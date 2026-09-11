Resolution No. 23 opens new avenues for Vietnamese community in US to contribute to homeland

New York (VNA) – The Politburo’s issuance of Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on August 2, 2026, on overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs marks not only a continuation of the Party’s consistent policy of strengthening national unity, but also opens a new chapter in effectively harnessing the resources of Vietnamese communities abroad for national development and defence.



Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in New York, Le Thi Kim Anh, an international expert in public finance and governance digitalisation working in New York, described this resolution as a significant step forward in the Party and State’s approach to the more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living, studying and working around the world.



She said the resolution reaffirms that overseas Vietnamese are an integral part of the Vietnamese nation while highlighting their role as an important strategic resource for national development. This approach is particularly relevant as knowledge, technology, data, innovation and international networks are increasingly decisive to competitiveness.



According to Anh, the new resolution reflects a stronger shift in approach. While previous efforts focused largely on mobilising, supporting and strengthening the community’s ties with the homeland, Resolution No. 23 emphasises creating mechanisms for OVs to participate in and make substantive, organised and effective contributions to national development.



She noted that this direction is especially important as Vietnam accelerates digital transformation, science and technology development, innovation, green growth and deeper integration into global value chains. Fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology, renewable energy, green finance, the circular economy, digital healthcare and high-quality education require highly skilled human resources, modern management expertise and strong international connections.



The Vietnamese community in developed countries, particularly the US, has considerable potential in these areas. Many Vietnamese-origin scientists, engineers, technology experts, doctors, lawyers, financial professionals, entrepreneurs and managers are currently working at leading universities, research institutes, technology corporations, financial institutions and international organisations.



However, she stressed that goodwill and expertise can only translate into concrete results through clear, professional and sustainable mechanisms. Many overseas Vietnamese experts still do not know where to start, which agency to contact or how their proposals and initiatives would be received and implemented.



She therefore called for substantive and transparent channels of connection, designated focal points and updated databases of OV experts and entrepreneurs by field, location and expertise. With clear demands and effective coordination mechanisms, their contributions could extend beyond consultation to research, training, technology transfer, management support, investment promotion, market development and policymaking.



The expert said that Resolution No. 23 is thus not only a reaffirmation of the role of OVs in national unity, but also an invitation and commitment to create new avenues for their contributions. Their attachment to the homeland can be transformed into knowledge, technology, investment, initiatives and international connections, helping Vietnam advance faster and more sustainably in the new era./.

VNA