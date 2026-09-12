Sci-Tech

Vietnam seeks to boost education and technology cooperation with France

Education and training, science and technology, and high-quality human resources are key areas of cooperation in Vietnam-France relations, said Politburo Member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, and Chairman of its Commission for Organisation Nguyen Duy Ngoc while visiting the Institut Polytechnique de Paris on September 11.

Vietnam seeks to boost education and technology cooperation with France

Paris (VNA) - Politburo Member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, and Chairman of its Commission for Organisation Nguyen Duy Ngoc on September 11 led a Vietnamese delegation to pay a working visit to the Institut Polytechnique de Paris (IP Paris), one of France’s leading centres for elite education, scientific research and innovation.

The trip took place within the framework of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam's official visit to France.

The delegation included Vu Hai Quan, Member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Science and Technology; Hoang Minh Son, Member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Education and Training; and representatives from Vietnamese government agencies, universities and research institutes.

The Vietnamese guests were received by IP Paris President Thierry Coulhon, Vice President for Research and Innovation Jamal Atif, senior officials from member schools and graduate institutions, as well as researchers, scientists and a large number of Vietnamese students, doctoral candidates and lecturers studying and working at the school.

IP Paris leaders outlined its model for elite education, research and innovation and highlighted several scientific and technological achievements. They also shared France’s experience in developing highly skilled technical professionals for government, industry and strategic science and technology sectors.

Ngoc said he was impressed by IP Paris’s achievements and international standing in education, research and innovation. He also praised its inter-school and interdisciplinary models, postgraduate training programmes and close links between research and education, and the needs of economic, industrial and technological development.

“Education and training, science and technology, and high-quality human resources are key areas of cooperation in Vietnam-France relations,” he noted.

Vietnam and France have made progress over the past time in areas including cadre training, student exchanges, scholarships, joint university programmes and the promotion of the French language, he added.

According to Ngoc, Vietnam is entering a new phase of development, with a target of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045. To realise this goal, it is strongly promoting the renovation of its growth model toward higher productivity, knowledge, science and technology, innovation and skilled human capital, while improving national governance and making more effective use of its resources.

Vietnam wants to work with France on long-term, targeted programmes covering leadership and personnel training, human-resource development and strategic technologies, he added.

The Vietnamese delegation proposed that the two sides consider establishing joint laboratories and expand opportunities for Vietnamese students, doctoral candidates and interns to take part in research, testing and innovation programmes in France.

They also called for closer links among universities, research institutes and businesses in the two countries to turn high-level Vietnam-France cooperation orientations into specific projects and programmes.

Ngoc said IP Paris’s inter-school, interdisciplinary and postgraduate training models could provide useful lessons for Vietnamese universities seeking to develop research-oriented institutions and train highly skilled workers.

He called on IP Paris to continue supporting its Vietnamese partners and work with them to develop new cooperation models that match France’s strengths with Vietnam’s development priorities.

During the visit, Ngoc and officials from both sides witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between IP Paris and the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology on doctoral training.

A cooperation agreement was also signed between the Hanoi University of Mining and Geology and the École Nationale Supérieure des Mines de Saint-Étienne./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader meets with President of French Senate in Paris

The Vietnamese leader expected that the French National Assembly would soon complete the ratification of the European Union - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA); and asked France to continue leveraging its role in the European Union to support stronger Vietnam-EU ties and tackle the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and the list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam holds a working session with the CEA. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader visits French atomic commission, Thales R&D hub

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam called for deeper cooperation with France to raise the localisation rate of core technologies in Vietnam’s new-generation Earth observation satellite scheme, as well as for doctoral and supervised master’s training courses to cultivate a generation of Vietnamese scientists able to master quantum technologies.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam receives Vietnamese technology experts in France. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader receives Vietnamese technology experts in France

General Secretary and President Lam stressed that while the experts work in different fields, they all share a fundamental common view that Vietnam can achieve rapid, sustainable growth and greater self-reliance only by building robust scientific and technological capacity and fully pooling the brainpower of Vietnamese talents at home and abroad.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam witnesses the exchange of cooperation agreements between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France deepen cooperation in science, technology, workforce training

The University of Science and Technology of Hanoi (USTH), under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), and the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) exchanged two cooperation agreements in Paris on September 11, in the presence of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

A display area for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at a workshop in Da Nang city on June 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam eyes UAV industry as key driver of low-altitude economy

For Vietnam, the opportunity presented by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) lies not only in expanding their applications but, more importantly, in gradually building industrial capacity, mastering technologies and engaging more deeply in global value chains.

A semiconductor chip by TSMC (Photo: VCG)

Vietnam seeks deeper integration into global semiconductor value chains

Nguyen Anh Tuan, Director of the National Centre for Pilot Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing Support under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said that amid increasingly intense global technological competition, the semiconductor industry is not only a high-value-added economic sector but also a foundation for technological self-reliance, national security and economic competitiveness.

Demonstration of an autonomous electric street sweeper. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi approves controlled pilot of two technology projects

The two projects involve an intelligent autonomous transportation system developed by Phenikaa-X JSC and a technology for producing mixed rare-earth oxides with a purity of over 95% on a semi-industrial scale developed by the Mining Technology and Construction Consultancy JSC.

Prof. Dr. Tran Hong Thai, President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), has a working session with leaders of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Russia develop quantum technology cooperation roadmap

Quantum technology is an emerging field undergoing rapid breakthroughs and requiring enormous investment resources. Learning from the experience of pioneering countries such as Russia will enable Vietnam to significantly shorten the time needed to build its workforce and develop endogenous capabilities.

Senior Vice-President of Latin America and Asia at Thales Group Guy Bonassi (L) at a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, France should expand cooperation in strategic fields: business leader

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to France, Guy Bonassi, Senior Vice-President of Latin America and Asia at Thales Group, said the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reflects their shared desire to deepen and broaden cooperation, with technological autonomy, resilience and human resources development assuming increasingly important roles.

The Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung visits the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote strategic technological cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung proposed expanding joint research programmes, particularly in strategic areas where Vietnam has development needs, and KIST has strengths, including semiconductor integrated circuits, AI, batteries and energy storage, and biotechnology.

Digital transformation brings economic benefits closer to businesses

Digital transformation brings economic benefits closer to businesses

In addition to streamlining processes and reducing the time required to complete administrative procedures, digital models are creating more opportunities for businesses, household enterprises and small traders to access information, adopt new payment methods, connect with partners and expand their markets.

Images are collected and processed at a satellite image receiving station. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France explore new space technology cooperation opportunities

Building on the effectiveness of VNREDSat-1, Vietnam and France are continuing to promote cooperation in the next phase, including a proposal for VNREDSat-2. The two sides have discussed technological options, resources and an implementation roadmap, with a view not only to developing a new-generation satellite but also to increasing Vietnam’s level of participation and technological capabilities.