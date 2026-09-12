Prime Minister Le Minh Hung arrives in India for 18th BRICS Summit
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-level Vietnamese delegation arrived in New Delhi on September 12, beginning his participation in the 18th BRICS Summit as a partner country and bilateral engagements in India from September 12–13, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
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