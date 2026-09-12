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NA President attends ceremony honouring BRG Group, SeABank

As Vietnam enters a new development phase, with a target of double-digit growth and strategic milestones in 2030 and 2045, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man called on BRG Group and SeABank to build on their established foundations and effectively implement major Party, National Assembly and Government policies on socio-economic development.

NA President Tran Thanh Man presents the Labour Hero title to BRG Group Chairwoman and Standing Vice Chairwoman of SeABank’s Board of Directors Nguyen Thi Nga (Photo: VNA)
NA President Tran Thanh Man presents the Labour Hero title to BRG Group Chairwoman and Standing Vice Chairwoman of SeABank’s Board of Directors Nguyen Thi Nga (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man attended a ceremony in Hanoi on September 12 marking the 50th anniversary of the development journey and honouring BRG Group and Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) with prestigious titles and awards from the Party and and State.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and other Party and State leaders sent flower baskets to congratulate the group and the bank.

At the ceremony, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, NA President Man presented the Labour Hero title to BRG Group Chairwoman and Standing Vice Chairwoman of SeABank’s Board of Directors Nguyen Thi Nga. He also presented the First-Class Labour Order to BRG Group and SeABank.

On the occasion, collectives and individuals from the two units also received certificates of merit from the Minister of Public Security.

Speaking at the event, the top legislator acknowledged the achievements made by BRG Group and SeABank over the past 50 years, saying they reflected the leaders’ capacity to organise the implementation of tasks, as well as the intelligence, solidarity, creativity, discipline and dedication of the two units’ employees.

As Vietnam enters a new development phase, with a target of double-digit growth and strategic milestones in 2030 and 2045, he called on BRG Group and SeABank to build on their established foundations and effectively implement major Party, National Assembly and Government policies on socio-economic development.

He urged the group and the bank to accelerate digital transformation, apply advanced science and technology and artificial intelligence, and strengthen governance capacity in line with international standards.

BRG Group should focus on investing in smart urban projects and green, environmentally friendly infrastructure, contributing to the country's sustainable development goals; promote Vietnamese value chains; continue serving as a bridge to support the small and medium-sized business community; and help bring One Commune One Product (OCOP) products and Vietnamese brands to global markets.

The NA leader affirmed that the Party and State consistently protect the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of businesses and entrepreneurs, work alongside them to resolve difficulties and unlock resources, and create a transparent, equal and favourable investment and business environment for the healthy and effective development of the private sector, helping build strong private economic groups with international competitiveness.

He expressed his confidence that building on the foundations established and under the leadership of Labour Hero Nguyen Thi Nga, together with the solidarity and sense of responsibility across the entire system, BRG Group and SeABank will continue to lead the way, realise their global ambitions and make worthy contributions to building an independent and self-reliant Vietnamese economy with rapid and sustainable development as the country enters a new era of prosperity, civilisation and happiness.

Nga said the group would maintain discipline and respect for the law, improve governance capacity and growth quality, and use sustainable development, innovation, science and technology as drivers to strengthen competitiveness and affirm the position of Vietnamese enterprises in international markets.

In every development decision, BRG Group and SeABank will put national interests first, ensure customers’ legitimate rights and interests, care for workers’ livelihoods, fully meet their responsibilities to the community and create long-term value for the businesses, she said.

In 2025 alone, the group contributed more than 18 trillion VND (694.38 million USD) to the state budget, ranking among the four private enterprises with the largest budget contributions in Vietnam; provided stable jobs for more than 22,000 workers; and actively implemented social welfare and environmental protection programmes, created livelihoods for local people and participated in the national movement to safeguard national security.

The group has pioneered key sectors including finance and banking, real estate, smart urban development, trade and retail, and tourism and services, while linking economic development with the preservation of national heritage and culture./.

VNA
#Kinh tế tư nhân #NQ 68 #National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man #BRG Group #economic development #Labour Hero title #bank
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