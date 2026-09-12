Sci-Tech

Vietnam steps up semiconductor talent training to meet market demand

Vietnam needs to step up semiconductor workforce training to meet growing market demand and enhance its capacity to participate in the global technology value chain, experts said, highlighting the importance of closely linking training with businesses, production and technological research.

Students practice microcontroller programming at the Viet - Han College of Technology in Bac Ninh province (Photo: VNA)
Students practice microcontroller programming at the Viet - Han College of Technology in Bac Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam needs to step up semiconductor workforce training to meet growing market demand and enhance its capacity to participate in the global technology value chain, experts said, highlighting the importance of closely linking training with businesses, production and technological research.

The semiconductor industry is opening opportunities for Vietnam to make breakthroughs in the global technology value chain. However, turning these opportunities, particularly in chip design, packaging, testing, research and development, into competitive advantages requires quality human resources, research capacity and technological mastery.

Challenges in human resources

Human resources are a key factor in a country’s capacity for innovation and mastery of science and technology. This is particularly critical in the semiconductor industry, a foundational technology underpinning the development of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things, automation, biomedical electronics and defence.

Vietnam is projected to need at least 50,000 university graduates and higher-level personnel in the field by 2030 to deepen its participation in global supply chains. However, the current workforce meets only about 20% of actual demand.

Assoc. Prof., Dr. Nguyen Huu Hieu, Rector of the University of Science and Technology under the University of Da Nang, said human resources are lacking not only in quantity but also in quality, particularly personnel capable of participating in the entire value chain, from design and manufacturing to testing. Meanwhile, the number of students receiving specialised training remains limited, while the gap between training programmes and production realities remains considerable.

Prof., Dr. Tran Dai Lam, Director of the Institute of Materials Science under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, said the biggest challenge is not a lack of learners but a shortage of internationally qualified lecturers capable of leading training and research. He noted that semiconductor technology requires in-depth knowledge of chip design, manufacturing technologies and new materials, closely linked to production practices as well as pioneering research worldwide.

Moreover, semiconductor workforce training now remains largely theoretical, with limited links to businesses and production realities.

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tan Tran Minh Khang, Rector of the University of Information Technology under Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, the gap between training and industrial demand has narrowed considerably in chip design, but remains significant in chip manufacturing, packaging and testing.

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Da Nang aims to become one of Vietnam’s three major semiconductor and integrated circuit hubs, with around 5,000 highly skilled workers trained to meet global job requirements (Photo: VNA)

Innovation in training models

Vietnam is forecast to need 20,000-50,000 integrated-circuit and semiconductor engineers over the next five years, requiring training institutions to adopt more flexible approaches.

Assoc. Prof., Dr. Nguyen Van Dang, Rector of the University of Sciences under Thai Nguyen University, said each institution should identify priority areas based on its strengths, while universities should expand substantive partnerships with major technology corporations through co-designed curricula, factory-based internships and learning outcomes tailored to business requirements.

Assoc. Prof., Dr. Le My Ha from the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH), said the university trains students in various stages of the semiconductor value chain, from chip design to testing and packaging, while cooperating with more than 1,600 businesses through company seminars, internships, research, equipment and software sponsorships, and academic competitions.

According to Assoc. Prof., Dr. Nguyen Van Quynh, from the University of Science and Technology of Hanoi, stressed that universities must serve not only as training institutions but also as centres of innovation and technology transfer. He underlined the need to step up “State-university-business-research institute” cooperation model, with businesses playing a deeper role in curriculum development and research support.

Assoc. Prof., Dr. Ngo Nhu Khoa, Rector of the University of Technology under Thai Nguyen University, proposed that the State introduce commissioned training mechanisms with strict quality controls, ensuring clear responsibility, tasks, outcomes, products and authority./.

VNA
#semiconductor workforce #training #market demand #technological research #Vietnam
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