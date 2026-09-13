Society

Vietnam's Consulate General in Osaka taps youth to advance OV resolution

The resolution shifts the Party's approach from "pooling, gathering and caring for" OV to "accompanying them and creating mechanisms", opening the door to deeper engagement in national development.

OV youth at the workshop (Photo: VNA)
OV youth at the workshop (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The Consulate General of Vietnam in Osaka and the Vietnam-Japan Cultural and Educational Cooperation Promotion Centre (VJCE) held a workshop in Osaka on September 13 to map out the youth's role in carrying out the Politburo's Resolution 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs.

Vietnamese Consul General Nguyen Truong Son laid out the resolution's background, significance and core content, along with its guiding principles and tasks. He flagged a key strategic shift: OV are now not just an integral part of the nation but also an important strategic resource and a bridge between Vietnam and the world, accompanying and contributing directly to national construction, development and defence.

The resolution shifts the Party's approach from "pooling, gathering and caring for" OV to "accompanying them and creating mechanisms", opening the door to deeper engagement in national development, he said.

The goal is a strong OV community that integrates into host societies while keeping its national identity, backed by better legal status, integration support and preservation of Vietnamese language and culture, with the community serving as "ambassadors of Vietnamese culture, country and people".

Son described the Vietnamese community in Kansai as young, dynamic and growing, with contributions flowing to both Vietnam and Japan.

According to the diplomat, the younger generation is central to that growth. Vietnamese studying, researching, working and running businesses in Japan get direct access to advanced knowledge, technology and management practices, enabling them to make direct, substantive and effective contributions back home.

Son outlined the Consulate General's upcoming support plans, including legal information sessions, a network of Vietnamese intellectuals in the region, and links between Vietnamese community groups in Japan and localities and businesses back home. He called on the community and its organisations to keep working together to put the resolution into practice.

Delegates covered youth activities, education and culture, business connectivity, innovation and support for young people building careers in Japan. Several called for tighter links among Vietnamese youth across the country and networks connecting intellectuals and young entrepreneurs, aimed at opening more channels of cooperation between the Vietnamese community and Japanese organisations and enterprises.

More than 100 delegates attended, giving Vietnamese young people in Japan a direct forum to discuss the issues facing their generation and propose concrete steps to put OV resources to fuller use./.

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