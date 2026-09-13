Young generation breathes new life into cultural heritage

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PM urges Indian groups to invest in clean energy, infrastructure in Vietnam
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 12 called on India’s ACME Group and GMR Group to expand investment and cooperation in Vietnam, particularly in clean energy, green industry, high technology and infrastructure.
Lao Cai border guards spearhead digital transformation at border gate
Digital technology is transforming operations at Lao Cai International Border Gate, helping speed up customs clearance and immigration procedures, ease congestion and facilitate cross-border trade and travel between Vietnam and China.
PM Le Minh Hung calls on WTO to continue support for Vietnam
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has urged the World Trade Organization (WTO) to step up projects and initiatives supporting Vietnam in capacity building, advanced trade policy training, legal advice on international disputes and trade facilitation.
Prime Minister holds talks with Indian counterpart
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on September 12 during his trip to attend the 18th BRICS Summit.
PM arrives in New Delhi, beginning India trip for BRICS Summit, bilateral activities
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on the morning of September 12, beginning their trip to India for the 18th BRICS Summit and bilateral activities.
Nghe An team journeys through Laos to bring fallen comrades home
For more than 42 years, members of Nghe An province’s team for the search and repatriation of martyrs’ remains have travelled through the rugged mountains and forests of Laos on a special mission: to find and bring home Vietnamese soldiers who laid down their lives there.
Vietnam moves to unlock data’s economic value
Every day, millions of new data records are generated by hospitals, businesses, agencies and digital platforms.
Top leader receives Vietnamese technology experts in France
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met Vietnamese technology experts based in France in Paris on September 11 afternoon (local time), as part of his official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit.
Thai wrist-tying festival preserves cultural tradition in Lai Chau
For generations, Thai communities in Vietnam’s northwestern region have preserved the tradition of tying threads around the wrist to wish for good health and peace.
Top Vietnamese leader visits Thales R&D hub
Party General Secretary and President To Lam on September 11 visited and held a working session with a technology research centre of Thales Group in the Paris-Saclay science and technology cluster, and toured a cleanroom laboratory researching semiconductors and advanced materials.
Top leader meets embassy staff, representatives of Vietnamese community in France
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in France on September 11.
Prime Minister calls for substantive reform of fuel distribution system
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a meeting on September 11 with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and relevant ministries and agencies to discuss the restructuring and reorganisation of the fuel distribution system.
Vietnam, France eye deeper comprehensive strategic partnership
Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with France, one of its leading partners in Europe and on the international stage, and wishes to continue close coordination with France to deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner, matching the potential, strengths and development needs of both countries in the new period.
Thai royal visit marks new milestone in Vietnam–Thailand ties
The upcoming state visit to Vietnam by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida from September 14 to 16 marks a new historic milestone in the strong friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand over the past 50 years. Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung said in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Bangkok.
Top Vietnamese leader, French President meet press ahead of talks in Paris
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and French President Emmanuel Macron, met with the press ahead of their talks in Paris on the afternoon of September 10 (local time).
Official welcome ceremony held for top Vietnamese leader in France
A welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse was held with full state honours at the Invalides in Paris on the afternoon of September 10 (local time), within the framework of his official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Vietnam–Russia scientific ties strengthened over 40 years
Scientific and technological cooperation has been a highlight in Vietnam–Russia relations, nurtured through nearly four decades of operation by the Joint Vietnam–Russia Tropical Science and Technology Research Centre. Russia’s recent support in building and equipping a laboratory for disease prevention and control further demonstrates the effectiveness of this special cooperation model, making practical contributions to protecting human health.
Vietnam, Mongolia deepen parliamentary ties
Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse on September 10 hosted an official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation. Following the ceremony, the two leaders held talks.
Top Vietnamese leader meets with French Communist Party National Secretary
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with National Secretary of the French Communist Party (PCF) Fabien Roussel in Montreuil on September 10, expressing hope that the PCF will continue to leverage its role and prestige to make practical contributions to strengthening political trust and promoting cooperation between the two countries.
Top Vietnamese leader lays wreath at Ho Chi Minh Monument in France
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation laid a wreath at the Ho Chi Minh Monument in Montreau Park in Montreuil on the morning of September 10.