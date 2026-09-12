Politics

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung sets off for 18th BRICS Summit in India

Vietnam's participation in the 18th BRICS Summit in India further reflects its consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development; multilateralisation and diversification of external relations; and proactive, active, comprehensive, extensive and effective international integration.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Hanoi on September 12 morning for the 18th BRICS Summit and bilateral activities in India. Photo: VNA
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Hanoi on September 12 morning for the 18th BRICS Summit and bilateral activities in India. Photo: VNA

Hanoi, September 12 (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on September 12 morning for the 18th BRICS Summit and bilateral activities in India from September 12-13, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Hung is accompanied by Politburo Member, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Dang Xuan Phong; Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang; Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Long; Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Bich Ngoc; Vice Chairman of the Government Office Don Tuan Phong; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang; and Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh.

This is the first time PM Hung has attended a BRICS Summit and the second time Vietnam has participated in the event as a BRICS partner, demonstrating the country's growing role, stature and responsible contributions to global issues and the future of the region and the world.

Vietnam's participation in the 18th BRICS Summit in India further reflects its consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development; multilateralisation and diversification of external relations; and proactive, active, comprehensive, extensive and effective international integration./.

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