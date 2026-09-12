Politics

Vietnam can bring much to BRICS as partner country: Indian expert

Vietnam has demonstrated robust growth capacity, extensive integration and a foreign policy of independence. As a result, Vietnam can contribute to BRICS on multiple issues as a partner country, while BRICS members can draw lessons from Vietnam’s experience in development, integration and supply chain connectivity.

Prof. Reena Marwah in the interview with Vietnam News Agency reporters in New Delhi. (Photo: VNA)
Prof. Reena Marwah in the interview with Vietnam News Agency reporters in New Delhi. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh Hung’s attendance at the 18th BRICS Summit in India this weekend as a BRICS partner country is expected to deliver practical contributions to the event and widen room to advance bilateral cooperation with India.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reporters in New Delhi, Prof. Reena Marwah, a lecturer at the University of Delhi and Secretary General of the Association of Asian Scholars, said PM Hung’s presence carries significant and timely meaning as BRICS has expanded sharply in scale and scope, now comprising 11 full members and 10 partner countries.

Under India’s chairmanship this year, about 350 meetings have been held, including 22 ministerial-level sessions focused on trade, energy, finance, infrastructure, communications and health. Those talks unfolded amid a fragmented global order in which many mid-20th-century institutional frameworks no longer fully meet new requirements. It is a moment for countries to reposition themselves, increase dialogue and build new forms of cooperation that place people and development interests at the centre,

Against persistent global supply chain pressure and ongoing production network restructuring, Marwah expressed his strong admiration for Vietnam’s important position in global and regional production and value chains. She noted that Vietnam has demonstrated robust growth capacity, extensive integration and a foreign policy of independence. As a result, Vietnam can contribute to BRICS on multiple issues as a partner country, while BRICS members can draw lessons from Vietnam’s experience in development, integration and supply chain connectivity.

She also highlighted another important parallel between BRICS and Vietnam: Vietnam pursues a multipolar world order in which countries cooperate on an equal footing without having to choose sides. This aligns with the spirit BRICS seeks to carry forward, providing a platform for developing economies to have a more equal voice in global governance.

Marwah observed that Vietnam can play a bridging role between BRICS and ASEAN, which already enjoys relatively high intra-bloc integration and considerable potential to expand trade with BRICS. Vietnam’s experience within ASEAN could help BRICS address tariff and non-tariff barriers, delivering direct benefits to businesses and consumers.

Furthermore, with its extensive network of linkages through major economic frameworks such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Vietnam is well positioned to serve as a bridge between developed economies in the Global North and countries in the Global South.

Conversely, BRICS can offer Vietnam new opportunities in finance and development. The group has established mechanisms such as the Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) and the New Development Bank (NDB), which can facilitate easier access to capital, promote local currency settlements and fund development projects at reasonable cost.

Through BRICS, Vietnam can further diversify its markets, funding sources and development partners. With its foreign policy of independence and self-reliance and principle of avoiding excessive dependence on any single country, Vietnam is well placed to play a connecting role in an increasingly multipolar international structure, she said.

Regarding opportunities to foster Vietnam–India ties following the upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Marwah noted substantial room for collaboration. The relationship is entering a new phase with concrete targets, including raising bilateral trade to 25 billion USD by 2030. The two sides are addressing issues related to standards, plant quarantine and non-tariff barriers. Continued progress in clearing these bottlenecks could generate considerable momentum for bilateral trade, expanding market access for many agricultural products and making the partnership more substantive and mutually complementary.

Green energy is also viewed as a promising area. India is one of the world’s largest energy consumers while investing heavily in green energy; Vietnam is likewise advancing its green transition. The two countries can therefore expand cooperation in renewable energy, clean energy and solutions supporting energy transition.

Marwah also pointed out other promising fields, including pharmaceuticals and healthcare, digital infrastructure, digital payments, information technology, infrastructure, and ways to pool resources from the NDB for development projects in each country.

She stressed that India has already launched numerous NDB-funded projects and can share experience with Vietnam, particularly as Vietnam is rapidly developing its seaport system. Conversely, India can learn from Vietnam’s deep integration into global value chains. Despite its much smaller population, Vietnam has achieved a high degree of global integration, built a strongly export-oriented production model and established deep connections with global production networks.

Concluding the interview, Marwah said the 18th BRICS Summit could mark an important milestone not only for BRICS but also for Vietnam–India relations. Especially as Vietnam prepares to host the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027, she expressed her confidence that Vietnam will enjoy particular advantages in fostering greater connectivity among APEC, ASEAN and BRICS. Vietnam is not merely a “connecting point” but can also serve as a “catalyst” generating convergence and synergistic strength among different cooperation mechanisms./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Reena Marwah #Comprehensive Strategic Partnership India Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, BRICS partners to push new growth drivers: Deputy FM

Vietnam’s BRICS attendance gives it a platform to engage members and partners, debate global and regional governance, especially economic and development issues tied to emerging and developing economies; and identify directions and solutions. That supports Vietnam’s shift “from engaging in rule-making to contributing to shaping rules”, raising its voice in international frameworks, rules and standards, and cementing its global standing.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his wife, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation are seen off by French officials at Orly Airport in Paris. Photo: VNA

Vietnam’s top leader concludes official visit to France

Party General Secretary and President To Lam’s official visit reaffirmed Vietnam’s particular importance attached to its comprehensive strategic partnership with France. It also provided an opportunity to connect France’s strengths in science and technology, innovation and strategic technology sectors with Vietnam’s emerging development needs.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader meets with President of French Senate in Paris

The Vietnamese leader expected that the French National Assembly would soon complete the ratification of the European Union - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA); and asked France to continue leveraging its role in the European Union to support stronger Vietnam-EU ties and tackle the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and the list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

Deputy Chief of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Office Vo Thanh Hung (fifth, right) receives archives on President Ho Chi Minh handed over by the French National Overseas Archives on September 10. (Photo: VNA)

France hands over archival materials for exhibition at Communist Party of Vietnam Museum

The materials include a reproduction of the front page of the August 24, 1945 issue of Cuu Quoc (National Salvation) Newspaper, its first publicly printed edition after previously being secretly circulated in handwritten form, featuring the Vietnamese national flag; and documents and reports on Nguyen Ai Quoc's activities related to the establishment and orientation of the Communist Party of Annam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam receives Vietnamese technology experts in France. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader receives Vietnamese technology experts in France

General Secretary and President Lam stressed that while the experts work in different fields, they all share a fundamental common view that Vietnam can achieve rapid, sustainable growth and greater self-reliance only by building robust scientific and technological capacity and fully pooling the brainpower of Vietnamese talents at home and abroad.

Delegations from Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance and France’s Ministry of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Vietnam, France boost economic and financial cooperation

Economic ties have continued to grow across trade, investment and development cooperation. Bilateral trade surpassed 5 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, with Vietnam exporting 3.1 billion USD worth of goods to France and importing 1.9 billion USD worth of products from the European country.

Madame Ngo Phuong Ly (L), spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, meets with French Minister of Culture Catherine Pégard. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France step up cultural cooperation

Following the Vietnamese Film Week in France in 2025, Madame Ly put forth the idea of holding a Vietnamese Theatre Week in France in October, featuring water puppetry, musical theatre, contemporary dance and excerpts from traditional Vietnamese performances.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

NA President’s official visits to RoK, Mongolia a success: Standing Deputy FM

The discussions showed that both countries attach importance to Vietnam’s role, position, potential and growth prospects, and highly value the Vietnamese Party and State’s vision and recent reforms. Parliaments and political parties of both countries expressed their desire to accompany Vietnam’s development, further tightening the Vietnam-RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership.

At the Vietnam-Poland Deputy Foreign Minister-Level Political Consultation in Hanoi on September 11. Photo published by VNA

Vietnam, Poland hold deputy foreign minister-level political consultation

Vietnam attaches importance to and wishes to further deepen comprehensive cooperation with Poland, both bilaterally and multilaterally. The country is determined to effectively implementing high-level commitments and agreements to make bilateral ties more substantive and effective and bring them to a new level.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with representatives of the Vietnamese community in France. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets embassy staff, representatives of Vietnamese community in France

The top leader acknowledged and highly appreciated the pioneering and active role played by Vietnamese associations, particularly the Vietnamese Association in France, in strengthening community solidarity and cohesion, promoting Vietnamese culture, maintaining Vietnamese-language teaching and learning among younger generations, and making practical contributions to national development.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam holds a working session with the CEA. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader visits French atomic commission, Thales R&D hub

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam called for deeper cooperation with France to raise the localisation rate of core technologies in Vietnam’s new-generation Earth observation satellite scheme, as well as for doctoral and supervised master’s training courses to cultivate a generation of Vietnamese scientists able to master quantum technologies.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga leave Ulaanbaatar on September 11, concluding their official visit to Mongolia. (Photo: VNA)

NA President Tran Thanh Man concludes official visit to Mongolia

Seeing off the delegation at Chinggis Khaan International Airport were Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan; Chairwoman of the Mongolia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group J. Bayarmaa; Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Nguyen Tuan Thanh; and embassy officials and staff.

Hon Khoai Island cluster in Ca Mau province – a key economic connection point for the Mekong Delta region (Photo: VNA)

Resolution opens up development space, creates new momentum for regional growth

Resolution No. 27 on regional development and the organisation of national development space in the new period places regional development as a means of organising national growth and a tool for reorganising development space, allocating resources and enhancing competitiveness. This takes on particular significance following the restructuring of administrative units, as the expanded scale of many localities creates better conditions for integrating urban, industrial, agricultural, maritime, border-gate and logistics spaces.