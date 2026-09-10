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Phu Tho province's official prosecuted for bribery

According to the Ministry of Public Security, its Police Investigation Agency for Corruption, Economic and Smuggling Crimes (C03) is investigating a case involving violations of accounting regulations causing serious consequences, smuggling and receiving bribes at Viet My Medical Investment JSC and related agencies and localities.

Nguyen Huy Ngoc, Vice Chairman of the Phu Tho provincial People’s Committee, former Director of the provincial Department of Health and the provincial General Hospital (Photo: the Ministry of Public Security)
Nguyen Huy Ngoc, Vice Chairman of the Phu Tho provincial People’s Committee, former Director of the provincial Department of Health and the provincial General Hospital (Photo: the Ministry of Public Security)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security’s Security Agency for Investigation has prosecuted Nguyen Huy Ngoc, Vice Chairman of the Phu Tho provincial People’s Committee, former Director of the provincial Department of Health and the provincial General Hospital, and Le Dinh Thanh Son, Director of the provincial General Hospital, for allegedly receiving large bribes in a case at Viet My Medical Investment JSC, as the probe has been expanded.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, its Police Investigation Agency for Corruption, Economic and Smuggling Crimes (C03) is investigating a case involving violations of accounting regulations causing serious consequences, smuggling and receiving bribes at Viet My Medical Investment JSC and related agencies and localities.

Based on the expanded investigation, on September 3 and September 10, the agency issued decisions to prosecute Son and Ngoc, along with temporary detention warrants and search warrants, on charges of receiving bribes under Clause 4, Article 354 of the Penal Code, for allegedly accepting large sums in bribes.

Following approval by the Supreme People’s Procuracy, C03 carried out the decisions and procedural orders against Son and Ngoc in accordance with the law.

The agency is continuing its investigation to clarify the scope of the case and the roles and alleged criminal acts of the defendants and other related individuals, while expanding the probe to uncover the full nature of the case and recover State assets.

Earlier, in connection with the case, the Ministry of Public Security’s Security Agency for Investigation prosecuted Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan for receiving bribes for allegedly accepting a large sum of money./.

VNA
#bribery #Phu Tho #prosecuted #Nguyen Huy Ngoc Phu Tho
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