Society

Zero-dong stall’ spreads spirit of solidarity in Dong Nai city

From a weekend support activity, the “Zero-dong stall” has grown into a widely recognised community initiative, helping ease living costs while fostering solidarity and compassion among local residents.

Zero-dong stall’ spreads spirit of solidarity in Dong Nai city

Dong Nai (VNA) – For nearly a decade, the “Zero-dong stall” in Binh Phuoc ward, the southern city of Dong Nai, has operated regularly every weekend, becoming a familiar destination for lottery ticket sellers, freelancers and people in difficult circumstances.

From free bundles of vegetables, bags of rice and packets of instant noodles, the community initiative has helped spread the spirit of mutual support and sharing among local residents.

On Sunday mornings, members of the Women’s Union of Tan Xuan 1 residential area are busy preparing the stall at the local cultural house. Rice, instant noodles, fresh vegetables, fruit, porridge and other essential goods are neatly arranged on tables for disadvantaged people to choose free of charge.

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Residents choose second-hand clothes at the “Zero-dong Stall,” where donated clothes and uniforms that are still in good condition help ease the living expenses of people facing financial difficulties (Photo: VNA)

Every Sunday morning, people facing difficulties come to select essential goods at zero cost. The stall also offers second-hand clothes, including relatively new clothing and uniforms that residents can choose for themselves and their families.

Huynh Thi Thanh Hue, a resident of Tan Xuan 1 residential area, said she comes every Sunday to get essential goods. Though the gifts are modest, they help ease household expenses, she said, praising volunteers for their friendliness and meaningful support.

Pham Ba Hien, another local resident, said he has visited the stall every week since learning about the initiative, expressing his sincere thanks to donors and volunteers for providing rice, instant noodles, vegetables and other necessities.

According to Ho Viet Nhat, Secretary of the Tan Xuan 1 residential area Youth Union, maintaining the stall is a practical community activity that enables Youth Union and Women’s Union members and local residents to contribute to social welfare. Members continued operating it during the National Day holiday as planned.

Nguyen Thi Ngoan, one of the initiative’s founders, said the stall was established nearly 10 years ago to support disadvantaged people in the neighbourhood. Over the years, many organisations, individuals and benefactors have joined the effort, providing funds and goods for distribution.

Hoang Thuy Vu, Vice Chairwoman of the Binh Phuoc ward People’s Committee, said the local administration praised the initiative as a voluntary social welfare activity reflecting the spirit of mutual assistance and solidarity.

Over nearly a decade, the stall has supported many lottery ticket sellers, freelance workers and disadvantaged and vulnerable people in the area. The resources mobilised for support activities during the period are estimated at more than 2 billion VND (about 76,740 USD), she said.

Alongside the stall, the Tan Xuan residential area Women’s Union also prepares about 200 free portions of vegetarian vermicelli on the first and 15th days of each lunar month.

The “Zero-dong stall” rotates among several residential area cultural houses, with information on its schedule posted on community Zalo groups. Depending on donations received each week, it may offer cooking oil, soy sauce, fish sauce, confectionery, meat, fish and other essential goods.

Vu said the ward will continue to encourage and facilitate helpful initiatives while calling for greater participation from organisations, businesses, individuals, benefactors and residents.

From a weekend support activity, the “Zero-dong stall” has grown into a widely recognised community initiative, helping ease living costs while fostering solidarity and compassion among local residents./.

VNA
#Zero-dong stall #Dong Nai #people in difficult circumstances #donation Dong Nai
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