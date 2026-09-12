Thai wrist-tying festival preserves cultural tradition in Lai Chau

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Top Vietnamese leader visits Thales R&D hub
Party General Secretary and President To Lam on September 11 visited and held a working session with a technology research centre of Thales Group in the Paris-Saclay science and technology cluster, and toured a cleanroom laboratory researching semiconductors and advanced materials.
Top leader meets embassy staff, representatives of Vietnamese community in France
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in France on September 11.
Prime Minister calls for substantive reform of fuel distribution system
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a meeting on September 11 with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and relevant ministries and agencies to discuss the restructuring and reorganisation of the fuel distribution system.
Vietnam, France eye deeper comprehensive strategic partnership
Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with France, one of its leading partners in Europe and on the international stage, and wishes to continue close coordination with France to deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner, matching the potential, strengths and development needs of both countries in the new period.
Thai royal visit marks new milestone in Vietnam–Thailand ties
The upcoming state visit to Vietnam by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida from September 14 to 16 marks a new historic milestone in the strong friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand over the past 50 years. Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung said in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Bangkok.
Top Vietnamese leader, French President meet press ahead of talks in Paris
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and French President Emmanuel Macron, met with the press ahead of their talks in Paris on the afternoon of September 10 (local time).
Official welcome ceremony held for top Vietnamese leader in France
A welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse was held with full state honours at the Invalides in Paris on the afternoon of September 10 (local time), within the framework of his official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Vietnam–Russia scientific ties strengthened over 40 years
Scientific and technological cooperation has been a highlight in Vietnam–Russia relations, nurtured through nearly four decades of operation by the Joint Vietnam–Russia Tropical Science and Technology Research Centre. Russia’s recent support in building and equipping a laboratory for disease prevention and control further demonstrates the effectiveness of this special cooperation model, making practical contributions to protecting human health.
Vietnam, Mongolia deepen parliamentary ties
Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse on September 10 hosted an official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation. Following the ceremony, the two leaders held talks.
Top Vietnamese leader meets with French Communist Party National Secretary
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with National Secretary of the French Communist Party (PCF) Fabien Roussel in Montreuil on September 10, expressing hope that the PCF will continue to leverage its role and prestige to make practical contributions to strengthening political trust and promoting cooperation between the two countries.
Top Vietnamese leader lays wreath at Ho Chi Minh Monument in France
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation laid a wreath at the Ho Chi Minh Monument in Montreau Park in Montreuil on the morning of September 10.
New directions for Vietnam-Russia cooperation in science, education
Politburo member and Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Duy Ngoc, who is also Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation, held a working session with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko on September 9 to discuss new directions for bilateral cooperation in science and education.
Top leader of Vietnam arrives in Paris for official visit to France, International Space Summit
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Paris early in the morning of September 10 (local time), beginning an official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Vietnam–Russia partnership achieves substantive, comprehensive progress: leaders
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin jointly addressed the press following their talks in Moscow on the afternoon of September 9 (local time).
Russian President chairs welcome ceremony for top Vietnamese leader
Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired the official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at St. George’s Hall in the Kremlin, Moscow, on the afternoon of September 9 (local time).
Top leader of Vietnam honoured with Lev Tolstoy Int’l Peace Prize
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam was honoured with the 2026 Lev Tolstoy International Peace Prize at a ceremony held at the Kremlin in Moscow on the evening of September 9 (local time).
Vietnam receives advanced Russian technology in epidemiology
The launch of the new infectious disease prevention and control laboratory further translates the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Russia into practical scientific cooperation.
Vietnamese, Russian leaders call for stronger trade cooperation
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin agreed on the need to bring about stronger breakthroughs in trade cooperation, noting that the two economies have significant potential and complementary strengths, during their meeting in Moscow on September 8.
Top leader suggests turning sci-tech cooperation into new pillar of Vietnam - Russia ties
Party General Secretary and President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the Vietnam–Russia science and technology forum on connecting strategic technologies in Moscow on September 9.
Top leader meets with Chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko in Moscow on September 8 (local time).