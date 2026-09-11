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Thai royal visit marks new milestone in Vietnam–Thailand ties

The upcoming state visit to Vietnam by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida from September 14 to 16 marks a new historic milestone in the strong friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand over the past 50 years. Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung said in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Bangkok.

#Vietnam #Thailand #50 years #diplomatic ties #King #Queen #State visit
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Top Vietnamese leader meets with French Communist Party National Secretary

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