Multimedia

Videos

President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy strengthens Vietnam-China friendship

A series of activities honouring President Ho Chi Minh and his contributions to Vietnam-China friendship has been held in China’s Yunnan province, highlighting the historical bonds between the two countries and promoting cultural exchanges among their peoples.

#President Ho Chi Minh #Vietnam-China friendship #Yunnan cultural exchanges #Vietnam-China relations
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

Materials on President Ho Chi Minh are on display as part of the series of events honouring President Ho Chi Minh in Kunming, China (Photo published by VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh relic site opens exhibition in China marking 76 years of diplomatic ties

The centerpiece exhibition features more than 100 documents, materials and photos, some made public for the first time. It highlights President Ho Chi Minh’s life, career and revolutionary activities in China and his close ties with Chinese revolutionaries, intellectuals and people, underscoring the formation, cultivation and continuation of Vietnam-China friendship across periods.

Nguyen Xuan Thang, member of the 13th Party Central Committee's Political Bureau and Chairman of the Central Theory Council (left) and Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department, (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China step up theoretical exchanges, share Party-building experience

During his working visit to China, Nguyen Xuan Thang, member of the 13th Party Central Committee's Political Bureau and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, had a meeting with Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department, during which the two sides held in-depth discussions on theoretical research, practical reviews and Party building, and agreed to further strengthen cooperation and experience sharing between the two Parties.

A Vietnamese business introduces durian cakes to Chinese visitors at the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam steps up trade, investment promotion at China-ASEAN Expo

According to the CAEXPO Secretariat, Vietnam will once again lease an entire exhibition area of about 3,000sq.m, featuring 170 booths, making it one of the ASEAN countries with the largest exhibition spaces at this year’s event. Nearly 100 Vietnamese businesses have confirmed their participation, including major brands such as Trung Nguyen Group, TH Group, Saigon Coffee and Biti’s.

See more

Young generation breathes new life into cultural heritage

Young generation breathes new life into cultural heritage

Heritage can only thrive when it continues to be practised, passed down and reimagined. As technology and lifestyles change, heritage transmission is no longer simply about preserving traditions. Young people need opportunities to engage with heritage and create new value from it. 

PM Le Minh Hung calls on WTO to continue support for Vietnam

PM Le Minh Hung calls on WTO to continue support for Vietnam

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has urged the World Trade Organization (WTO) to step up projects and initiatives supporting Vietnam in capacity building, advanced trade policy training, legal advice on international disputes and trade facilitation.

Nghe An team journeys through Laos to bring fallen comrades home

Nghe An team journeys through Laos to bring fallen comrades home

For more than 42 years, members of Nghe An province’s team for the search and repatriation of martyrs’ remains have travelled through the rugged mountains and forests of Laos on a special mission: to find and bring home Vietnamese soldiers who laid down their lives there.

Top leader receives Vietnamese technology experts in France

Top leader receives Vietnamese technology experts in France

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met Vietnamese technology experts based in France in Paris on September 11 afternoon (local time), as part of his official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit.

Top Vietnamese leader visits Thales R&D hub

Top Vietnamese leader visits Thales R&D hub

Party General Secretary and President To Lam on September 11 visited and held a working session with a technology research centre of Thales Group in the Paris-Saclay science and technology cluster, and toured a cleanroom laboratory researching semiconductors and advanced materials.

Vietnam, France eye deeper comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam, France eye deeper comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with France, one of its leading partners in Europe and on the international stage, and wishes to continue close coordination with France to deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner, matching the potential, strengths and development needs of both countries in the new period.

Thai royal visit marks new milestone in Vietnam–Thailand ties

Thai royal visit marks new milestone in Vietnam–Thailand ties

The upcoming state visit to Vietnam by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida from September 14 to 16 marks a new historic milestone in the strong friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand over the past 50 years. Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung said in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Bangkok.

Official welcome ceremony held for top Vietnamese leader in France

Official welcome ceremony held for top Vietnamese leader in France

A welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse was held with full state honours at the Invalides in Paris on the afternoon of September 10 (local time), within the framework of his official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Vietnam–Russia scientific ties strengthened over 40 years

Vietnam–Russia scientific ties strengthened over 40 years

Scientific and technological cooperation has been a highlight in Vietnam–Russia relations, nurtured through nearly four decades of operation by the Joint Vietnam–Russia Tropical Science and Technology Research Centre. Russia’s recent support in building and equipping a laboratory for disease prevention and control further demonstrates the effectiveness of this special cooperation model, making practical contributions to protecting human health.

Vietnam, Mongolia deepen parliamentary ties

Vietnam, Mongolia deepen parliamentary ties

Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse on September 10 hosted an official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation. Following the ceremony, the two leaders held talks.