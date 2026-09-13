Prime Minister meets with staff of Vietnamese representative agencies, community in India

New Delhi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung urged Vietnamese diplomatic and representative agencies in India to closely follow the Party’s foreign policy and gain a deep understanding of the host country so that they can provide effective advice and help turn the Vietnam-India Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into concrete results.

At a meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies in New Delhi on September 13, PM Hung said that officials and employees working overseas must firmly grasp the Party’s new mindset and policies on foreign affairs as well as overseas Vietnamese affairs, including the Politburo's Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese.

At the same time, they must closely study the local situation and developments so that their recommendations to agencies at home are well-grounded and effective, he said.

As the international and regional situation is changing rapidly, PM Hung called on diplomatic staff to constantly renew their working methods and focus on practical, measurable results.

He asked the embassy and representative agencies to strengthen ties with Indian ministries, agencies and localities across areas of cooperation, identify specific tasks and work towards outcomes that serve the interests of both sides and support sustainable bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (sixth from right, front row) poses for a photo with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies in New Delhi on September 13. (Photo: VNA)

The PM also stressed the need to make full use of India’s development experience, noting that the two countries share a number of similarities in their new development models. India’s approaches could provide useful lessons and references for Vietnam, he said.

PM Hung highlighted the potential for stronger cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, and science and technology. Given India’s large market, the two sides should work to raise bilateral trade to 25 billion USD a year, he said.

Vietnam should identify sectors where it has strengths and investment potential in India, while creating favourable conditions for Indian businesses to expand investment in Vietnam in areas that match the development priorities of both countries.

The PM said he had called on Indian high-tech groups ACME and GMR to increase investment and cooperation with Vietnam during his meeting with their representatives on September 12.

PM Hung also called for greater attention to cultural, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, which, he said, can strengthen ties between the two countries' people and support broader bilateral cooperation.

Regarding the Vietnamese community in India, PM Hung called for efforts to create an environment that attracts not only Vietnamese people but also Indians interested in Vietnam, helping build stronger community and people-to-people links.

The PM praised Ambassador Trinh Minh Manh and the embassy for their efforts in preparing for his working trip and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to India in May.

Concluding the meeting, PM Hung urged the embassy and representative agencies to uphold their traditions, work proactively and creatively, and be willing to take new approaches and make breakthroughs in their work.

He expressed his confidence that their efforts would help deepen the Vietnam-India Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and make bilateral cooperation more substantive and effective, in line with the special ties between the two countries./.

​