French Group sees new opportunities for Vietnam-France industrial cooperation

Paris (VNA) – French cheese maker Bel expects General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to France to open new opportunities for industrial and technological cooperation, deepen economic dialogue between the two countries and create favourable conditions for long-term investment in Vietnam.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Paris, a Bel representative said the elevation of Vietnam-France ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, coupled with Vietnam’s entry into a new development phase, is creating favourable conditions for French businesses to expand cooperation and investment in the country.

Bel has operated in Vietnam since 2011 and now considers the country one of the pillars of its development strategy in Asia. Over the past 15 years, the group has gradually established a long-term production base serving both the Vietnamese market and regional demand.

​Its confidence in Vietnam’s prospects is reflected in a new investment of 16.7 million EUR (nearly 19.4 million USD) to expand its production facility, with the aim of doubling capacity to 20,000 tonnes per year for it’s “ Con bo cuoi” (The Laughing Cow) and Kiri cheese products, which are popular among Vietnamese consumers.

Bel described the investment as strategic, demonstrating its long-term commitment to Vietnam’s potential as a production hub for Southeast Asia. The group expects the top Vietnamese leader’s visit to create further opportunities for industrial and technological cooperation while strengthening Vietnam’s role as a regional production and export hub.

The group considers Vietnam one of its most dynamic markets in Asia, citing its strong growth, a solid industrial base and deep integration into regional and global trade.

Its experience since 2011 has shown that Vietnam’s market potential can be best harnessed by combining local production with an understanding of consumer habits and adapting products to local demand. The country also has considerable advantages in further developing its role as a regional manufacturing and export centre.

In its development strategy in Vietnam, Bel seeks to leverage the strengths of an international French group by combining manufacturing capacity, food innovation, high quality standards, and a long-term vision. It aims to develop nutritious and affordable products tailored to individual markets, while locating production close to consumers through modern manufacturing systems.

The group said this approach aligns with the Vietnamese Government’s priorities in nutrition and public health. Portion-sized products, a feature of many Bel brands, are also seen as a way to meet consumers’ nutritional needs.

The ongoing plant expansion is identified by Bel as a critical step in its development in Vietnam specifically and Asia broadly. The additional capacity will help meet growing demand, bolster local manufacturing, and support exports to key markets in Southeast Asia, as well as China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.

​The project also embodies the goal of effectively combining production with environmental protection responsibility. The plant expansion places special emphasis on emissions reduction, energy efficiency, and responsible water management, in conformity with the group's high environmental standards.

Drawing on its investment experience in Vietnam, Bel believes that encouraging businesses to undertake long-term projects requires clear, stable, and predictable regulations. Simplifying procedures, particularly for product registration, inspection, and licensing, as well as facilitating export procedures, will help businesses implement projects smoothly and develop production facilities serving the regional market.

The group expects that strengthening the Vietnam-France partnership can promote cooperation in food industry, innovation, training, and environmentally friendly transition. The new investment in Vietnam also underscores Bel's long-term commitment to the market, with the group aiming to expand business operations while contributing to job creation, capacity building, and value generation in Vietnam./.

​