Business

Vietnam moves from export orders to supply chain muscle in trade pivot

A major goal of the GoGlobal Programme for 2026-2030 is to promote Vietnamese products not just by boosting raw exports, but by building stronger brands, increasing competitiveness, and establishing a lasting presence in international markets.

The Vietnamese stall at a food fair in Hong Kong (China). (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese stall at a food fair in Hong Kong (China). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Trade promotion is shifting from merely placing Vietnamese goods in foreign markets to actively building them, creating demand, opening doors, and positioning domestic firms to embed themselves deeper into global supply chains.

A major goal of the GoGlobal Programme for 2026-2030 is to promote Vietnamese products not just by boosting raw exports, but by building stronger brands, increasing competitiveness, and establishing a lasting presence in international markets.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan said trade promotion cannot be separated from corporate competitiveness. The goal is no longer just selling products; it is helping firms widen market access, diversify partners, integrate more deeply into supply chains and climb up the global value chain.

Vu Ba Phu, Director General of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said the 2026-2030 agenda must track structural shifts in global trade. Buyers increasingly demand more than price, but want green production, circular economy practices, digital transformation, traceability and sustainable development standards. That raises the bar, but also opens a path for Vietnam to move beyond low-margin processing into higher-value segments.

The ministry's plan centres on market intelligence, market-entry advisory, legal support, intellectual property protection, investment matchmaking, distribution channel expansion and a bigger digital trade promotion push, all tailored to business needs and subject to regular review for rapid adjustment.

What is needed is a full-chain support system spanning market research, product development, branding, partner sourcing, logistics, legal and financial backing, distribution and outward investment. The State sets the framework, provides information and brokers connections; trade offices abroad assist on the ground; industry associations build linkages; and companies themselves must invest, innovate and raise their game. Critically, these stages must operate as one integrated pipeline, not isolated efforts./

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