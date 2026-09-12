Multimedia
Photos Videos Infographics Mega Story Podcast
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is welcomed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo: Duong Giang/VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is welcomed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo: Duong Giang/VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is welcomed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo: Duong Giang/VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is welcomed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo: Duong Giang/VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is welcomed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo: Duong Giang/VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is welcomed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo: Duong Giang/VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is welcomed with a traditional Indian ceremony. (Photo: Duong Giang/VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is welcomed with a traditional Indian ceremony. (Photo: Duong Giang/VNA)
Staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in India welcome Prime Minister Le Minh Hung for his participation in the 18th BRICS Summit and bilateral engagements in India. (Photo: Duong Giang/VNA)
Staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in India welcome Prime Minister Le Minh Hung for his participation in the 18th BRICS Summit and bilateral engagements in India. (Photo: Duong Giang/VNA)
An Indian senior official welcomes Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo: Duong Giang/VNA)
An Indian senior official welcomes Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo: Duong Giang/VNA)
0
1
2
3
4
5

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung arrives in India for 18th BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-level Vietnamese delegation arrived in New Delhi on September 12, beginning his participation in the 18th BRICS Summit as a partner country and bilateral engagements in India from September 12–13, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Follow VietnamPlus
##BRICS #BRICSSummit #BRICS2026 #Vietnam #India #PrimeMinister #LeMinhHung #VietnamIndia #VietnamDiplomacy #InternationalRelations #NewDelhi

Related News