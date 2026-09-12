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Top leader receives Vietnamese technology experts in France

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met Vietnamese technology experts based in France in Paris on September 11 afternoon (local time), as part of his official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his wife, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation are seen off by French officials at Orly Airport in Paris. Photo: VNA

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