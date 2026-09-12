Thai wrist-tying festival preserves cultural tradition in Lai Chau

For centuries, the O Du ethnic people in Vang Mon Village (Nga My Commune, Nghe An Province) have preserved numerous unique cultural and spiritual practices. Among the most distinctive are the wrist-tying ceremony and the naming ritual, both of which take place during the New Year Thunder Festival (Cham Phtrong). These ceremonies reflect the O Du's harmonious relationship with nature, reverence for their ancestors who founded and defended the village, and gratitude to heaven and earth.