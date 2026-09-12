Search area expanded to recover more martyrs’ remains in Quang Tri

Quang Tri (VNA) – Search and recovery teams from the Quang Tri provincial Military Command discovered and retrieved the remains of five martyrs in Dan Hoa commune and Quang Tri ward on September 10, as part of the 500-day campaign to accelerate the search for, collection and identification of martyrs’ remains.



In a melaleuca forest in Bai Dinh hamlet, Dan Hoa commune, Search and Recovery Team No. 1 continued expanding its search around the site of a former cemetery. By excavating and removing layers of soil while cross-checking collected information, the team discovered four sets of martyrs’ remains along with numerous personal items.



According to the provincial Military Command, eight sets of martyrs’ remains have been recovered in the Bai Dinh forest area since early September. The site was formerly a cemetery where soldiers who fought and died in Laos were brought home for burial. Also on September 10, Search and Recovery Team No. 2 recovered another set of martyrs’ remains in Thanh Co quarter, Quang Tri ward.



Since August 10, 27 sets of martyrs’ remains, including those in five mass graves, have been recovered in Quang Tri ward.



The identities and hometowns of the martyrs have yet to be determined. The remains and associated items are being preserved in accordance with regulations for further examination and verification.



The continued recovery of martyrs’ remains provides valuable information and further evidence of those who fought and sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom. It also encourages search teams to persist in locating fallen soldiers still lying on former battlefields, contributing to the effective implementation of the 500-day campaign and reflecting Vietnam’s long-standing tradition of gratitude./.

VNA