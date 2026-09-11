Sci-Tech

Vietnam eyes UAV industry as key driver of low-altitude economy

For Vietnam, the opportunity presented by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) lies not only in expanding their applications but, more importantly, in gradually building industrial capacity, mastering technologies and engaging more deeply in global value chains.

A display area for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at a workshop in Da Nang city on June 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
A display area for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at a workshop in Da Nang city on June 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – For Vietnam, the opportunity presented by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) lies not only in expanding their applications but, more importantly, in gradually building industrial capacity, mastering technologies and engaging more deeply in global value chains, said Vo Xuan Hoai, Deputy Director of the National Innovation Centre (NIC).

Vietnam has great potential to develop a low-altitude economy, with UAVs among priority areas, Hoai said, noting their close links with strategic technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, sensors, data and automation.

According to the NIC, UAVs, once mainly used for specialised tasks, are increasingly being integrated into production and services. Their technological architecture encompasses hardware, control software, semiconductor chips, sensors, data connectivity and operational management platforms, creating opportunities for businesses to participate across the value chain, from research and design to component manufacturing, solution development and specialised services.

The low-altitude economy is positioning itself as a new economic space encompassing a technology ecosystem, infrastructure, data and services operating at low altitudes. Its applications range from logistics, precision agriculture, surveying and mapping, infrastructure inspection and environmental monitoring to search and rescue operations and smart urban services.

The sector not only expands the market for UAVs but also strengthens links among technology industries, creating new business models and contributing to developing the digital economy and high-tech industries.

Huynh Thi Hong Nhung, Director of the Department of Science and Technology of Tay Ninh province, said the southern locality is working to develop the low-altitude economy through policymaking, testing infrastructure and an application ecosystem, positioning it as a real-world testing ground where new technologies can be validated before being scaled up.

Vu Anh Tu, head of trade promotion at the Vietnam Low-Altitude Economy Alliance, said domestic businesses need to gradually increase local added value while expanding applications for Vietnamese-made UAV products.

Regarding applications, Dr. Tran Thien Phuong, Vice President of the Vietnam Aerospace and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Systems Network (AUVS VN), outlined a pathway from UAV-based medical transport to developing an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) network in Hanoi, placing UAVs within a broader vision of new forms of transport and their future integration into urban infrastructure.

The NIC sees potential for UAVs to develop into a new high-tech industry in Vietnam, closely linked to AI, robotics, semiconductors, new materials, data and digital transformation.

As a hub for promoting innovation and connecting domestic and international resources, the NIC is building an ecosystem to support UAV businesses, startups, experts and research organisations. It aims to facilitate access to new technologies, develop human resources, promote research and development, and help Vietnamese technology products and solutions participate more deeply in global value chains.

A key initiative is the AUVS VN, envisioned as a community connecting experts, businesses, research institutes, universities and UAV organisations in Vietnam and around the world. The network is expected to promote knowledge sharing, resource connectivity, research cooperation, product development and technology commercialisation.

The NIC is also coordinating with the Japanese government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to establish the Vietnam-Japan Innovation Space, scheduled to become operational by the end of 2026, aiming to connect technological resources, experts and businesses from the two countries.

Under the initiative, the UAV Lab at NIC Hoa Lac will be prioritised for development to support research, testing, training, technology development, and commercialisation of UAV solutions in Vietnam./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #low-altitude economy #UAVs #unmanned aerial vehicles #National Innovation Centre #strategic technologies
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