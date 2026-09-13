Multimedia

Videos

PM Le Minh Hung calls on WTO to continue support for Vietnam

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has urged the World Trade Organization (WTO) to step up projects and initiatives supporting Vietnam in capacity building, advanced trade policy training, legal advice on international disputes and trade facilitation.

##Vietnam #WTO #WorldTradeOrganization #LeMinhHung #NgoziOkonjoIweala #VietnamWTO #Trade #InternationalTrade #TradeFacilitation #EconomicIntegration #DigitalTrade #AI #Semiconductors #GreenTransition #SupplyChains #BRICS #BRICS2026
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Digital transformation

Related News

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) receives WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in New Delhi, India on September 12 (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung calls on WTO to continue support for Vietnam

Vietnam actively and responsibly participates in the WTO’s agenda and supports its coordinating role in promoting inclusive and balanced global trade for peace, cooperation and development, while effectively responding to global challenges, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Deputy PM Nguyen Van Thang (L) meets with WTO Deputy Director-General Jennifer DJ Nordquist (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM seeks WTO, WEF’s more support to Vietnam

As an active WTO member, Vietnam has been making active contributions to the organisation's agenda, including ratifying the first phase of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, negotiating entry into the expanded Information Technology Agreement (ITA2), and preparing for its next Trade Policy Review scheduled for late 2026, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang said.

See more

Nghe An team journeys through Laos to bring fallen comrades home

Nghe An team journeys through Laos to bring fallen comrades home

For more than 42 years, members of Nghe An province’s team for the search and repatriation of martyrs’ remains have travelled through the rugged mountains and forests of Laos on a special mission: to find and bring home Vietnamese soldiers who laid down their lives there.

Top leader receives Vietnamese technology experts in France

Top leader receives Vietnamese technology experts in France

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met Vietnamese technology experts based in France in Paris on September 11 afternoon (local time), as part of his official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit.

Top Vietnamese leader visits Thales R&D hub

Top Vietnamese leader visits Thales R&D hub

Party General Secretary and President To Lam on September 11 visited and held a working session with a technology research centre of Thales Group in the Paris-Saclay science and technology cluster, and toured a cleanroom laboratory researching semiconductors and advanced materials.

Vietnam, France eye deeper comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam, France eye deeper comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with France, one of its leading partners in Europe and on the international stage, and wishes to continue close coordination with France to deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner, matching the potential, strengths and development needs of both countries in the new period.

Thai royal visit marks new milestone in Vietnam–Thailand ties

Thai royal visit marks new milestone in Vietnam–Thailand ties

The upcoming state visit to Vietnam by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida from September 14 to 16 marks a new historic milestone in the strong friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand over the past 50 years. Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung said in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Bangkok.

Official welcome ceremony held for top Vietnamese leader in France

Official welcome ceremony held for top Vietnamese leader in France

A welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse was held with full state honours at the Invalides in Paris on the afternoon of September 10 (local time), within the framework of his official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Vietnam–Russia scientific ties strengthened over 40 years

Vietnam–Russia scientific ties strengthened over 40 years

Scientific and technological cooperation has been a highlight in Vietnam–Russia relations, nurtured through nearly four decades of operation by the Joint Vietnam–Russia Tropical Science and Technology Research Centre. Russia’s recent support in building and equipping a laboratory for disease prevention and control further demonstrates the effectiveness of this special cooperation model, making practical contributions to protecting human health.

Vietnam, Mongolia deepen parliamentary ties

Vietnam, Mongolia deepen parliamentary ties

Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse on September 10 hosted an official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation. Following the ceremony, the two leaders held talks.

Top Vietnamese leader meets with French Communist Party National Secretary

Top Vietnamese leader meets with French Communist Party National Secretary

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with National Secretary of the French Communist Party (PCF) Fabien Roussel in Montreuil on September 10, expressing hope that the PCF will continue to leverage its role and prestige to make practical contributions to strengthening political trust and promoting cooperation between the two countries.

New directions for Vietnam-Russia cooperation in science, education

New directions for Vietnam-Russia cooperation in science, education

Politburo member and Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Duy Ngoc, who is also Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation, held a working session with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko on September 9 to discuss new directions for bilateral cooperation in science and education.

Russian President chairs welcome ceremony for top Vietnamese leader

Russian President chairs welcome ceremony for top Vietnamese leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired the official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at St. George’s Hall in the Kremlin, Moscow, on the afternoon of September 9 (local time).