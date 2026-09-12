Politics

PM arrives in New Delhi, beginning India trip for BRICS Summit, bilateral activities

PM arrives in New Delhi, beginning India trip for BRICS Summit, bilateral activities

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung arrives at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on the morning of September 12 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung arrives at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on the morning of September 12 (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on the morning of September 12, beginning their trip to India for the 18th BRICS Summit and bilateral activities.

The two-day trip at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chair of BRICS 2026, is one of Vietnam's important high-level multilateral diplomatic activities in 2026.

Welcoming PM Hung and the Vietnamese delegation at the airport were Indian Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Shri Murlidhar Mohol; Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh; and officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy.

Vietnam has been a BRICS partner country since June 2025. PM Hung's attendance at the 18th BRICS Summit in India is of great significance. It provides an opportunity for Vietnam to further consolidate and deepen its relations with India, the 2026 BRICS Chair, while strengthening ties with BRICS member and partner countries.

The visit takes place against the backdrop of Vietnam-India relations recently elevated to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the State visit to India by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in May.

It provides an important foundation and impetus for the two countries to further advance their bilateral relations in a more substantive, extensive and effective manner, while expanding cooperation within multilateral frameworks.

At the discussion session on the theme “Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability,” PM Hung is expected to share Vietnam's vision, assessments and proposals on major issues in international cooperation related to peace, economic growth, sustainable development and addressing global challenges.

Through this, Vietnam will affirm its desire to work with BRICS member and partner countries and the international community to promote new growth drivers, strengthen connectivity and development cooperation, and enhance the voice and role of emerging economies and developing countries.

Vietnam also seeks to work towards an inclusive and sustainable future in which the benefits of development are broadly shared among all people.

On the occasion, PM Hung is scheduled to hold meetings with host Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of countries, international organisations and local businesses, contributing to consolidating friendship, strengthening political trust and promoting substantive and effective cooperation across various fields./.

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