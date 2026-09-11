Multimedia

Videos

Top Vietnamese leader visits Thales R&D hub

Party General Secretary and President To Lam on September 11 visited and held a working session with a technology research centre of Thales Group in the Paris-Saclay science and technology cluster, and toured a cleanroom laboratory researching semiconductors and advanced materials.

##Vietnam #ToLam #ThalesGroup #ParisSaclay #Semiconductors #AdvancedMaterials #Technology #Innovation #HighTech #ScienceAndTechnology #CleanroomLaboratory #VietnamFrance #VietnamFranceRelations #TechCooperation #SemiconductorResearch
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Digital transformation

Related News

Delegations from Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance and France’s Ministry of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Vietnam, France boost economic and financial cooperation

Economic ties have continued to grow across trade, investment and development cooperation. Bilateral trade surpassed 5 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, with Vietnam exporting 3.1 billion USD worth of goods to France and importing 1.9 billion USD worth of products from the European country.

Madame Ngo Phuong Ly (L), spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, meets with French Minister of Culture Catherine Pégard. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France step up cultural cooperation

Following the Vietnamese Film Week in France in 2025, Madame Ly put forth the idea of holding a Vietnamese Theatre Week in France in October, featuring water puppetry, musical theatre, contemporary dance and excerpts from traditional Vietnamese performances.

Vietnam, France eye deeper comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam, France eye deeper comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with France, one of its leading partners in Europe and on the international stage, and wishes to continue close coordination with France to deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner, matching the potential, strengths and development needs of both countries in the new period.

See more

Thai royal visit marks new milestone in Vietnam–Thailand ties

Thai royal visit marks new milestone in Vietnam–Thailand ties

The upcoming state visit to Vietnam by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida from September 14 to 16 marks a new historic milestone in the strong friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand over the past 50 years. Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung said in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Bangkok.

Official welcome ceremony held for top Vietnamese leader in France

Official welcome ceremony held for top Vietnamese leader in France

A welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse was held with full state honours at the Invalides in Paris on the afternoon of September 10 (local time), within the framework of his official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Vietnam–Russia scientific ties strengthened over 40 years

Vietnam–Russia scientific ties strengthened over 40 years

Scientific and technological cooperation has been a highlight in Vietnam–Russia relations, nurtured through nearly four decades of operation by the Joint Vietnam–Russia Tropical Science and Technology Research Centre. Russia’s recent support in building and equipping a laboratory for disease prevention and control further demonstrates the effectiveness of this special cooperation model, making practical contributions to protecting human health.

Vietnam, Mongolia deepen parliamentary ties

Vietnam, Mongolia deepen parliamentary ties

Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse on September 10 hosted an official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation. Following the ceremony, the two leaders held talks.

Top Vietnamese leader meets with French Communist Party National Secretary

Top Vietnamese leader meets with French Communist Party National Secretary

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with National Secretary of the French Communist Party (PCF) Fabien Roussel in Montreuil on September 10, expressing hope that the PCF will continue to leverage its role and prestige to make practical contributions to strengthening political trust and promoting cooperation between the two countries.

New directions for Vietnam-Russia cooperation in science, education

New directions for Vietnam-Russia cooperation in science, education

Politburo member and Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Duy Ngoc, who is also Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation, held a working session with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko on September 9 to discuss new directions for bilateral cooperation in science and education.

Russian President chairs welcome ceremony for top Vietnamese leader

Russian President chairs welcome ceremony for top Vietnamese leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired the official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at St. George’s Hall in the Kremlin, Moscow, on the afternoon of September 9 (local time).

Vietnamese, Russian leaders call for stronger trade cooperation

Vietnamese, Russian leaders call for stronger trade cooperation

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin agreed on the need to bring about stronger breakthroughs in trade cooperation, noting that the two economies have significant potential and complementary strengths, during their meeting in Moscow on September 8.