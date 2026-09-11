Vietnam, Poland hold deputy foreign minister-level political consultation

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van and Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski co-chaired the Vietnam-Poland Deputy Foreign Minister-Level Political Consultation in Hanoi on September 11.



Welcoming Bartoszewski, Van said bilateral ties had been nurtured by generations of leaders and people of the two countries and had delivered positive results over more than 75 years.



Vietnam highly values the Polish people’s valuable support and solidarity during the country’s past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as its current renewal and socio-economic development, he said.



“Vietnam attaches importance to and wishes to further deepen comprehensive cooperation with Poland, both bilaterally and multilaterally,” he said, adding that the country is determined to effectively implementing high-level commitments and agreements to make bilateral ties more substantive and effective and bring them to a new level.



The two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation over the past time, with a focus on the implementation of high-level agreements, and discussed ways to strengthen their traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation, including between their foreign ministries. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.



They agreed to closely coordinate and thoroughly prepare for high-level visits, which they said would help strengthen the political, diplomatic and legal foundations for long-term cooperation mechanisms.



The two foreign ministries will maintain regular political, policy and consular consultations, while coordinating and monitoring the implementation of high-level agreements and helping relevant ministries, sectors and agencies remove obstacles and advance cooperation in specific areas.



Regarding economic, trade and investment collaboration, the two sides welcomed the growth in bilateral trade, which reached $3.94 billion in 2025, up 14.8% from the previous year.



They agreed to make effective use of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), remove technical barriers and improve market access for each other’s goods, particularly agricultural, forestry and fishery products, textiles and garments, footwear, medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. The move is expected to boost exports while maintaining a more balanced trade relationship.



The two countries will also work to promote the ratification and implementation of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), creating more favourable, secure and efficient conditions for businesses from both sides to invest in areas where they have strengths and growth potential.



In defence-security, the two sides encouraged agencies and businesses from both countries to take part in specialised exhibitions and events in each country, while expanding exchanges of experience, particularly in combating cybercrime, organised crime, terrorism and drug trafficking. They also agreed to advance negotiations, and finalise and sign relevant cooperation documents.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van (R) and Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski. Photo published by VNA

Welcoming cultural and artistic activities held in the two countries in recent time, the two sides agreed to further promote cooperation in culture and education-training; support airlines in establishing direct routes between the two capitals and major cities, helping boost tourism, people-to-people exchanges, trade and investment.



The two sides noted effective coordination at international organisations and multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations, and affirmed their intention to continue exchanges and support each other’s candidacies for positions at UN bodies and other international organisations.



Vietnam supports Poland in strengthening ties with ASEAN, while Poland backs Vietnam in developing relations with the European Union.



On regional and international issues, the two sides stressed the importance of refraining from the use or threat of force and resolving disputes and conflicts by peaceful means in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.



They also underscored the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight, while respecting international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



Van thanked the Polish Government and called on it to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Poland to live and work stably, integrate into local society and contribute to the host country’s development, as well as continue serving as a bridge for friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries./.