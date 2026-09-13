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Young generation breathes new life into cultural heritage

Heritage can only thrive when it continues to be practised, passed down and reimagined. As technology and lifestyles change, heritage transmission is no longer simply about preserving traditions. Young people need opportunities to engage with heritage and create new value from it. 

#Cultural Heritage #Youth And Heritage #Intangible Cultural Heritage #Heritage Preservation
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PM Le Minh Hung calls on WTO to continue support for Vietnam

PM Le Minh Hung calls on WTO to continue support for Vietnam

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has urged the World Trade Organization (WTO) to step up projects and initiatives supporting Vietnam in capacity building, advanced trade policy training, legal advice on international disputes and trade facilitation.

Nghe An team journeys through Laos to bring fallen comrades home

Nghe An team journeys through Laos to bring fallen comrades home

For more than 42 years, members of Nghe An province’s team for the search and repatriation of martyrs’ remains have travelled through the rugged mountains and forests of Laos on a special mission: to find and bring home Vietnamese soldiers who laid down their lives there.

Top leader receives Vietnamese technology experts in France

Top leader receives Vietnamese technology experts in France

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met Vietnamese technology experts based in France in Paris on September 11 afternoon (local time), as part of his official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit.

Top Vietnamese leader visits Thales R&D hub

Top Vietnamese leader visits Thales R&D hub

Party General Secretary and President To Lam on September 11 visited and held a working session with a technology research centre of Thales Group in the Paris-Saclay science and technology cluster, and toured a cleanroom laboratory researching semiconductors and advanced materials.

Vietnam, France eye deeper comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam, France eye deeper comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with France, one of its leading partners in Europe and on the international stage, and wishes to continue close coordination with France to deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner, matching the potential, strengths and development needs of both countries in the new period.

Thai royal visit marks new milestone in Vietnam–Thailand ties

Thai royal visit marks new milestone in Vietnam–Thailand ties

The upcoming state visit to Vietnam by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida from September 14 to 16 marks a new historic milestone in the strong friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand over the past 50 years. Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung said in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Bangkok.

Official welcome ceremony held for top Vietnamese leader in France

Official welcome ceremony held for top Vietnamese leader in France

A welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse was held with full state honours at the Invalides in Paris on the afternoon of September 10 (local time), within the framework of his official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Vietnam–Russia scientific ties strengthened over 40 years

Vietnam–Russia scientific ties strengthened over 40 years

Scientific and technological cooperation has been a highlight in Vietnam–Russia relations, nurtured through nearly four decades of operation by the Joint Vietnam–Russia Tropical Science and Technology Research Centre. Russia’s recent support in building and equipping a laboratory for disease prevention and control further demonstrates the effectiveness of this special cooperation model, making practical contributions to protecting human health.

Vietnam, Mongolia deepen parliamentary ties

Vietnam, Mongolia deepen parliamentary ties

Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse on September 10 hosted an official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation. Following the ceremony, the two leaders held talks.

Top Vietnamese leader meets with French Communist Party National Secretary

Top Vietnamese leader meets with French Communist Party National Secretary

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with National Secretary of the French Communist Party (PCF) Fabien Roussel in Montreuil on September 10, expressing hope that the PCF will continue to leverage its role and prestige to make practical contributions to strengthening political trust and promoting cooperation between the two countries.