billion USD mark for the full year if quality and traceability are maintained.

The strong performance came as Vietnam's total agro-forestry-fishery exports neared 49.31 billion USD during the period, up 7% from a year earlier. Fruit and vegetable shipments alone hit around 6.02 billion USD, up 24.9% year-on-year.

Dang Phuc Nguyen, Deputy Secretary General of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, forecast that the fruit and vegetable exports could bring home 9.5–10 billion USD this year.

September and October are expected to be peak months, with monthly export revenue potentially exceeding 1 billion USD, he said.

Durian remains the biggest growth driver. Exports of the fruit are projected to generate around 4–4.5 billion USD this year, accounting for roughly 40–45% of total fruit and vegetable earnings.

China continues to be Vietnam's largest market, accounting for 58.9% of total shipments. The US ranks second with 7.6%, followed by the Republic of Korea (RoK) with 4.2%.

In the first seven months of 2026, fruit and vegetable exports to China rose 33.1% year-on-year, while those to the US and the RoK increased 14.4% and 9.6%, respectively.

Nguyen Van Muoi, Chairman of the Tropical Agriculture Business Club, said China remains the largest market thanks to its strong demand and geographical proximity.

While diversifying export markets is necessary, China will be difficult to be replaced in the short term, he said. India offers potential opportunities, but more time is needed to expand exports there due to differences in consumer preferences.

Quality – key to reaching target

As durian serves as the main driver of fruit and vegetable exports, maintaining quality has become crucial to achieving the growth target.

“To reach 9.5–10 billion USD, the most important thing is to strictly comply with market requirements,” Nguyen said, stressing the need for transparent traceability and clear production and packaging unit codes.

For durian, the sector needs to shift from rapid expansion in growing areas and output toward higher quality, he added.

According to Muoi, products must meet standards, have traceable origins, and undergo quality control from the growing areas. Meeting VietGAP requirements should serve as a foundation before producers move toward higher international standards.

At the August 2026 Government press conference, Deputy Minister Dang Ngoc Diep said the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will step up trade promotion and diversify export markets, with a focus on expanding market share in promising destinations such as India, Australia and New Zealand.

The ministry also plans to promote the export of frozen durian, processed products and other suitable fruit and vegetable products, Diep added.

The results recorded in the first eight months provide a solid basis for fruit and vegetable exports to reach 9.5–10 billion USD this year. By making the most of peak harvest seasons, expanding processing and maintaining strict quality control from growing areas to border gates, Vietnam's fruit and vegetable sector could set a new export record in 2026 while laying a stronger cornerstone for sustainable growth in the years ahead./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association #fruit and vegetable exports #durian exports
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