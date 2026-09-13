Business

Vietnamese goods gain export opportunities in Türkiye, Spain

Vietrade said the programme helped businesses gain practical market information, identify potential products and partners, and better understand requirements on quality, pricing and distribution. Such direct connections are expected to help companies adapt their products and develop more effective export strategies.

Vietnamese enterprises showcase products at the Vietnam Pavilion during the Foodist Istanbul 2026 fair. (Photo: Vietrade)
Vietnamese enterprises showcase products at the Vietnam Pavilion during the Foodist Istanbul 2026 fair. (Photo: Vietrade)

Hanoi (VNA) - A trade promotion programme in Türkiye and Spain from September 2-10 gave Vietnamese businesses opportunities to study the markets, meet importers and distributors, and explore new export channels in Europe.

The programme was organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) in coordination with the Vietnamese Trade Offices in Türkiye and Spain and relevant agencies.

In Türkiye, Vietnamese businesses showcased their products at the Vietnam Pavilion at Foodist Istanbul 2026 from September 3-5. The 17 participating firms represented a wide range of sectors, including agricultural and food products, seafood, processed fruits and vegetables, cashew nuts, rice products, tea, coconut products, machinery, electrical equipment, information technology and e-commerce.

The Vietnam Pavilion attracted many visitors, businesses and potential partners during the two-day exhibition. Direct meetings enabled Vietnamese companies to learn about market demand and consumer preferences while introducing their products and supply capacity to international buyers.

Discussions focused on products, prices, supply methods, logistics, quality standards and potential cooperation. Some Vietnamese companies received positive feedback, creating prospects for further negotiations and business partnerships.

The delegation also surveyed traditional markets, supermarkets and retail stores in Istanbul and met with the Vietnamese Trade Office in Türkiye. The activities provided practical information on distribution channels, product ranges, prices, consumer trends and competition, as well as advice on verifying potential partners and reducing risks in business negotiations.

In Spain, the programme focused on the distribution and retail system in Madrid and a business-matching event between Vietnamese and Spanish companies.

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The business connection programme in Madrid provides an opportunity for Vietnamese and Spanish enterprises to directly discuss their needs and explore cooperation possibilities. (Photo: Vietrade)

At a business connection programme held in Madrid on September 8, Vietnamese firms introduced their production and supply capacity and sought potential partners, while Spanish businesses shared their cooperation and investment needs.

The business-matching session recorded more than 50 meetings, allowing companies from both countries to discuss products, market requirements, distribution channels and prospects for long-term cooperation.

The programme also gave Vietnamese businesses an opportunity to examine the presence of imported goods, particularly products from Asia and Southeast Asia, in Spain’s retail market. The Vietnamese Trade Office in Spain provided information on the business environment, consumer demand, market-entry methods and ways to build distribution networks.

Vietrade said the programme helped businesses gain practical market information, identify potential products and partners, and better understand requirements on quality, pricing and distribution. Such direct connections are expected to help companies adapt their products and develop more effective export strategies.

The results also highlight the role of national trade promotion programmes in helping Vietnamese businesses expand into overseas markets, diversify partners and turn market opportunities into concrete business cooperation.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade and Vietnamese Trade Offices abroad will continue to provide market information, connect businesses and organise trade promotion activities to support export expansion and improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese products in international markets./.

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