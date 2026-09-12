Politics

Vietnam-France political trust should be translated into concrete cooperation: former diplomat

Vietnam and France possess a special shared legacy and strong political ties. In a rapidly changing world, the two countries have common interests in building a stronger, more autonomous relationship with a vision towards the next 20 years, said former French Ambassador to Vietnam Serge Degallaix.

French-invested Neo Optical Co., Ltd. in Bac Ninh province specialises in processing eyewear products for export, creating jobs for hundreds of workers (Photo: VNA)
French-invested Neo Optical Co., Ltd. in Bac Ninh province specialises in processing eyewear products for export, creating jobs for hundreds of workers (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Former French Ambassador to Vietnam Serge Degallaix has stressed the need to turn the closeness and high-level political trust between Vietnam and France into concrete, sustainable projects, bringing bilateral cooperation more in line with the two countries’ potential.

In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in France on the official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Degallaix, who served as French Ambassador to Vietnam for more than five years, said the bilateral relations have been reinforced by a series of high-level exchanges and the establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

​Bilateral ties have developed from a shared history, close people-to-people links and broad cooperation, he noted, adding that Vietnam and France share a desire to promote international cooperation, respect each other and uphold fair rules, thereby contributing to the maintenance of peace.

The continuous high-level meetings since 2024 and the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries demonstrate a strong political determination from both sides, he said.

According to Degallaix, the top Vietnamese leader’s visit this time should mark another step forward, providing fresh momentum by translating political closeness into tangible and lasting results.

Such cooperation is all the more necessary as the world is undergoing major upheavals, with common principles governing international relations being challenged and power-based mindset potentially leading to actions driven solely by immediate interests, while peace and prosperity require a long-term vision, he noted.

Regarding economic ties, he noted that despite significant progress, they have yet to fully realise the two countries' potential.

Vietnam has undergone profound economic transformation, emerging as an economy of more than 100 million people with a high level of industrialisation, deep integration into regional and global value chains, and growing ambitions in technology. Meanwhile, France has strengths that closely align with Vietnam’s development needs, particularly in energy, infrastructure and transport, aviation and space, digital technology and artificial intelligence, healthcare, agriculture and food, the environment, defence, and maritime security.

Degallaix said the two countries should select several major projects for joint implementation, mobilise businesses and capital, and ensure that the projects are monitored and promoted at the highest level.

He also underscored the broader strategic importance of bilateral ties, noting that France can serve as a gateway to the European Union (EU), while Vietnam plays an important role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Therefore, he said the growing rapprochement between Vietnam and France could help further strengthen economic, political and strategic links between the two regions.

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which took effect in 2020, is an important instrument in this effort, he noted. The goods trade between Vietnam and the EU reached 76 billion EUR (88.1 billion USD) in 2025, making Vietnam the EU’s largest trading partner in ASEAN. Degallaix said the figures are encouraging, but much of the agreement’s potential remains untapped.

In this process, France could further contribute in areas where it has strengths such as infrastructure, transport, aviation, energy, healthcare, the environment, digital technology, and agriculture, while the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) would help further strengthen the framework for cooperation.

According to Degallaix, the EU and ASEAN are two important poles in a multipolar world, and France and Vietnam can contribute to strengthening dialogue between the two regions.

Looking ahead, it is necessary to focus on three key priorities in the Vietnam – France relations, including major economic projects; education, research and stronger connections among young people; and strategic dialogue, both bilaterally and between the EU and ASEAN, particularly on Indo-Pacific and broader international issues, he said.

Vietnam and France possess a special shared legacy and strong political ties. In a rapidly changing world, the two countries have common interests in building a stronger, more autonomous relationship with a vision towards the next 20 years, he said.

The former diplomat expressed his belief that General Secretary and President Lam’s official visit to France would make an important contribution to turning these priorities into reality, while advancing concrete interests and projects that benefit both nations. /.

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