Society

National programme aims to strengthen child protection, reduce illegal child labour

The programme aims to ensure all children live in safe and healthy environments, minimise child abuse nationwide, and create opportunities for children suffering violence, sexual abuse or illegal child labour, those at risk of violence, exploitation or neglect, as well as the ones with other special circumstances, to integrate into society and develop comprehensively.

The September 11 launch of the national programme for 2026–2030 on strengthening child protection and preventing and minimising illegal child labour (Photo: VNA)
The September 11 launch of the national programme for 2026–2030 on strengthening child protection and preventing and minimising illegal child labour (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health on September 11 launched a national programme for 2026–2030 on strengthening child protection and preventing and minimising illegal child labour, aiming to ensure safe and healthy environments for children and opportunities for their comprehensive development.

The launch ceremony was held in Hanoi and connected online with health departments in all 34 provinces and cities nationwide.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Health Le Duc Luan said the Party and the State have consistently identified children as the future masters of the country, with child protection regarded as a strategic task and a responsibility shared by the entire political system, families and society.

Vietnam has made notable progress in child protection over the recent past, with its legal and policy system increasingly perfected. More than 80% of children in special circumstances have received assistance suited to their needs and local socio-economic conditions, while the rate of children engaged in labour in violation of the law has fallen significantly from 5.4% to 1.31%.

According to Luan, all children suffering abuse have received appropriate support and intervention. Child protection services have been developed at three levels: prevention, support and intervention. The national child protection hotline 111 has continued to receive reports and coordinated with relevant sides to ensure timely responses to violations of children’s rights.

These achievements demonstrate Vietnam’s strong commitment to implementing the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the official said.

Deputy Minister of Health Le Duc Luan speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister of Health Le Duc Luan speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

However, he noted, child protection still faces numerous challenges. Child violence is showing an upward trend globally amid economic downturns and inflation. Meanwhile, vulnerable children face higher risks of dropping out of school, entering the workforce early, or experiencing abuse and violence.

Child labour remains prevalent in agriculture, forestry and fisheries, as well as in households and small-scale production and business establishments. In some localities, child protection service networks remain limited, while coordination, referral mechanisms, information technology application and child data management at the grassroots level vary among regions.

To institutionalise the Party’s and State’s policies and international commitments on children's rights, the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 1415/QD-TTg approving the national programme for 2026–2030 on July 28, 2026.

The programme aims to ensure all children live in safe and healthy environments, minimise child abuse nationwide, and create opportunities for children suffering violence, sexual abuse or illegal child labour, those at risk of violence, exploitation or neglect, as well as the ones with other special circumstances, to integrate into society and develop comprehensively.

It sets out seven groups of key targets and six groups of tasks and solutions, with clear responsibilities, authority, timelines and expected results.

Addressing the event, a UNICEF representative commended Vietnam’s efforts, saying child protection should be regarded as an important foundation for human resources development, social stability and long-term prosperity.

UNICEF recommended continued investment in professional social workers, particularly at the commune level; stronger prevention through parent-support programmes; safer schools; greater community engagement; and enhanced online child protection. It stressed the need for child-centred measures that enhance family resilience and ensure children, parents and communities can promptly access support services when needed./.

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