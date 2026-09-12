Politics

Top Vietnamese leader meets with President of French Senate in Paris

The Vietnamese leader expected that the French National Assembly would soon complete the ratification of the European Union - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA); and asked France to continue leveraging its role in the European Union to support stronger Vietnam-EU ties and tackle the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and the list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher in Paris on September 11, as part of his official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit.

Expressing his pleasure at meeting Larcher again nearly two years after his visit to France in October 2024, General Secretary and President Lam congratulated France on successfully hosting the International Space Summit, which advanced sustainable multilateral cooperation frameworks in emerging strategic fields.

On this occasion, he conveyed greetings and an invitation from National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man to Larcher to visit Vietnam again soon.

The Vietnamese leader cited progress in Vietnam-France ties, including Larcher’s and the French Senate, National Assembly and parliamentarians’ contributions since the two countries elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Political trust has been further fostered through high-level visits, contacts and exchanges via Party, State and parliamentary channels. Cooperation in economy, trade, investment, culture, health and education has yielded positive results, while science - technology is increasingly emerging as a new collaboration pillar.

Looking ahead, he proposed the two sides further step up exchanges and contacts across all channels, effectively roll out the 2026-2028 Action Plan to implement the Joint Statement on elevating ties to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership; step up strategic and symbolic projects in economy, trade and investment; and expand cooperation in science - technology, including aerospace, energy, infrastructure, high-speed rail, peaceful nuclear energy, cybersecurity and critical minerals.

General Secretary and President Lam urged the legislatures of both countries to continue overseeing the implementation of cooperation agreements. He expected that the French National Assembly would soon complete the ratification of the European Union - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA); and asked France to continue leveraging its role in the European Union to support stronger Vietnam-EU ties and tackle the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and the list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

The Vietnamese leader suggested Larcher and French parliamentarians support the Vietnamese community in France to stabilise their lives, integrate and contribute positively to the host country, while serving as a friendship bridge.

Larcher, in reply, recalled impressions from his trip to Vietnam in 2022. He described Vietnam-France ties as a special partnership that has overcome historical ups and downs to become trusted partners and Comprehensive Strategic Partners since October 2024.

vnanet-lf.jpg
President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher (L) welcomes General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

He praised Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, its foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, and its growing role in the region.

The French Senate attaches importance to its ties with Vietnam and supports the effective rollout of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across politics, national defence - security, economy, trade, investment, science - technology, health and education, he said.

Larcher noted that room remains for expanded cooperation, particularly in science - technology, innovation, aerospace, energy transition and sustainable development. He expected stronger legislative collaboration and reaffirmed support for Vietnam-EU relations.

The French legislature will consider the ratification of the EVIPA and back Vietnam in urging the European Commission to lift the “yellow card” on Vietnamese seafood exports and address the list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, he said.

Both leaders hailed friendship parliamentarian groups as bridges for exchanges, mutual understanding and practical cooperation. They agreed to create favourable conditions for these groups to increase exchanges and contribute more to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

They touted local-level cooperation as a distinctive feature of Vietnam-France ties. Larcher agreed to step up the hosting of the 13th Vietnam-France Local Cooperation Conference in France in 2027, fostering local ties and economic, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

On the Vietnamese community, he praised Vietnamese people in France, who are developing and integrating well, joining France’s political, economic and social life and contributing to Vietnam-France friendship.

On global and regional issues, both sides agreed to continue making effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms, strengthen coordination at multilateral forums, uphold the UN Charter and international law, settle disputes peacefully, and affirm the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 France Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam witnesses the exchange of cooperation agreements between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France deepen cooperation in science, technology, workforce training

The University of Science and Technology of Hanoi (USTH), under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), and the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) exchanged two cooperation agreements in Paris on September 11, in the presence of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

Madame Ngo Phuong Ly (L), spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, meets with French Minister of Culture Catherine Pégard. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France step up cultural cooperation

Following the Vietnamese Film Week in France in 2025, Madame Ly put forth the idea of holding a Vietnamese Theatre Week in France in October, featuring water puppetry, musical theatre, contemporary dance and excerpts from traditional Vietnamese performances.

Delegations from Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance and France’s Ministry of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Vietnam, France boost economic and financial cooperation

Economic ties have continued to grow across trade, investment and development cooperation. Bilateral trade surpassed 5 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, with Vietnam exporting 3.1 billion USD worth of goods to France and importing 1.9 billion USD worth of products from the European country.

See more

Deputy Chief of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Office Vo Thanh Hung (fifth, right) receives archives on President Ho Chi Minh handed over by the French National Overseas Archives on September 10. (Photo: VNA)

France hands over archival materials for exhibition at Communist Party of Vietnam Museum

The materials include a reproduction of the front page of the August 24, 1945 issue of Cuu Quoc (National Salvation) Newspaper, its first publicly printed edition after previously being secretly circulated in handwritten form, featuring the Vietnamese national flag; and documents and reports on Nguyen Ai Quoc's activities related to the establishment and orientation of the Communist Party of Annam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam receives Vietnamese technology experts in France. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader receives Vietnamese technology experts in France

General Secretary and President Lam stressed that while the experts work in different fields, they all share a fundamental common view that Vietnam can achieve rapid, sustainable growth and greater self-reliance only by building robust scientific and technological capacity and fully pooling the brainpower of Vietnamese talents at home and abroad.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, BRICS partners to push new growth drivers: Deputy FM

Vietnam’s BRICS attendance gives it a platform to engage members and partners, debate global and regional governance, especially economic and development issues tied to emerging and developing economies; and identify directions and solutions. That supports Vietnam’s shift “from engaging in rule-making to contributing to shaping rules”, raising its voice in international frameworks, rules and standards, and cementing its global standing.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

NA President’s official visits to RoK, Mongolia a success: Standing Deputy FM

The discussions showed that both countries attach importance to Vietnam’s role, position, potential and growth prospects, and highly value the Vietnamese Party and State’s vision and recent reforms. Parliaments and political parties of both countries expressed their desire to accompany Vietnam’s development, further tightening the Vietnam-RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership.

At the Vietnam-Poland Deputy Foreign Minister-Level Political Consultation in Hanoi on September 11. Photo published by VNA

Vietnam, Poland hold deputy foreign minister-level political consultation

Vietnam attaches importance to and wishes to further deepen comprehensive cooperation with Poland, both bilaterally and multilaterally. The country is determined to effectively implementing high-level commitments and agreements to make bilateral ties more substantive and effective and bring them to a new level.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with representatives of the Vietnamese community in France. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets embassy staff, representatives of Vietnamese community in France

The top leader acknowledged and highly appreciated the pioneering and active role played by Vietnamese associations, particularly the Vietnamese Association in France, in strengthening community solidarity and cohesion, promoting Vietnamese culture, maintaining Vietnamese-language teaching and learning among younger generations, and making practical contributions to national development.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam holds a working session with the CEA. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader visits French atomic commission, Thales R&D hub

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam called for deeper cooperation with France to raise the localisation rate of core technologies in Vietnam’s new-generation Earth observation satellite scheme, as well as for doctoral and supervised master’s training courses to cultivate a generation of Vietnamese scientists able to master quantum technologies.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga leave Ulaanbaatar on September 11, concluding their official visit to Mongolia. (Photo: VNA)

NA President Tran Thanh Man concludes official visit to Mongolia

Seeing off the delegation at Chinggis Khaan International Airport were Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan; Chairwoman of the Mongolia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group J. Bayarmaa; Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Nguyen Tuan Thanh; and embassy officials and staff.

Hon Khoai Island cluster in Ca Mau province – a key economic connection point for the Mekong Delta region (Photo: VNA)

Resolution opens up development space, creates new momentum for regional growth

Resolution No. 27 on regional development and the organisation of national development space in the new period places regional development as a means of organising national growth and a tool for reorganising development space, allocating resources and enhancing competitiveness. This takes on particular significance following the restructuring of administrative units, as the expanded scale of many localities creates better conditions for integrating urban, industrial, agricultural, maritime, border-gate and logistics spaces.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, together with Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse, present gifts to children performing on horseback at the Chingisiin Khaanii Khuree complex on September 11. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese NA President invited to experience Mongolian traditional culture

NA President Man, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation attended a mini Naadam Festival, which recreated Mongolia's largest and oldest traditional festival and a source of pride for the Mongolian people. The Naadam Festival was inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Chairman of the Central Council for Theoretical Studies Nguyen Xuan Thang and a delegation of the council attend a meeting co-chaired by Zhao Yide, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Shaanxi provincial Committee, and Liu Haixing, member of the CPC Central Committee and head of its International Department. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China strengthen theory exchanges

Drawing on China's development experience and Vietnam's 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), the two Parties share profound similarities in remaining steadfast in their revolutionary ideals, consistently starting from objective realities, placing the people at the centre, and continuously pursuing innovation and creativity.