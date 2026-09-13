Thai King, Queen's upcoming Vietnam visit to strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Hanoi (VNA) - The state visit to Vietnam from September 14 - 16 by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse is expected to further strengthen the foundation of Vietnam-Thailand friendship and provide fresh momentum for the two countries' leaders and people to continue nurturing bilateral relations.

The visit comes as the Vietnam-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to develop positively, with 2026 marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (August 6, 1976 - August 6, 2026).

Vietnam and Thailand are two Southeast Asian countries with a long-standing friendship. Thailand holds an important place in the journey of President Ho Chi Minh, who travelled abroad in search of a path to national liberation. He arrived in Thailand in July 1928 and began spreading patriotism among the Vietnamese community there.

Since the two countries officially established diplomatic relations on August 6, 1976, bilateral cooperation has developed rapidly in both breadth and depth. Following Vietnam's accession to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1995, Vietnam-Thailand relations have continued to grow, particularly since the two countries issued the Joint Statement on the Framework for Vietnam-Thailand Cooperation in the First Decade of the 21st Century in February 2004.

The two countries upgraded their relations to a Strategic Partnership in June 2013, becoming the first two ASEAN countries to establish such a partnership with each other. They then upgraded the relationship to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015 and a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025.

The latest upgrade has opened a new chapter in bilateral cooperation, built around three substantive pillars: partnership for sustainable peace, partnership for sustainable development, and partnership for a sustainable future.

Political cooperation has also been strengthened through the exchange of delegations and high-level contacts.

High-level contacts have played an important role in strengthening mutual understanding and political trust, creating a solid foundation for further development of friendship and cooperation. During these visits, leaders of the two sides discussed major priorities and directions for making bilateral cooperation more substantive and effective.

Vietnam and Thailand have also maintained cooperation and dialogue mechanisms across diplomacy, defence, security and economic fields. A distinctive feature of the bilateral ties is the Joint Cabinet Meeting chaired by the Prime Ministers of the two countries, reflecting their close coordination in promoting comprehensive cooperation.

Since the relationship was upgraded to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Vietnam and Thailand have made strong progress in the bilateral ties. Two-way trade has grown impressively, with Thailand remaining Vietnam's largest trading partner within ASEAN and the eighth-largest among countries and territories investing in Vietnam.

Two-way trade reached 22.1 billion USD in 2025, up 10% from 2024. In the first six months of 2026, it reached 13.3 billion USD, up 27% year-on-year. The two sides aim to raise bilateral trade to 25 billion USD at an early date in a balanced and sustainable manner.

Thailand currently has 804 valid investment projects in Vietnam with total registered capital of more than 15.4 billion USD. It ranks eighth among 153 countries and territories investing in Vietnam and second among ASEAN investors in the country.

A performance at the ceremony marking 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations. (Photo: VNA)

In May 2026, the two sides signed an Action Programme to implement the Vietnam-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for 2026-2031.

They are now working to develop specific measures to implement the “Three Connectivity” Strategy under the Action Programme, focusing on supply-chain connectivity; connectivity among businesses and localities of the two countries; and connectivity between sustainable growth strategies.

Cooperation is also expanding beyond traditional industries into new areas, including semiconductor technology and digital economy. Energy, culture, tourism and education cooperation continues to be strengthened.

The two countries have also closely coordinated their positions at regional and international forums, particularly ASEAN, the United Nations and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Together with other ASEAN members, Vietnam and Thailand continue to strengthen intra-bloc solidarity, promote ASEAN centrality and support efforts to realise the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

Deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Building on five decades of fruitful friendship and cooperation, the state visit to Vietnam by King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida from September 14-16 is a historic event and an important political milestone. The visit takes place as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. It is also King Maha Vajiralongkorn's first state visit to Vietnam since his accession to the throne. Before becoming King, Maha Vajiralongkorn visited Vietnam in 1992 and 1997 as Crown Prince of Thailand.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung said the visit is important not only politically at this particular time but also as a continuation of the friendship and close ties between the Thai Royal Family, Government and people, and the Vietnamese Government and people.

The frequency and level of these exchanges are a vivid demonstration of the importance both sides attach to the relationship, as well as their mutual understanding, political trust and strong determination to further consolidate and develop the Vietnam-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the years ahead.

Hung also highlighted Thailand's extensive experience in cultural preservation. Projects implemented by the Thai Royal Family in Vietnam in education, community development and social welfare are vivid examples of a people-centred approach to cooperation.

He therefore expressed hope that the upcoming visit will create more opportunities for the two sides to share experience and expand effective cooperation models, bringing the benefits of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership closer to their people.

With the positive achievements recorded during five decades of friendship and cooperation, the state visit by King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida is expected to further strengthen the friendship between Vietnam and Thailand and make bilateral cooperation more effective and substantive. It will contribute to serving the common interests of the two nations' people and promoting peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world./.

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