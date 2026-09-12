Vietnam can bring much to BRICS as partner country: Indian expert

New Delhi (VNA) – Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh Hung’s attendance at the 18th BRICS Summit in India this weekend as a BRICS partner country is expected to deliver practical contributions to the event and widen room to advance bilateral cooperation with India.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reporters in New Delhi, Prof. Reena Marwah, a lecturer at the University of Delhi and Secretary General of the Association of Asian Scholars, said PM Hung’s presence carries significant and timely meaning as BRICS has expanded sharply in scale and scope, now comprising 11 full members and 10 partner countries.

Under India’s chairmanship this year, about 350 meetings have been held, including 22 ministerial-level sessions focused on trade, energy, finance, infrastructure, communications and health. Those talks unfolded amid a fragmented global order in which many mid-20th-century institutional frameworks no longer fully meet new requirements. It is a moment for countries to reposition themselves, increase dialogue and build new forms of cooperation that place people and development interests at the centre,

Against persistent global supply chain pressure and ongoing production network restructuring, Marwah expressed his strong admiration for Vietnam’s important position in global and regional production and value chains. She noted that Vietnam has demonstrated robust growth capacity, extensive integration and a foreign policy of independence. As a result, Vietnam can contribute to BRICS on multiple issues as a partner country, while BRICS members can draw lessons from Vietnam’s experience in development, integration and supply chain connectivity.

She also highlighted another important parallel between BRICS and Vietnam: Vietnam pursues a multipolar world order in which countries cooperate on an equal footing without having to choose sides. This aligns with the spirit BRICS seeks to carry forward, providing a platform for developing economies to have a more equal voice in global governance.

Marwah observed that Vietnam can play a bridging role between BRICS and ASEAN, which already enjoys relatively high intra-bloc integration and considerable potential to expand trade with BRICS. Vietnam’s experience within ASEAN could help BRICS address tariff and non-tariff barriers, delivering direct benefits to businesses and consumers.

Furthermore, with its extensive network of linkages through major economic frameworks such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Vietnam is well positioned to serve as a bridge between developed economies in the Global North and countries in the Global South.

Conversely, BRICS can offer Vietnam new opportunities in finance and development. The group has established mechanisms such as the Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) and the New Development Bank (NDB), which can facilitate easier access to capital, promote local currency settlements and fund development projects at reasonable cost.

Through BRICS, Vietnam can further diversify its markets, funding sources and development partners. With its foreign policy of independence and self-reliance and principle of avoiding excessive dependence on any single country, Vietnam is well placed to play a connecting role in an increasingly multipolar international structure, she said.

Regarding opportunities to foster Vietnam–India ties following the upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Marwah noted substantial room for collaboration. The relationship is entering a new phase with concrete targets, including raising bilateral trade to 25 billion USD by 2030. The two sides are addressing issues related to standards, plant quarantine and non-tariff barriers. Continued progress in clearing these bottlenecks could generate considerable momentum for bilateral trade, expanding market access for many agricultural products and making the partnership more substantive and mutually complementary.

Green energy is also viewed as a promising area. India is one of the world’s largest energy consumers while investing heavily in green energy; Vietnam is likewise advancing its green transition. The two countries can therefore expand cooperation in renewable energy, clean energy and solutions supporting energy transition.

Marwah also pointed out other promising fields, including pharmaceuticals and healthcare, digital infrastructure, digital payments, information technology, infrastructure, and ways to pool resources from the NDB for development projects in each country.

She stressed that India has already launched numerous NDB-funded projects and can share experience with Vietnam, particularly as Vietnam is rapidly developing its seaport system. Conversely, India can learn from Vietnam’s deep integration into global value chains. Despite its much smaller population, Vietnam has achieved a high degree of global integration, built a strongly export-oriented production model and established deep connections with global production networks.

Concluding the interview, Marwah said the 18th BRICS Summit could mark an important milestone not only for BRICS but also for Vietnam–India relations. Especially as Vietnam prepares to host the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027, she expressed her confidence that Vietnam will enjoy particular advantages in fostering greater connectivity among APEC, ASEAN and BRICS. Vietnam is not merely a “connecting point” but can also serve as a “catalyst” generating convergence and synergistic strength among different cooperation mechanisms./.

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