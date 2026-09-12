Business

French Group sees new opportunities for Vietnam-France industrial cooperation

French cheese maker Bel has operated in Vietnam since 2011 and now considers the country one of the pillars of its development strategy in Asia. Over the past 15 years, the group has gradually established a long-term production base serving both the Vietnamese market and regional demand.

Paris (VNA) – French cheese maker Bel expects General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to France to open new opportunities for industrial and technological cooperation, deepen economic dialogue between the two countries and create favourable conditions for long-term investment in Vietnam.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Paris, a Bel representative said the elevation of Vietnam-France ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, coupled with Vietnam’s entry into a new development phase, is creating favourable conditions for French businesses to expand cooperation and investment in the country.

Bel has operated in Vietnam since 2011 and now considers the country one of the pillars of its development strategy in Asia. Over the past 15 years, the group has gradually established a long-term production base serving both the Vietnamese market and regional demand.

​Its confidence in Vietnam’s prospects is reflected in a new investment of 16.7 million EUR (nearly 19.4 million USD) to expand its production facility, with the aim of doubling capacity to 20,000 tonnes per year for it’s “ Con bo cuoi” (The Laughing Cow) and Kiri cheese products, which are popular among Vietnamese consumers.

Bel described the investment as strategic, demonstrating its long-term commitment to Vietnam’s potential as a production hub for Southeast Asia. The group expects the top Vietnamese leader’s visit to create further opportunities for industrial and technological cooperation while strengthening Vietnam’s role as a regional production and export hub.

The group considers Vietnam one of its most dynamic markets in Asia, citing its strong growth, a solid industrial base and deep integration into regional and global trade.

Its experience since 2011 has shown that Vietnam’s market potential can be best harnessed by combining local production with an understanding of consumer habits and adapting products to local demand. The country also has considerable advantages in further developing its role as a regional manufacturing and export centre.

In its development strategy in Vietnam, Bel seeks to leverage the strengths of an international French group by combining manufacturing capacity, food innovation, high quality standards, and a long-term vision. It aims to develop nutritious and affordable products tailored to individual markets, while locating production close to consumers through modern manufacturing systems.

The group said this approach aligns with the Vietnamese Government’s priorities in nutrition and public health. Portion-sized products, a feature of many Bel brands, are also seen as a way to meet consumers’ nutritional needs.

The ongoing plant expansion is identified by Bel as a critical step in its development in Vietnam specifically and Asia broadly. The additional capacity will help meet growing demand, bolster local manufacturing, and support exports to key markets in Southeast Asia, as well as China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.

​The project also embodies the goal of effectively combining production with environmental protection responsibility. The plant expansion places special emphasis on emissions reduction, energy efficiency, and responsible water management, in conformity with the group's high environmental standards.

Drawing on its investment experience in Vietnam, Bel believes that encouraging businesses to undertake long-term projects requires clear, stable, and predictable regulations. Simplifying procedures, particularly for product registration, inspection, and licensing, as well as facilitating export procedures, will help businesses implement projects smoothly and develop production facilities serving the regional market.

The group expects that strengthening the Vietnam-France partnership can promote cooperation in food industry, innovation, training, and environmentally friendly transition. The new investment in Vietnam also underscores Bel's long-term commitment to the market, with the group aiming to expand business operations while contributing to job creation, capacity building, and value generation in Vietnam./.

VNA
#France #French cheese maker Bel #industrial and technological cooperation #expand business operations France
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vietnam seeks to boost education and technology cooperation with France

Vietnam seeks to boost education and technology cooperation with France

Education and training, science and technology, and high-quality human resources are key areas of cooperation in Vietnam-France relations, said Politburo Member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, and Chairman of its Commission for Organisation Nguyen Duy Ngoc while visiting the Institut Polytechnique de Paris on September 11.

Delegations from Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance and France’s Ministry of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Vietnam, France boost economic and financial cooperation

Economic ties have continued to grow across trade, investment and development cooperation. Bilateral trade surpassed 5 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, with Vietnam exporting 3.1 billion USD worth of goods to France and importing 1.9 billion USD worth of products from the European country.

See more

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) receives WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in New Delhi, India on September 12 (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung calls on WTO to continue support for Vietnam

Vietnam actively and responsibly participates in the WTO’s agenda and supports its coordinating role in promoting inclusive and balanced global trade for peace, cooperation and development, while effectively responding to global challenges, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sees opportunities to deepen engagement with BRICS: Trade Counsellor

Vietnam could deepen cooperation with BRICS through four main areas: expanding trade and market access; attracting and promoting two-way investment; engaging deeper in global supply chains and logistics networks; and advancing cooperation in science-technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Quang Tri province continues to mobilise resources to complete storm shelters and anchorage areas for fishermen. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri province mobilises resources for fisheries infrastructure

The provincial People's Committee assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to prepare an investment proposal for upgrading and expanding the Con Co storm shelter in Con Co special zone. The project has a total investment of 400 billion VND (15.4 million USD) and is scheduled to be implemented from 2026 to 2028.

A farmer in Tan Phuoc 3 commune, Dong Thap province, harvest pineapples. (Photo: VNA)

Digital transformation ushers Dong Thap agriculture into modern era

The province’s farmers are gradually embracing advances in science and technology and digital transformation, providing an important impetus for the agricultural sector to shift toward modern production in line with Politburo Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW dated June 16, 2022.

Customers shop for handicrafts at a trade fair in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi handicrafts reach 89 international markets

Major export products include rattan and bamboo products, sedge and wickerware, fine wooden furniture and handicrafts, ceramics, lacquerware and textiles. Many craft village products feature diverse designs and good quality, gradually enhancing their competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron witness the exchange of cooperation documents and agreements between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

Finance Ministry, AFD exchange 48.6 million USD financial cooperation deals

An AFD-funded project in Dien Bien province aims to improve the management and efficient use of water resources and strengthen water regulation between river basins, helping secure water supplies for production and daily life while improving resilience to drought, erosion, flooding and climate change.

The working session between Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and Andrey Slepnev, Minister in charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (photo: moit.gov.vn)

Vietnamese minister proposes EAEU open market to Vietnamese goods

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung asked the EAEU to consider removing several obstacles to bilateral trade, with a focus on eliminating the threshold safeguard measure on Vietnamese textile and garment products and opening the Russian market further to Vietnamese fishery products.

Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee hands over investment policy approval for Moscow House project in Hanoi to the Moscow authorities. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi, Russian localities step up cooperation in urban railways, technology

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang and the delegation held talks with Moscow authorities to review implementation of the 2025-2027 cooperation programme and discuss key priorities for the new period, including urban transport, science and technology, digital transformation, trade and investment, and cultural exchanges.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Van Hai (fourth from right) and others attend the seventh Veracruz International Energy Congress. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mexico strengthen energy, port cooperation

A number of Mexican state Veracruz businesses expressed their wish to organise a delegation to Vietnam to gain first-hand insights into the market, seek partners and explore investment and business opportunities, initially focusing on trade, energy, agriculture and tourism.