More than 13,500 samples of martyrs’ remains sent to Hanoi for DNA identification
More than 13,500 samples of martyrs’ remains from Dong Nai, Tay Ninh and Lam Dong provinces were transported to Hanoi on September 11 for DNA testing to identify the fallen soldiers. The handover and transportation ceremony was held at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City by Military Region 7 in coordination with the Air Defence-Air Force Service and local authorities.
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