Vietnam, China strengthen theory exchanges

Beijing (VNA) - Chairman of the Central Council for Theoretical Studies Nguyen Xuan Thang and a delegation of the council conducted a series of activities under the programme “The Story of the Communist Party of China: Practices in Shaanxi Province” in Yan'an city, Shaanxi province of China, on September 10.



Thang, who is also deputy head of the Steering Committee for the summarisation of 100 years of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution and the review of 40 years of implementing the Political Platform on national construction in the period of transition to socialism, is on a working trip to China from September 6-11.



Addressing the event, Thang said that drawing on China's development experience and Vietnam's 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), the two Parties share profound similarities in remaining steadfast in their revolutionary ideals, consistently starting from objective realities, placing the people at the centre, and continuously pursuing innovation and creativity.



Praising the harmonious combination of Yan'an's revolutionary traditions with Shaanxi's modern pace of development, he said the two sides should continue turning historical and revolutionary values and heritage into strong endogenous resources for development. They should also further step up cooperation in theoretical research, personnel training, science and technology, modern governance and people-to-people exchanges.



This will help promote continuous theoretical innovation, expand cooperation in innovation, modern governance and inclusive development, make practical contributions to the development of each country, and further consolidate ties between the two Parties and two countries, he said.



For Shaanxi, Zhao Yide, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Shaanxi provincial Committee, said Shaanxi has proactively explored the laws governing the pursuit of modernisation while implementing the principle of “two combinations”, and has drawn on its rich revolutionary and historical cultural resources to promote new advances in development, he said.



The same day, Thang attended a joint meeting co-chaired by Zhao and Liu Haixing, member of the CPC Central Committee and head of its International Department, during which participants exchanged views on Party building, national governance and development, shared practical experience, and affirmed the role of political parties in guiding and leading the development process of their respective countries.



Earlier, on the afternoon of September 9, Thang led the delegation to visit and work with the China Executive Leadership Academy Yan'an (CELAP) in Shaanxi province.



At the meeting, Thang said that the Communist Party of Vietnam remains steadfast in Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh Thought and the goal of national independence associated with socialism, while placing importance on summarising practical experience, conducting theoretical research, renewing thinking and reforming its leadership methods.



Regarding Party building and personnel training, Thang said that “red addresses” such as Yan'an in China and Vietnam's revolutionary bases could become spaces for political and ideological education, helping cultivate the political mettle, ideals and sense of responsibility of cadres.



He proposed that the two sides continue strengthening theory exchanges and sharing experience between research and cadre-training institutions, while studying the establishment of a memorandum of understanding between the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the CELAP.



Li Shufeng, Vice President of the academy, introduced the academy's functions, tasks and experience in cadre training, stressing the combination of theoretical education with Party spirit and revolutionary tradition education and practical research.



The two sides also exchanged views on methods for summarising Party history, experience from the CPC's 100-year history review, the relationship between historical and practical reviews and theoretical development, and the role of Party building, theoretical education and cadre training in strengthening the Party's leadership and governance capacity.



As part of their trip, Thang and his delegation visited Liangjiahe village, the Yan'an Revolutionary Memorial Hall and the Yangjialing Revolutionary Site in Yanchuan district, Yan'an city./.

VNA