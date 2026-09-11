Politics

Party inspection commission suggests disciplinary action against Phu Tho official

The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection proposed imposing disciplinary action against member of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the People' Committee of Phu Tho province Nguyen Huy Ngoc during its 12th session in Hanoi on September 11.

Vice Chairman of the People' Committee of Phu Tho province Nguyen Huy Ngoc. (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairman of the People' Committee of Phu Tho province Nguyen Huy Ngoc. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection proposed imposing disciplinary action against member of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the People' Committee of Phu Tho province Nguyen Huy Ngoc during its 12th session in Hanoi on September 11.

The session was presided over by Politburo Member and Chairman of the commission Tran Sy Thanh.

After reviewing a proposal on disciplinary action against violating Party members in the Phu Tho provincial Party Organisation, the commission found that Ngoc had shown degradation in political thought, ethics and lifestyle; violated Party rules and State laws in performing his assigned duties and fighting corruption, wastefulness and other negative practices.

He was also found to have breached regulations governing conduct prohibited for Party members and requirements concerning exemplary conduct.

The commission said his violations had caused very serious consequences, triggered public concern and seriously undermined the reputation of the Party organisation and the agencies and units where he had served, making disciplinary action necessary./.

VNA
#PCTN #Tran Sy Thanh #Nguyen Huy Ngoc Phu Tho
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