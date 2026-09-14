President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy strengthens Vietnam-China friendship

During his working visit to China, Nguyen Xuan Thang, member of the 13th Party Central Committee's Political Bureau and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, had a meeting with Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department, during which the two sides held in-depth discussions on theoretical research, practical reviews and Party building, and agreed to further strengthen cooperation and experience sharing between the two Parties.