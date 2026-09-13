Society

Resolution No.23: Vietnamese community in UK looks toward homeland

Politburo Resolution No. 23 calls for stronger links among overseas Vietnamese through sustainable networks connecting experts, intellectuals, entrepreneurs and young people. Each entrepreneur and professional can thus become a bridge, ensuring that despite being half a world away, the Vietnamese community remains closely connected to the homeland.

VBUK Vice Chairman Trinh Ngoc Cuong speaks at the ceremony to launch a publication marking VBUK's 20th anniversary,(Photo: VNA)
VBUK Vice Chairman Trinh Ngoc Cuong speaks at the ceremony to launch a publication marking VBUK's 20th anniversary,(Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) - The Vietnamese community in the UK is strengthening connections among businesses, professionals and young people while nurturing ties with the homeland, in the spirit of the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs, as Vietnam-UK relations enter a new phase following their upgrade to a comprehensive strategic partnership in October 2025.

The Vietnam Business Association in the UK (VBUK) on September 10 launched a publication marking its 20th anniversary, reviewing two decades of development of Vietnamese businesses in the European nation.

Established in 2006, VBUK has grown from about 10 mostly family-run businesses in sectors such as garment making, restaurants, small supermarkets and beauty services to nearly 100 members operating in technology, marketing, finance, law, import-export, tourism, logistics and other professional services.

VBUK Vice Chairman Trinh Ngoc Cuong said the Vietnamese community has grown not only in size but also in strength and quality.

According to Cuong, while earlier generations laid the groundwork and proved that Vietnamese people could build successful businesses in the UK, the today generation is entering the market with stronger language skills, better education, greater technological expertise and a deeper understanding of the local environment. They are increasingly focusing on branding, technology and AI, business expansion and international markets.

VBUK is also evolving from a platform for businesses to meet and share experience into a broader network that connects different generations of entrepreneurs and links Vietnamese businesses in the UK with the domestic and European markets.

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Christine Le, President of the Vietnam Finance and Investment Association (VFIA) in the UK and Managing Director of Eastern Horizon Wealth Management, speaks at the ceremony to launch a publication marking VBUK's 20th anniversary. (Photo: VNA)


Christine Le, President of the Vietnam Finance and Investment Association (VFIA) in the UK and Managing Director of Eastern Horizon Wealth Management, said many Vietnamese families have accumulated substantial assets after decades of work and business, shifting their focus from wealth creation to preserving their achievements, preparing for retirement and responsibly transferring assets to the next generation.

She noted that the UK’s complex financial, tax and legal systems, along with language barriers and differences in cultural approaches to assets and family, pose challenges. VFIA, she said, therefore focuses on connecting expertise, sharing knowledge and building trust, while linking young Vietnamese professionals with experienced people who can provide guidance.

Saam Lowni, Managing Director of Merryoaks Property Finance, said the Vietnamese business community has significant potential over the next decade, citing its entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability and networks based on trust and cooperation. He highlighted the next generation of British Vietnamese entrepreneurs and professionals, who understand the UK business environment while maintaining cultural and personal, and business ties with Vietnam.

He believes stronger connections among entrepreneurs, investors and professionals could help the community expand into new sectors, attract investment and create lasting value, making Vietnamese businesses an increasingly prominent part of the UK economy and a strong commercial bridge between the two countries.

These stories converge around the theme of “connection,” as highlighted in Resolution No. 23, calling for stronger links among overseas Vietnamese through sustainable networks connecting experts, intellectuals, entrepreneurs and young people. Each entrepreneur and professional can thus become a bridge, ensuring that despite being half a world away, the Vietnamese community remains closely connected to the homeland./.

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