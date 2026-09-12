More than 13,500 samples of martyrs’ remains sent to Hanoi for DNA identification

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Leaders of Military Region 7 and the Air Defence-Air Force Service, along with representatives from localities, conduct a ceremony to transport and hand over 13,563 samples of martyrs’ remains from Dong Nai, Tay Ninh and Lam Dong to Hanoi for DNA testing. (Photo: Thanh Vu/VNA)
Leaders of Military Region 7 and the Air Defence-Air Force Service, along with representatives from localities, conduct a ceremony to transport and hand over 13,563 samples of martyrs’ remains from Dong Nai, Tay Ninh and Lam Dong to Hanoi for DNA testing. (Photo: Thanh Vu/VNA)
Martyrs’ remains samples from Lam Dong province are transported and handed over for DNA testing and identification. (Photo: Thanh Vu/VNA)
Martyrs’ remains samples from Lam Dong province are transported and handed over for DNA testing and identification. (Photo: Thanh Vu/VNA)
A CASA military transport aircraft of the Air Defence-Air Force Service carries more than 13,500 samples of martyrs’ remains to Hanoi for DNA testing. (Photo: Thanh Vu/VNA)
A CASA military transport aircraft of the Air Defence-Air Force Service carries more than 13,500 samples of martyrs’ remains to Hanoi for DNA testing. (Photo: Thanh Vu/VNA)
A solemn ceremony is held to transport and hand over 13,563 samples of martyrs’ remains from Dong Nai, Tay Ninh and Lam Dong to Hanoi for DNA testing and identification. (Photo: Thanh Vu/VNA)
A solemn ceremony is held to transport and hand over 13,563 samples of martyrs’ remains from Dong Nai, Tay Ninh and Lam Dong to Hanoi for DNA testing and identification. (Photo: Thanh Vu/VNA)
The ceremony for transporting and handing over 13,563 samples of martyrs’ remains from Dong Nai, Tay Ninh and Lam Dong to Hanoi for DNA testing and identification. (Photo: Thanh Vu/VNA)
The ceremony for transporting and handing over 13,563 samples of martyrs’ remains from Dong Nai, Tay Ninh and Lam Dong to Hanoi for DNA testing and identification. (Photo: Thanh Vu/VNA)
The ceremony for transporting and handing over 13,563 samples of martyrs’ remains from Dong Nai, Tay Ninh and Lam Dong to Hanoi for DNA testing and identification. (Photo: Thanh Vu/VNA)
The ceremony for transporting and handing over 13,563 samples of martyrs’ remains from Dong Nai, Tay Ninh and Lam Dong to Hanoi for DNA testing and identification. (Photo: Thanh Vu/VNA)
The ceremony for transporting and handing over 13,563 samples of martyrs’ remains from Dong Nai, Tay Ninh and Lam Dong to Hanoi for DNA testing and identification. (Photo: Thanh Vu/VNA)
The ceremony for transporting and handing over 13,563 samples of martyrs’ remains from Dong Nai, Tay Ninh and Lam Dong to Hanoi for DNA testing and identification. (Photo: Thanh Vu/VNA)
The aircraft carrying 13,563 samples of martyrs’ remains takes off from Tan Son Nhat International Airport for Hanoi for DNA testing. (Photo: Thanh Vu/VNA)
The aircraft carrying 13,563 samples of martyrs’ remains takes off from Tan Son Nhat International Airport for Hanoi for DNA testing. (Photo: Thanh Vu/VNA)
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More than 13,500 samples of martyrs’ remains sent to Hanoi for DNA identification

More than 13,500 samples of martyrs’ remains from Dong Nai, Tay Ninh and Lam Dong provinces were transported to Hanoi on September 11 for DNA testing to identify the fallen soldiers. The handover and transportation ceremony was held at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City by Military Region 7 in coordination with the Air Defence-Air Force Service and local authorities.

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