PM Le Minh Hung meets with Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali in New Delhi

New Delhi (VNA) - Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung met with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali in New Delhi, India, on September 12 on the occasion of their attendance at the 18th BRICS Summit.

PM Hung said he was delighted at meeting PM Ahmed Ali as Vietnam and Ethiopia are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year. He congratulated Ethiopia on its selection as the host of the 32nd UN Climate Change Conference (COP32) and the 5th Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in 2027.

He spoke highly of the positive development of Vietnam-Ethiopia relations, particularly following PM Ahmed Ali’s official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the fourth P4G Summit in April 2025.

Affirming that Vietnam regards Ethiopia as an important partner in Africa, PM Hung called for stronger political trust and more delegation exchanges, especially among ministries, sectors and businesses, to explore trade, investment and business opportunities.

He also proposed accelerating negotiations on key agreements, including a double taxation avoidance agreement and an agreement on investment promotion and protection, to strengthen the legal foundation for long-term bilateral cooperation.

PM Ahmed Ali recalled his good impressions of his visit to Vietnam and praised the country’s socio-economic achievements and growing international role and stature. He affirmed that Ethiopia considers Vietnam a priority partner and wants to expand comprehensive cooperation.

The PM said Ethiopia could become an attractive destination for Vietnamese businesses in Africa, given its large population, strong economic growth and development potential. He also encouraged Vietnamese firms to invest in agriculture, processing industries, technology and artificial intelligence, pledging favourable conditions for their operations.

PM Ahmed Ali noted that direct air links between the two countries and Ethiopian Airlines’ extensive network could further improve connectivity, facilitating people-to-people exchanges as well as economic, trade and investment cooperation.

The two leaders agreed to continue close coordination at multilateral forums, including the UN, BRICS and P4G. Ethiopia expressed its readiness to serve as a bridge to help strengthen Vietnam-Africa Union relations.

PM Ahmed Ali also requested Vietnam to continue sharing its experience and supporting Ethiopia in successfully hosting the 5th P4G Summit, scheduled for February 2027./.

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