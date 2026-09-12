Culture - Sports

Thang Long – Hanoi Festival 2026 opens

The second Thang Long – Hanoi Festival 2026, themed “Heritage Flow,” kicked off on the night of September 11. It aims to bring traditional cultural values ​​closer to the public, expand international exchange, and contribute to the development of Hanoi's cultural industries.

A spectacular fireworks display at the event. (Photo: VNA)
A spectacular fireworks display at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The second Thang Long – Hanoi Festival 2026, themed “Heritage Flow,” kicked off on the night of September 11 with a brilliant fireworks display.

Held at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, the glittering opening ceremony featured hundreds of artists and performers who entertained locals and visitors with a dazzling 90-minute “artistic feast” rich in cultural diversity. The event saw the attendance of Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc and other officials.

By combining heritage, art, creativity, and technology, the festival aims to bring traditional cultural values closer to the public, expand international exchange, and contribute to the development of Hanoi's cultural industries.

Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee Vu Thu Ha said Hanoi, the nation's political and administrative hub, is a land with a thousand-year history of civilisation, a place of sacred heritage and outstanding talent, and a focal point where Vietnamese intellect shines.

"Hanoi boasts a rich history and a cultural heritage of immense breadth and depth, formed through the convergence of Thang Long culture with the cultural traditions of the Doai, Dong, Kinh Bac, and Son Nam Thuong regions,” she noted.

The integration of distinctive cultural heritages has shaped a Hanoi with a unique identity, paving the way for a dynamic, creative cultural industry hub deeply rooted in that identity, she added.

According to Ha, the festival is a step to establish Hanoi as a premier cultural destination, a place where distinctive traditional values converge and are celebrated alongside a spirit of innovation. It serves as a venue where folk artisans meet contemporary artists and young creators to revitalize and enrich the cultural identity that flows continuously within the stream of humanity's cultural heritage.

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An Indian art troupe performs at the programme (Photo: VNA)

The opening ceremony's art programme features three chapters, tracing the deep cultural layers of Thang Long – Hanoi while bridging regional heritage and international art.

Many Vietnamese artists took part in the event such as People's Artist Thanh Hoai, Meritorious Artist Van Ty and Van Khue, singers Tung Duong, Kieu Anh, Nguyen Ngoc Anh and Oplus band.

Audiences were also treated to performances by international artists, highlighted by a troupe from the Republic of Korea that played samulnori, a traditional percussion style, accompanied by a Hanbok fashion show.

The programme blended LED screens, dynamic visuals, sound, laser lighting, and AR technology to expand the performance space, bringing Hanoi's landmarks and rich cultural heritage directly to the stage.

By serving as a visual bridge, AR technology links the live performance at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long with heritage sites across the capital, creating a seamless cultural narrative that spans time and space./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #art programme #second Thang Long – Hanoi Festival 2026 #cultural heritages Ha Noi
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