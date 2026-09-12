Business

Quang Tri province mobilises resources for fisheries infrastructure

The provincial People's Committee assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to prepare an investment proposal for upgrading and expanding the Con Co storm shelter in Con Co special zone. The project has a total investment of 400 billion VND (15.4 million USD) and is scheduled to be implemented from 2026 to 2028.

Quang Tri province continues to mobilise resources to complete storm shelters and anchorage areas for fishermen. (Photo: VNA)
Quang Tri province continues to mobilise resources to complete storm shelters and anchorage areas for fishermen. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) - The central province of Quang Tri has been mobilising resources to upgrade and expand fishing ports and storm shelters for vessels, helping strengthen the local marine economy and improve safety for fishermen.

Using compensation funds from Hung Nghiep Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Co., Ltd., the provincial People's Committee assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to prepare an investment proposal for upgrading and expanding the Con Co storm shelter in Con Co special zone. The project has a total investment of 400 billion VND (15.4 million USD) and is scheduled to be implemented from 2026 to 2028.

The existing shelter covers only about three hectares and can accommodate vessels with engines of less than 300 CV, with a maximum capacity of around 200 boats. It is often overloaded when fishing vessels seek refuge from storms. Located off the coast in an open-sea area, the shelter is also heavily exposed to waves, winds and currents, which can damage its facilities.

In early September, Quang Tri approved an extension of dredging work to clear sediment and restore water flows in the Cut Ha Tay River, where the Nam Cua Viet storm shelter is located. The project aims to ensure safe and convenient access for more than 170 fishing vessels, while facilitating trade and providing a safe haven during storms, helping protect fishermen's lives and property and support sustainable livelihoods.

According to Chairman of the Nam Cua Viet Commune People's Committee Tran Viet Dung, the locality has mobilised resources from organisations and businesses to carry out the dredging due to a lack of funding.

During 2020-2025, Quang Tri invested hundreds of billions of Vietnamese dong in upgrading and building fishing ports combined with storm shelters. The Bac Cua Viet storm shelter in Cua Viet commune received 120 billion VND in investment and can accommodate around 300 vessels of up to 1,000 CV.

The Nam Cua Viet fishing port was upgraded and expanded with 130 billion VND. Completed in 2025, the project increased the port's area from 1.3 hectares to 6.4 hectares and its capacity from five to six vessels of 250 CV to around 350 vessels of more than 400 CV.

Meanwhile, 50 billion VND was invested in upgrading and repairing berths, storage facilities and other infrastructure at the Cua Tung fishing port in Cua Tung commune. The project was completed in 2025./.

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