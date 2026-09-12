Top Vietnamese leader meets with President of French Senate in Paris

Paris (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher in Paris on September 11, as part of his official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit.

Expressing his pleasure at meeting Larcher again nearly two years after his visit to France in October 2024, General Secretary and President Lam congratulated France on successfully hosting the International Space Summit, which advanced sustainable multilateral cooperation frameworks in emerging strategic fields.

On this occasion, he conveyed greetings and an invitation from National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man to Larcher to visit Vietnam again soon.

The Vietnamese leader cited progress in Vietnam-France ties, including Larcher’s and the French Senate, National Assembly and parliamentarians’ contributions since the two countries elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Political trust has been further fostered through high-level visits, contacts and exchanges via Party, State and parliamentary channels. Cooperation in economy, trade, investment, culture, health and education has yielded positive results, while science - technology is increasingly emerging as a new collaboration pillar.

Looking ahead, he proposed the two sides further step up exchanges and contacts across all channels, effectively roll out the 2026-2028 Action Plan to implement the Joint Statement on elevating ties to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership; step up strategic and symbolic projects in economy, trade and investment; and expand cooperation in science - technology, including aerospace, energy, infrastructure, high-speed rail, peaceful nuclear energy, cybersecurity and critical minerals.

General Secretary and President Lam urged the legislatures of both countries to continue overseeing the implementation of cooperation agreements. He expected that the French National Assembly would soon complete the ratification of the European Union - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA); and asked France to continue leveraging its role in the European Union to support stronger Vietnam-EU ties and tackle the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and the list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

The Vietnamese leader suggested Larcher and French parliamentarians support the Vietnamese community in France to stabilise their lives, integrate and contribute positively to the host country, while serving as a friendship bridge.

Larcher, in reply, recalled impressions from his trip to Vietnam in 2022. He described Vietnam-France ties as a special partnership that has overcome historical ups and downs to become trusted partners and Comprehensive Strategic Partners since October 2024.

President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher (L) welcomes General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

He praised Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, its foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, and its growing role in the region.

The French Senate attaches importance to its ties with Vietnam and supports the effective rollout of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across politics, national defence - security, economy, trade, investment, science - technology, health and education, he said.

Larcher noted that room remains for expanded cooperation, particularly in science - technology, innovation, aerospace, energy transition and sustainable development. He expected stronger legislative collaboration and reaffirmed support for Vietnam-EU relations.

The French legislature will consider the ratification of the EVIPA and back Vietnam in urging the European Commission to lift the “yellow card” on Vietnamese seafood exports and address the list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, he said.

Both leaders hailed friendship parliamentarian groups as bridges for exchanges, mutual understanding and practical cooperation. They agreed to create favourable conditions for these groups to increase exchanges and contribute more to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

They touted local-level cooperation as a distinctive feature of Vietnam-France ties. Larcher agreed to step up the hosting of the 13th Vietnam-France Local Cooperation Conference in France in 2027, fostering local ties and economic, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

On the Vietnamese community, he praised Vietnamese people in France, who are developing and integrating well, joining France’s political, economic and social life and contributing to Vietnam-France friendship.

On global and regional issues, both sides agreed to continue making effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms, strengthen coordination at multilateral forums, uphold the UN Charter and international law, settle disputes peacefully, and affirm the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)./.

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