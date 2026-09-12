Business

Digital transformation ushers Dong Thap agriculture into modern era

The province’s farmers are gradually embracing advances in science and technology and digital transformation, providing an important impetus for the agricultural sector to shift toward modern production in line with Politburo Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW dated June 16, 2022.

A farmer in Tan Phuoc 3 commune, Dong Thap province, harvest pineapples. (Photo: VNA)
A farmer in Tan Phuoc 3 commune, Dong Thap province, harvest pineapples. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) Moving towards modern agriculture and managing production in a digital environment have become key priorities for the agricultural sector of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap in recent years.

The province’s farmers are gradually embracing advances in science and technology and digital transformation, providing an important impetus for the agricultural sector to shift toward modern production in line with Politburo Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW dated June 16, 2022.

Alongside implementing Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW, the Dong Thap agricultural sector has also incorporated the orientations of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on developing science and technology and promoting national digital transformation into agricultural production management.

According to Le Ha Luan, Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, improvements include the development of a digital agricultural data platform, smart irrigation systems and drones, and the mechanisation and automation of production and livestock farming. These applications help increase productivity, improve transparency, and enhance the value of agricultural supply chains.

The digitalisation of growing areas and production zones to support traceability is also being accelerated, particularly for key fruit and aquatic products.

As of June, Dong Thap had 314 agricultural cooperatives and more than 120 community clubs, with over 79,000 of their 95,000 members and workers, or 85%, possessing basic knowledge of digital technology, digital skills and the ability to use smart devices to support production and business activities.

To achieve this, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment has worked with relevant agencies to provide training to nearly 300 cooperatives, or more than 70% of the province’s total, on applying information technology to production. This includes traceability, establishing growing-area codes, accessing supply-and-demand information, and obtaining agricultural production and environmental data via the Internet.

To date, 229 cooperatives in the province have been granted growing-area codes for domestic and export markets. Of these, 208 cooperatives have 887 coded growing areas covering nearly 173,000ha, while 21 community clubs have 46 growing areas covering more than 1,300ha.

Information technology has been used in managing growing-area and packing-facility codes in around 60% of cases, enabling the monitoring and control of pests, ensuring food safety, facilitating traceability, and promoting sustainable development.

dong-thap-go-diem-nghen-de-nang-gia-tri-chuoi-nganh-hang-trai-cay-976.jpg
Dong Thap province's dragon fruit cultivation area spans approximately 9,000 hectares.
﻿(Photo: VNA)

For Nguyen Van Phung, a farmer in Tan Thuan Binh commune, the transition to modern farming remains a work in progress. His family cultivates 2,000 sq.m of organic green pomelo. The orchard is managed manually, with Phung relying mainly on memory to keep track of fertilising, applying microbial preparations, and watering, rather than using a written log or electronic diary.

To keep the orchard healthy, Phung regularly clears the garden himself and uses water hyacinth to cover the bases of the trees during the dry season, helping reduce water loss. The pomelo orchard is also irrigated and drained using a pump, as an automated irrigation system has yet to be installed. He said such a system would provide water and maintain surface soil moisture, while the pomelo trees and their roots require a separate level of moisture.

Vo Van Muoi, Chairman of the Tan Thuan Binh commune Farmers’ Association, said the association has organised numerous programmes to help local farmers access science and technology, obtain information on agricultural markets, learn about modern production methods, use e-commerce platforms to market their products and adopt technologies for production management.

However, many farmers have been unable to attend training sessions or receive information in a timely manner due to family commitments. Alongside providing information, the commune Farmers’ Association has also supported producers by connecting them with the Cho Gao Bank for Social Policies to help them access unsecured loans. More than 1,000 households have benefited from loans totalling 54 billion VND.

Although agricultural producers in Dong Thap, particularly fruit growers, have yet to fully embrace technology and digital transformation in production management, their eagerness to learn and adapt is driving them to keep pace with the times.

For these farmers, the journey towards digital and modern agriculture is not only about adopting new technologies but also about developing the skills and mindset needed to become more professional and modern farmers, contributing to the province’s integration into the broader rhythm of global agricultural development./.

VNA
#Dong Thap #digital environment #modern agriculture #Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW #Resolution No. 57 #smart irrigation Dong Thap
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Related News

Dong Thap adds value to lotus industry

Dong Thap adds value to lotus industry

Once regarded primarily as an ornamental flower, the lotus has become a lucrative crop in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, generating profits three to four times higher than rice cultivation. By utilising every part of the plant, the province has turned its iconic lotus into a key industry worth trillions of Vietnam dong each year.

Using drones in agricultural production in Lai Chau province. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

New growth drivers offer Vietnam's agriculture chance to accelerate

According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Dang Ngoc Diep, agricultural, forestry and fishery exports fetched an estimated 35.88 billion USD in the first six months of 2026, up 6% year-on-year. The sector's GDP expanded by more than 3.8%, exceeding the government's 3.7% target. The results were underpinned by stable production, particularly in key industries.

See more

Customers shop for handicrafts at a trade fair in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi handicrafts reach 89 international markets

Major export products include rattan and bamboo products, sedge and wickerware, fine wooden furniture and handicrafts, ceramics, lacquerware and textiles. Many craft village products feature diverse designs and good quality, gradually enhancing their competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron witness the exchange of cooperation documents and agreements between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

Finance Ministry, AFD exchange 48.6 million USD financial cooperation deals

An AFD-funded project in Dien Bien province aims to improve the management and efficient use of water resources and strengthen water regulation between river basins, helping secure water supplies for production and daily life while improving resilience to drought, erosion, flooding and climate change.

The working session between Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and Andrey Slepnev, Minister in charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (photo: moit.gov.vn)

Vietnamese minister proposes EAEU open market to Vietnamese goods

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung asked the EAEU to consider removing several obstacles to bilateral trade, with a focus on eliminating the threshold safeguard measure on Vietnamese textile and garment products and opening the Russian market further to Vietnamese fishery products.

Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee hands over investment policy approval for Moscow House project in Hanoi to the Moscow authorities. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi, Russian localities step up cooperation in urban railways, technology

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang and the delegation held talks with Moscow authorities to review implementation of the 2025-2027 cooperation programme and discuss key priorities for the new period, including urban transport, science and technology, digital transformation, trade and investment, and cultural exchanges.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Van Hai (fourth from right) and others attend the seventh Veracruz International Energy Congress. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mexico strengthen energy, port cooperation

A number of Mexican state Veracruz businesses expressed their wish to organise a delegation to Vietnam to gain first-hand insights into the market, seek partners and explore investment and business opportunities, initially focusing on trade, energy, agriculture and tourism.

At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho, Guangxi seek collaboration in logistics, supply chains

Chinese investors now back 35 projects in Can Tho with registered capital of nearly 1.2 billion USD. In the first seven months of 2026, Can Tho’s exports to China hit 77.5 million USD, while imports stood at 64.7 million USD. Key exports included rice, seafood, farm produce, processed agricultural products and apparel while main imports comprised agricultural chemicals, veterinary medicines, fertilisers, chemicals, fabrics and other materials and inputs.