Society

Ministry proposes seven-day 2027 Lunar New Year holiday

Under the Ministry of Home Affairs' proposal, civil servants and public employees in Vietnam would receive five statutory days off, including two days before and three days after the Lunar New Year. As two of those days fall on the weekend, they would receive two additional compensatory days off, bringing the total holiday to seven consecutive days.

Illustrative Image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative Image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) has proposed a seven-day break for the 2027 Lunar New Year, from February 4 to 10, after seeking feedback from ministries, sectors and localities.

Speaking at a ministry press briefing on September 11, Nguyen Thi Quyen, Deputy Director of the Employment Department, said the proposal had been submitted to the Government for consideration.

Under the proposal, civil servants and public employees would receive five statutory days off, including two days before and three days after the Lunar New Year. As two of those days fall on the weekend, they would receive two additional compensatory days off, bringing the total holiday to seven consecutive days.

The arrangement is intended to give people working away from their hometowns more time to travel home and prepare for the Lunar New Year celebrations, Quyen said.

For private-sector employees, employers could choose between two holiday schedules based on their operational requirements: one day off before and four days after the Lunar New Year, or two days before and three days after.

The ministry had earlier proposed two options for the 2027 Lunar New Year holiday. The first was a seven-day break from February 4 to 10, while the second would provide a 10-day break from February 5 to 14 by swapping a working day for a weekend day.

The MOHA has also submitted a proposal to the Government for a four-day break to mark Vietnam Culture Day in November 2026./.

VNA
#VNHP #Lunar New Year holiday #Ministry of Home Affairs #civil servants and public employees #Vietnam Culture Day
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