Politics

Top leader’s visits to Russia, France achieve comprehensive, substantive results: FM

Trung said the visits achieved the objectives and requirements set out, with important results for Vietnam's relations with Russia and France as well as the country's development in the new period.

General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse depart Paris, concluding their official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse depart Paris, concluding their official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam's state visit to Russia, official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit from September 7-12 produced comprehensive and substantive outcomes, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has said.

In an interview granted to the press following the trip, Trung said the visits achieved the objectives and requirements set out, with important results for Vietnam's relations with Russia and France as well as the country's development in the new period.

The trips were General Secretary and President Lam's first visits to the two countries in his new position following the successful 14th National Party Congress, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.

It also carried special significance as it was the first state visit to Russia by a top Vietnamese Party and State leader since 1991, and General Secretary and President Lam's second official visit to France. His participation in the space summit was also significant, as it was the first international summit at the head-of-state level devoted to outer space, according to Trung.

The Vietnamese leader received warm and solemn welcome in both Russia and France, reflecting the importance the two countries have attached to relations with Vietnam and its Party and State leaders, the minister said.

During the visits, the Vietnamese top leader held talks and meetings with the highest-ranking leaders of both countries, representatives of political parties and leaders from various sectors, including businesses, academia, science and technology, and education. He also met with Vietnamese communities in the two countries.

Members of the Vietnamese delegation held substantive working sessions with their counterparts, contributing to concrete outcomes across a wide range of fields.

A notable outcome was the high level of consensus reached between Vietnam and the Russian and French leaders on issues of mutual concern, the achievements of bilateral relations and directions for future cooperation.

The exchanges helped enhance mutual understanding amid new developments in the regional and international situation, while further consolidating the high level of political trust established following the Vietnamese top leader's historic visits to France in October 2024 and Russia in May 2025, Trung said.

Beyond political ties, the Vietnamese, Russian and French leaders placed strong emphasis on translating existing agreements into concrete results in such areas as economy, trade, investment, science and technology, and education and training.

Despite the relatively short duration of the trip, a wide range of cooperation programmes were discussed and recognised in the Vietnam-Russia and Vietnam-France joint statements, business forums, science and technology forums and cooperation documents signed during the visits.

Vietnam and Russia, as well as Vietnam and France, can fully leverage their cooperation potential to meet the requirements and interests of each party.

All three sides agreed that two-way trade and investment should grow further to match the comprehensive strategic partnership frameworks and the respective strengths and potential of the countries.

Science and technology emerged as a particularly promising area. Both Russia and France agreed that the sector should become a new breakthrough area in their cooperation with Vietnam.

General Secretary and President Lam called for a change in thinking and new approaches to economic and technological cooperation, a view that received strong support from the Russian and French sides.

Rather than focusing mainly on how much Vietnam imports from or exports to its partners, or on conventional technology transfer, Vietnam should work with Russia and France to conduct joint research, production and development of common products, while strengthening linkages and connecting supply chains, Trung said.

“This is a very important approach to guiding cooperation between Vietnam and Russia and between Vietnam and France in the coming period,” he noted.

vnanet_potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-hoi-dam-voi-tong-thong-lien-bang-nga-vladimir-putin-9014050.jpg
Party General Secretary and President To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin have a restricted meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Trung added that another highly significant point of the visits is that, through meetings and exchanges, the countries have gained a clear understanding and appreciation of Vietnam's current approach, thereby reaching consensus to jointly implement it.

General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that the Vietnamese leaders and Government would direct relevant agencies to address individual projects and remove difficulties and obstacles where necessary, with the aim of producing concrete results and opening new avenues for cooperation, according to the minister.

The development of Vietnam – Russia and Vietnam - France relations contributes not only to the achievement of Vietnam's socio-economic and scientific-technological development goals in the coming period. As Russia and France are both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, strengthening ties with the two countries will help Vietnam implement the foreign policy set out by the 14th National Party Congress, enhance its international standing and reinforce its external relations in the Asia-Pacific region and the wider world.

Closer cooperation with the two countries can also contribute to peace, stability and cooperation at regional and global levels, Trung said.

vnanet_potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-du-phien-chinh-thuc-hoi-nghi-thuong-dinh-khong-gian-vu-tru-9016381.jpg
General Secretary and President To Lam delivers a speech at the official session of the International Space Summit. (Photo: VNA)

Regarding the International Space Summit in France, leaders from France, other nations, and international organisations highly appreciated the participation and significant address of the Vietnamese top leader, Trung said.

Turning agreements into concrete projects

The next priority is to ensure that the outcomes of the visits are translated into specific programmes, plans and projects.

First, Vietnamese ministries, sectors, localities, agencies and businesses, together with their Russian and French counterparts, should closely coordinate in developing action plans based on high-level agreements and common perceptions, Trung said.

Such plans should clearly identify tasks, timelines, focal points, responsibilities and expected results, with the practical interests of people and businesses on both sides as the ultimate goal and concrete outcomes as the measure of effectiveness.

Second, existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms should also be fully utilised. The sides need to conduct regular reviews, promptly address difficulties, closely monitor the implementation of high-level agreements and continue improving legal frameworks to facilitate key projects in strategic areas.

Third, the implementation of strategic and iconic projects should be prioritised. For Russia, priority should be given to strategic projects, including the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant project, oil and gas, energy, railway and logistics projects, as well as joint research, technology transfer and human resources training.

With France, Vietnam should continue to effectively implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), while actively addressing bottlenecks in trade, investment, market connectivity, logistics and supply chains. The two sides should create favourable conditions for businesses to participate more deeply in specific projects.

Forth, Vietnam will also strengthen coordination with the countries at international and regional forums, particularly the United Nations, ASEAN and other multilateral mechanisms in which Vietnam and its partners participate.

As a member of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), Vietnam wishes to deepen cooperation with member states, including Russia and France, to promote the peaceful use of outer space and contribute to sustainable development.

Looking ahead, Trung expressed his confidence that, under the direction of the governments of the three countries and with continued efforts by relevant agencies, Vietnam, Russia and France will make full use of their potential and opportunities to bring bilateral relations into a new period of stronger and more effective development.

Such cooperation, he said, will contribute to the development of each country while better meeting the aspirations and interests of their people and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #Vietnam-Russia #Vietnam-France #International Space Summit #Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Giulio Chinappi, an Italian political analyst from the Centre for Mediterranean Eurasia Studies (CeSEM) (Photo: VNA)

Top leader’s visits to Russia, France highlight Vietnam’s breakthrough development vision: expert

Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Italy, Giulio Chinappi, an Italian political analyst from the Centre for Mediterranean Eurasia Studies (CeSEM) said the state visit to Russia came at a special time as the two countries look towards more than 75 years of diplomatic relations. This trip successfully linked the solid legacy of traditional friendship with a modern foreign policy vision directly serving Vietnam’s future development needs.

Hélène Luc, French Honorary Senator and Honorary President of the France-Vietnam Friendship Association talks to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Paris (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-France ties poised for deeper, more substantive cooperation

Vietnam-France relations are entering a new phase with opportunities to translate high-level orientations and agreements into concrete cooperation programmes while expanding bilateral ties in economy, science and technology, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

See more

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (L) receives President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Zou Jiayi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, on September 12. (Photo: VNA)

AIIB President pledges continued support for Vietnam in infrastructure development

PM Hung noted that Vietnam is transforming its development model toward greater reliance on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, affirming that Vietnam wishes to strengthen its long-term partnership with the AIIB, particularly in strategic infrastructure development, green transition and climate change adaptation.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (third, left) meets with Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, in New Delhi on September 12 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister meets with Cuban FM

Vietnam always attaches importance to its special friendship with Cuba, closely follows the situation in the Caribbean island nation, shares difficulties and challenges with Cuba, and stands ready to provide support within its capacity, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi before their talks in New Delhi on September 12. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister holds talks with Indian counterpart

Vietnam and India are among the world's fastest-growing economies and have highly complementary strengths, with substantial untapped potential for cooperation. They expressed determination to step up measures to achieve the target of 25 billion USD in bilateral trade at an early date and facilitate market access for products from both countries, particularly pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, fisheries and livestock products.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam lay a wreath at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in G20 Park in the Indian capital of New Delhi on September 12 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in New Delhi

The statue of President Ho Chi Minh stands prominently in the Diplomatic Enclave of Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. It holds special political and diplomatic significance, reflecting the close ties between the leaders and people of the two countries, as well as India’s special sentiments toward President Ho Chi Minh in particular and Vietnam in general.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Hanoi on September 12 morning for the 18th BRICS Summit and bilateral activities in India. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung sets off for 18th BRICS Summit in India

Vietnam's participation in the 18th BRICS Summit in India further reflects its consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development; multilateralisation and diversification of external relations; and proactive, active, comprehensive, extensive and effective international integration.

Prof. Reena Marwah in the interview with Vietnam News Agency reporters in New Delhi. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam can bring much to BRICS as partner country: Indian expert

Vietnam has demonstrated robust growth capacity, extensive integration and a foreign policy of independence. As a result, Vietnam can contribute to BRICS on multiple issues as a partner country, while BRICS members can draw lessons from Vietnam’s experience in development, integration and supply chain connectivity.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his wife, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation are seen off by French officials at Orly Airport in Paris. Photo: VNA

Vietnam’s top leader concludes official visit to France

Party General Secretary and President To Lam’s official visit reaffirmed Vietnam’s particular importance attached to its comprehensive strategic partnership with France. It also provided an opportunity to connect France’s strengths in science and technology, innovation and strategic technology sectors with Vietnam’s emerging development needs.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader meets with President of French Senate in Paris

The Vietnamese leader expected that the French National Assembly would soon complete the ratification of the European Union - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA); and asked France to continue leveraging its role in the European Union to support stronger Vietnam-EU ties and tackle the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and the list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

Deputy Chief of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Office Vo Thanh Hung (fifth, right) receives archives on President Ho Chi Minh handed over by the French National Overseas Archives on September 10. (Photo: VNA)

France hands over archival materials for exhibition at Communist Party of Vietnam Museum

The materials include a reproduction of the front page of the August 24, 1945 issue of Cuu Quoc (National Salvation) Newspaper, its first publicly printed edition after previously being secretly circulated in handwritten form, featuring the Vietnamese national flag; and documents and reports on Nguyen Ai Quoc's activities related to the establishment and orientation of the Communist Party of Annam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam receives Vietnamese technology experts in France. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader receives Vietnamese technology experts in France

General Secretary and President Lam stressed that while the experts work in different fields, they all share a fundamental common view that Vietnam can achieve rapid, sustainable growth and greater self-reliance only by building robust scientific and technological capacity and fully pooling the brainpower of Vietnamese talents at home and abroad.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, BRICS partners to push new growth drivers: Deputy FM

Vietnam’s BRICS attendance gives it a platform to engage members and partners, debate global and regional governance, especially economic and development issues tied to emerging and developing economies; and identify directions and solutions. That supports Vietnam’s shift “from engaging in rule-making to contributing to shaping rules”, raising its voice in international frameworks, rules and standards, and cementing its global standing.

Delegations from Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance and France’s Ministry of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Vietnam, France boost economic and financial cooperation

Economic ties have continued to grow across trade, investment and development cooperation. Bilateral trade surpassed 5 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, with Vietnam exporting 3.1 billion USD worth of goods to France and importing 1.9 billion USD worth of products from the European country.

Madame Ngo Phuong Ly (L), spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, meets with French Minister of Culture Catherine Pégard. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France step up cultural cooperation

Following the Vietnamese Film Week in France in 2025, Madame Ly put forth the idea of holding a Vietnamese Theatre Week in France in October, featuring water puppetry, musical theatre, contemporary dance and excerpts from traditional Vietnamese performances.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

NA President’s official visits to RoK, Mongolia a success: Standing Deputy FM

The discussions showed that both countries attach importance to Vietnam’s role, position, potential and growth prospects, and highly value the Vietnamese Party and State’s vision and recent reforms. Parliaments and political parties of both countries expressed their desire to accompany Vietnam’s development, further tightening the Vietnam-RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership.

At the Vietnam-Poland Deputy Foreign Minister-Level Political Consultation in Hanoi on September 11. Photo published by VNA

Vietnam, Poland hold deputy foreign minister-level political consultation

Vietnam attaches importance to and wishes to further deepen comprehensive cooperation with Poland, both bilaterally and multilaterally. The country is determined to effectively implementing high-level commitments and agreements to make bilateral ties more substantive and effective and bring them to a new level.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with representatives of the Vietnamese community in France. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets embassy staff, representatives of Vietnamese community in France

The top leader acknowledged and highly appreciated the pioneering and active role played by Vietnamese associations, particularly the Vietnamese Association in France, in strengthening community solidarity and cohesion, promoting Vietnamese culture, maintaining Vietnamese-language teaching and learning among younger generations, and making practical contributions to national development.